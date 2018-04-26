Families Forward Recognizes Smart Circle as an Angel Donor for Donating $5,000, Over 2 Tons of Food, and Volunteer Services

In Orange County where 1 in 5 children are "food insecure" and often hungry, and over 250,000 children qualify for free or reduced-price lunch, Families Forward's Community-Wide Food Drive aims to help combat hunger and help low income individuals with food assistance. Families Forward, a non-profit organization committed to helping local Orange County families who are homeless, or at risk of homelessness, is grateful for every gift of time, food and financial support.

To help combat hunger and make an impact in the local community, the employees at Smart Circle's Newport Beach office made a pledge to host a food drive and so began the Smart Circle "Foodie Wars" in March 2018. Employees were divided into four teams, each competing to see who could donate the most food. By the end of the Smart Circle Foodie Wars the teams had collected 4,874 pounds of non-perishable food items.

"Foodie Wars was an unbelievable success, and Smart Circle is ecstatic with the resulting 2 tons of food donated to Families Forward. Not only did the teams have fun competing, everyone really came through to help make an impact within our community. Best food drive we have ever had!" said Michelle Kendall, the Smart Circle Foodie Wars coordinator.

In addition to the monetary and food donation, Smart Circle also donated employee time for volunteer services. On April 17, 2018, a team of approximately 13 Smart Circle employees volunteered at the Families Forward Food Pantry in Irvine, and helped sort food and stock pantry shelves.

"We are so thankful for Smart Circle's amazing support and the incredible success of your most recent food drive! The food will help us stock our pantry shelves and continue to feed families in need in our community. Thank you for making this a possibility!" Katherine Szymczak – Development Manager, Families Forward.

About Families Forward

Since 1984, Families Forward has worked with families to help them achieve self-sufficiency through housing, food, counseling, career coaching, education, and other support services. Operating with a guiding principal of support with accountability, Families Forward improves the lives of nearly 9,000 children and adults annually by providing safety-net services through the framework of our values: Dignity, Empowerment, Accountability, Community Spirit and Hope.

For more information about Families Forward please contact us at 949-552-2727 or visit www.families-forward.org, www.facebook.com/families.forward/, or www.twitter.com/FamiliesForward.

About Smart Circle

In 1981, the idea for Smart Circle was born and our steadfast focus on entrepreneurship, excellence and being of service was established. Today, with that continued focus, Smart Circle connects our clients and independent corporate distributors, enabling clients to achieve their customer acquisition goals, while simultaneously creating a meaningful opportunity for our independent corporate distributors.

Smart Circle. Smart Sales. Smart Opportunity.

To learn more about Smart Circle, please visit: www.smartcircle.com, www.facebook.com/SmartCircleInternational/, or www.twitter.com/smartcircleintl

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/families-forward-recognizes-smart-circle-as-an-angel-donor-for-donating-5-000--over-2-tons-of-food-and-volunteer-services-300637454.html

SOURCE Families Forward

Related Links

http://www.families-forward.org

