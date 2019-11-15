Fallen Police Officer Families Will Benefit From Record Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sales By Online Retailer

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday typically brings visions of jam-packed stores and massive crowds fighting for the best deals on gifts. However, this year, Black Friday (November 29th) and Cyber Monday (December 2nd) bring with them the opportunity to do something special for families who have suffered tremendous loss according to a statement on www.LyonsTactical.com.

"As a former police officer, I have a deep connection to these families, and I want to do something unique and special for them," said Lyons. "Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two days we expect to set records selling tactical and survival gear. I think these fallen heroes would be proud of the statement we are making to honor them and support their families."

Lyons said that during this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday events, his company would offer substantial savings like so many other businesses across the country. In fact, according to Fox Business News, "Major online shopping events featuring promotional deals, such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, are once again tabbed for massive growth. Black Friday sales are expected to grow 20 percent to $7.5 billion, while Cyber Monday sales are projected to expand nearly 19 percent to $9.4 billion."

Lyons will be donating 10 percent of all Lyons Tactical & Survival Supply sales from Black Friday & Cyber Monday to an organization known as Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), a non-profit organization based in Camdenton, Missouri.

Dianne Bernhard, Executive Director of C.O.P.S., said: "Each year, between 140 and 160 officers are killed in the line of duty and their families and co-workers are left to cope with the tragic loss. C.O.P.S. provides resources to help them rebuild their shattered lives. We could not have such an impact on our survivors and the law enforcement community without support opportunities like this."

According to Lyons, C.O.P.S. has a membership of over 51,000 survivors and is funded wholly by donations and contributions. "What an honor it is to be associated with such a great organization. We look forward to doing our part to support the families of our brothers and sisters who died in the line of duty."

Lyons founded Lyons Tactical & Survival Supply in 2018 for one reason: to stay connected to the law enforcement community for which he has a real passion. Lyons Tactical & Survival currently offers more than 135K tactical and survival products to law enforcement, military and civilians alike through an easy to use website designed for mobile devices.

