FarmLogix Launches Local Farm Boxes in Communities Across Chicago

CHICAGO, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to increase access to fresh and healthy foods in communities across Chicago, FarmLogix, a leading provider of local and sustainable food technology solutions to institutional customers, is proud to announce the launch of its Farm to Community boxes. FarmLogix's Farm to Community boxes were made possible by funding Team Leverage, a collaboration between FarmLogix, This Old Farm and Top Box Foods, after winning The Food to Market Challenge, a supply chain competition sponsored by Kinship Foundation's Food:Land:Opportunity and funded by the Searle Funds at Chicago Community Trust.

With Aramark Chicago Public Schools and North Shore Hospital Systems as participating locations, the Farm to Community boxes are available for pickup at Roberto Clemente, Juarez and Dunbar Vocational high schools, as well as North Shore's Evanston, Highland Park, Skokie and Glenbrook locations. "Schools and hospitals allow us to reach a wide network of community members and bring fresh and local food directly to them," said Linda Mallers, Founder and CEO of FarmLogix. "Being able to pick up fresh, local and healthy food on your way home from school or work provides the convenience that helps grow healthier communities."

Every week, families, employees, surrounding businesses and the community are able to purchase affordable source-identified produce, meats and side dish boxes that support local farmers, with the meat sourced from Indiana and the produce sourced from Michigan. All boxes include farm profiles, nutritional content, and recipes using the box contents. Most boxes support quick, easy meals such as slow cooked pork fajitas, pot roast and chili. Link and Snap are accepted at the Chicago Public School pick-up locations.

Additionally, FarmLogix hires high school students at each location to assist with the weekly pick-ups. This initiative supports neighborhood youth and provides interpretation services for the community. Along with an hourly wage, students receive credit towards a food box to take home each shift.

FarmLogix provides similar local food boxes for Peapod, the country's leading online grocer, which have been very well received by customers over the past four years. The extension of the Farm to Community boxes is an exciting start to a much larger program to come, with future pick-up locations available across Greater Chicago and beyond. "We're supporting our farmers and tackling major institutional and structural problems including food deserts and the predominance of fast food over fresh and local food," continued Mallers. "There's a lot more work to be done but we're very encouraged by this launch."

FarmLogix is leading the transformation of the local and sustainable food supply chain, connecting buyers to producers with proprietary technology and sustainability expertise that leverages existing supply chains and client IT platforms. FarmLogix was founded in 2012 and is based in Evanston, IL.

