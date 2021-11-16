Farouk Systems, Inc. Receives Leaping Bunny Certification

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farouk Systems, Inc. (FSI) is proud to announce that it has been awarded the coveted Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny certification, a giant leap that solidifies its commitment to incorporating best practices in manufacturing cruelty-free products under the industry-leading brands CHI® and BioSilk®.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized by the most comprehensive cruelty-free standard in the world," said Dr. Farouk Shami, Founder and Chairman of Farouk Systems, Inc. "Our mission has always been and still is 'Environment, Education, and Innovation' so this certification aligns with our company values from the beginning of never testing on animals," he added.

The certification is a gold standard for cruelty-free designation, and it adds Farouk Systems, Inc. to a prestigious list of verified companies that have procedures and policies in place that go beyond current laws to ensure its products are not tested on animals at any stage of the product development.

To earn the Leaping Bunny certification, a careful and thorough inspection was taken of the Farouk Systems, Inc. products, which verified that the company's hair color, haircare, styling tools, skincare, and personal care do not inflict harm on animals.

According to Dr. Shami, "In the past 35 years, we have innovated natural and organic hair care, ammonia-free hair color, and safer styling tools that create less heat damage. Our Leaping Bunny certification is part of a larger company plan to make all of our products more eco-friendly, vegan, and organic."

About Farouk Systems, Inc.:

Farouk Systems, Inc. is a Houston-based company of hairdressers for hairdressers. It manufactures high-quality professional hair care products, including industry-leading brands CHI® and BioSilk®. Farouk Systems, Inc. was founded in 1986 by Dr. Farouk Shami, a hairdresser whose mission is to provide the professional beauty industry with the most advanced American technology based upon "Education, Environment, and Ethics." Farouk Systems, Inc. distributes its products throughout the United States and to over 150 countries worldwide. Please visit our website at www.farouk.com and like us on facebook.com/farouksystems.

