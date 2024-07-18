Fashion Retailer Pacsun Launches "Better in Baggy" Fall Campaign

Campaign features trending Denim styles and an Interactive Pinterest activation in Pacsun stores nationwide

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off the Back to School season, Pacsun introduces its Fall campaign, "Better in Baggy," showcasing the brand's latest denim styles through the eyes of The Pacsun Collective. Documented by members of the brand's consumer community, the campaign captures a stylish young group of friends' journey from the buzzing streets of New York City to the peaceful landscapes of upstate New York, highlighting Pacsun's newest sought after baggy denim fits.

The Pacsun Collective fosters a deep connection between the brand and its youth community through co-creation. With a year-round submission process available on Pacsun's website, the Fall campaign features models sourced from the Collective.

"Our Fall campaign is a celebration of self-expression and individuality. This season, we're introducing a larger collection of novelty embellished denim, due to overwhelming demand for those styles from our community. These pieces are designed to empower our customers to express themselves through style, especially as they head back to school," said Addie Rintel, Vice President Women's Merchandising & Design at Pacsun. "It's also really inspiring to see how The Pacsun Collective brought this creative vision to life."

"Denim is the cornerstone of the Pacsun brand," said Richard Cox, Vice President of Men's Merchandising and Global Partnerships at Pacsun. "The shift towards baggy and loose-fits shows a movement towards comfort and individuality in fashion. We're not just launching a campaign, we're creating styles and moments for our customers and connecting them to our brand in meaningful ways that they can relate to."

To further bring the campaign to life, Pacsun has partnered with Pinterest to create interactive store window displays, and engage audiences through digital and social marketing, as well as event collaborations. Among the initiatives is an exclusive influencer experience in Upstate New York. Pacsun and Pinterest will host several influencers and content creators in the scenic Hudson Valley for a full day of immersive activities, setting the perfect tone for the upcoming season. Attendees will enjoy customizing denim and shoes, and stocking up on beauty essentials at a beauty bar. They will also have the opportunity to craft personalized flower arrangements at a floral bar, relax poolside in Pacsun swimwear, partake in bike rides and lawn games, and conclude the day enjoying live performances from Pacsun Collective artists and a movie night.

Bringing together two powerhouses in fashion and digital creativity enables Pacsun to leverage Pinterest's visual platform to inspire and engage its audience, integrating shoppable content and making it easier for customers to discover the latest styles directly from their Pinterest feed.

Pacsun will also be hosting an exclusive in-store event at its Soho flagship to celebrate the launch of the campaign. Consumers are invited to stop by and experience the new collection firsthand, complemented by special activities and exclusive offerings.

Denim continues to be one of Pacsun's most significant categories, with baggy denim emerging as a major sales driver. Pacsun has seen a dramatic shift towards baggy, loose, and wide-leg jeans and baggy and loose-fit jeans now account for more than 80% of Pacsun's denim sales.

The Fall campaign also highlights the microtrend of embellished denim for women. In response to this trend, Pacsun has added several embellished denim styles to its Fall 2024 collection, including bows, rhinestones, leopard print, and novelty patches, reflecting the brand's commitment to staying ahead of fashion trends and catering to customer preferences.

Pacsun remains dedicated to delivering cutting-edge fashion through the lens of youth culture, continually evolving to meet the demands and preferences of its loyal community.

