Family Office Network (FON) and the "More Than Money" (MTM) Vault Announce a One-Day Conference in NYC on Wealth Transfer and Legacy Planning

The one-day conference will include speakers such as best-selling authors Stephen G. Post and Kevin McCarthy and a host of successful entrepreneurs who will discuss the importance and impact of family legacy planning. Attendees will learn how to mitigate the 91% wealth-transfer failure rate that confronts every family during the largest wealth-transfer in US history.

"Family Office Networks is pleased to introduce our members to MTM Vault's Shawn Barberis and Monroe (Roey) Diefendorf as they work to educate our family offices on how best to take an active role in strengthening family unity and providing "more than money" benefits that endure from generation to generation," said Family Office Networks Founder Andrew Schneider.

The More Than Money (MTM) Vault (www.MoreThanMoneyVault.com) is the only digital system to strengthen family unity and perpetuate multi-generational success, directly from the palm of your hand. The MTM Vault is time-efficient and designed to maximize impact. The system is implemented in 30-minute consultations every 4 weeks culminating in a well-structured family meeting. Families will improve communication, create a shared vision and build a structure for multi-generational success. Advisors will differentiate their business from competitors, deepen multi-generational relationships and grow their core business.

Family Office Networks is the premier global community for families to share information and intelligence. FON works with a select group of top tier investment managers and sponsors who offer substantial families access to stellar investment opportunities. In addition, Family Office Networks shares timely thought leadership on topics related to portfolio management, philanthropy, multi-generational wealth and education. Our website is the hub of Family Office Networks with 40,000 users, including 9,000 family offices, and is a go-to resource for news related to family offices.

