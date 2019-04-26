CHICAGO, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

What: Family and Friends of Boeing Plane Crash Victims Silent Protest and Family members of Boeing Plane Crash Victim Samya Stumo Call for Criminal Prosecution of Boeing and Executives for Defects and Secrecy Related to the 737-Max

When: Monday, April 29, 2019 7:00 am to 11:00 am

Where: South side of Field Museum, Chicago, Illinois, 1400 South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, Illinois. Boeing's annual meeting will be held on April 29, 2019 at 9 am in the James Simpson Theater inside the Field Museum.

Visuals: Family and friends of Boeing plane crash victims will gather on the south steps of the Museum. They will hold photographs of victims on behalf of family and friends not present. Family of Samya Stumo will also hold her photograph and signs calling for justice.

SOURCE Tarek Milleron