Fannie Mae Announces Updates to its Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS) Prospectus to Support Connecticut Avenue Securities (CAS) REMIC

The company worked with market participants over the past year to gather feedback on the enhancements, and received positive responses to the proposal. As a result, Fannie Mae is releasing an updated Single-Family Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS) Prospectus, effective for fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage single-family pools with issue dates on or after May 1, 2018. These pools are issued under our Amended and Restated 2016 Single-Family Master Trust Agreement.

The CAS REMIC is designed to promote continued growth of the market by expanding potential investor base for these securities, making the program more attractive to Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) investors, as well as certain other investors, and limiting exposure to investors from Fannie Mae counterparty risk, without disrupting the To-Be-Announced (TBA) MBS market.

For more details regarding the changes, please refer to Fannie Mae's MBS and CRT announcement.

About Connecticut Avenue Securities

The amount of periodic principal and ultimate principal paid on CAS notes is determined by the performance of a large and diverse reference pool. For more information on individual CAS transactions and Fannie Mae's approach to credit risk transfer, visit our credit risk sharing website.

Statements in this release regarding the company's future CAS transactions are forward-looking. Actual results may be materially different as a result of market conditions or other factors listed in "Risk Factors" or "Forward-Looking Statements" in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. This release does not constitute an offer or sale of any security. Before investing in any Fannie Mae issued security, potential investors should review the disclosure for such security and consult their own investment advisors.

