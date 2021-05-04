Fashion Entrepreneur Caroline Gogolak To Launch American Street Fashion Brand, Saint Art

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caroline Gogolak, fashion executive, entrepreneur, Co-Founder of athleisure brand Carbon38, and previous Head of Retail at SoulCycle, is set to launch an American street fashion brand, Saint Art, this July.

Saint Art will solve fashion's sustainability problem through a zero-waste production process by re-thinking how the industry currently operates from end to end. In turn, Saint Art will use low minimum factories coupled with innovation in the first-mile supply chain. The brand is adopting a weekly drop model featuring novel styles in environmentally-safe fabrics. Saint Art's debut collection will include unisex graphic tees, sweatshirts, and sweatpants, mixed media blouses, dresses, outerwear, and accessories. Saint Art is also launching an exclusive handbag produced in Italy and designed by a former designer from Hermès and Celine.

Gogolak has been in the fashion and apparel industry for more than a decade. After co-founding women's activewear powerhouse Carbon38, Caroline became Head of Retail at group fitness dynamo SoulCycle. She established SoulCycle's in-house brand, launched digital commerce, and positioned retail to support SoulCycle's international expansion.

In addition, Caroline was awarded Marie Claire's 50 Most Influential Women (2016), 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs at the Goldman Sachs Builders & Innovators Summit (2016), Glossy 50 (2019), and the Modern Retail Award for Best In-House Innovation Team (2019). Prior to fashion, Caroline graduated from Harvard and started her career in finance at Morgan Stanley and then Goldman Sachs. She was a ballerina and attended The School of American Ballet (official school of the New York City Ballet) at the age of 16.

Saint Art has raised over $2M to date and is backed by Andy Stenzler (Co-founder of Rumble Boxing), Sean Rad (Co-founder of Tinder), Lizzie Grover (Co-founder of Homee), Elliott Tebele (Co-founder of FuckJerry), Ben Kaplan (FuckJerry partner and creator of What do you Meme?), M.J. Bas (serial entrepreneur/investor - Glosslab, Revolut, Elysium Health), Gaingels (LGBTQ+ venture syndicate focused on diversity), Ryan Urban (CEO and Founder Wunderkind), Jeff Frommer, Louis Krubich, and Dan Fried (Founders of Emmy nominated Malka Media), Wilton Speight (former University of Michigan QB), Lisa Benson (IMG Models), and singer, songwriter, and actress, Justine Skye, who will act as "Artist in Residence'' to help architect the brand's style.

