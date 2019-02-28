Fat Replacers - Worldwide Market Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fat Replacers - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fat Replacers in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Carbohydrate-Based Fat Replacers

Protein-Based Fat Replacers

Fat-Based Fat Replacers

The US market is analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:

Carbohydrate-Based Fat Replacers (Dairy Industry, Meat Industry, Processed Food Industry, & Other Industries)

Protein-Based Fat Replacers (Dairy Industry, Meat Industry, Processed Food Industry, & Other Industries)

Fat-Based Fat Replacers (Dairy Industry, Meat Industry, Processed Food Industry, & Other Industries)

The report profiles 39 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Advanced Food Systems Inc ( USA )

) Archer Daniels Midland Company ( USA )

) Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ( USA )

) CP Kelco ( USA )

) Cargill Incorporated ( USA )

) DowDuPont Inc. ( USA )

) Grain Processing Corporation ( USA )

) Ingredion Incorporated ( USA )

) TIC Gums Inc. ( USA )

) Kerry Group PLC ( Ireland )

) P&G Chemicals ( USA )

) PGP International Inc ( USA )

) Royal DSM N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Tate & Lyle PLC (UK)

Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Fat Replacers

A Prelude

List of Select Available Fat Replacer Brands

Outlook

Increasing Adoption of Processed Foods

A Key Driver in Emerging Markets

Surge in Food Additives Market Signals Opportunities

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Key World Economic Indicators:

The US - The Largest Market for Fat Replacers

Emerging Economies: Favorable Growth Prospects

Rapid Urbanization Worldwide

Opportunity Indicators:

Protein-Based Fat Substitutes Market: Set for Rapid Growth



2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & CHALLENGES

Alarming Rise in Obesity

A Business Case for Fat Replacers Market

Addressing CVD to Open New Avenues for Fat Replacers

Focus on Preventive Healthcare Bodes Well for Fat Replacers Markets

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends to Offer Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver

Growing Preference for Natural & Healthy Food Products to Drive Market

Pectin - A Popular Fat Replacer

Prominence of Low-Fat Products Promotes Product Innovations

Starches Replace Fats

Hydrocolloid-based Fat Replacers: Sustained Demand in Store

Gelatin as a Fat Replacer Gains Momentum

Expanding Applications: Opportunities for Hydrocolloids-based Fat Replacers

Dairy - The Largest End-Use Sector for Fat Replacers

Rise of Low-fat Yogurt Bodes Well for Fat Replacers

Carbohydrate-Based Fat Replacers Find Demand in Dairy Products

Emulsifiers as Fat Replacers: Poised for Growth

Soy Protein: A Potential Fat Replacer

Need for Improved Fat Replacers Promotes Research

Kinetic Trapping: The Future of Novel Fat Replacers?

Appropriate Labeling - The Need of the Hour

List of Select Nutrient Claims & Their Definition

Bakery Applications Signal Growth Prospects

Developed Markets Dominate Consumption, While Developing Countries Spearhead Growth

Trans-Fat Free Products Turn On the Heat

Rise of Low-Fat Meat Augurs Well for Fat Replacers

High-Fat Vis a Vis Low-Fat

The Ongoing Debate



3. FOOD ADDITIVES - AN OVERVIEW

Changing Consumer Trends Influence Food Additive Market Dynamics 'Natural' Is In

Food Additives Industry

A Fragmented Marketplace

Enzymes Fast Replacing Emulsifiers in Dairy and Bakery Industries

Hydrocolloids

Food Emulsifiers

Innovation Characterizes the Market



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Fat Replacers: An Overview

History of Fat Replacers

End-Use Scenario

What Fat Replacers Can Do

Negative Aspect Linked to Fat Replacers

Fat Replacement

A Meticulous Process

Functions of Low-fat Foods in a Healthy Diet

Fat and Its Functions

Certain Disadvantages Do Exist

Fatty Acids

Fats

A Categorization



5. PRODUCT SEGMENTS

Fat Replacers

A Classification

Carbohydrate-Based Fat Substitutes

Drawbacks

Segmentation of Carbohydrate-Based Fat Replacers

Starch-Based Fat Substitutes

Hydrocolloid-Based Fat Substitutes

Types of Carbohydrate-Based Fat Replacers

Protein-Based Fat Replacers

Critics Restrain Market Growth

Types of Protein-Based Fat Replacers

Microparticulated Protein

Soy and Modified Whey Proteins

Others

Fat-Based Fat Replacers

Types of Fat-Based Fat Replacers

Combination of Fat Replacers

Functional Fat Reducing Ingredients

Fat Substitutes

Fat Analogs

Fat Extenders

Fat Mimetics

Fat Barriers

Some of the Functional Fat Replacers

Olestra

Is Olestra a Revolutionary Fat Replacer?

Probable Side Effects

Salatrim

Caprenin

Emulsifiers

Z-Trim



6. REGULATIONS AFFECTING THE FOOD ADDITIVES MARKET

Codex General Standard for Food Additives

An International Standard

Regulations Governing Food Additives in the United States

Food Additives and Chemical Contaminants

Regulations for New and Existing Ingredients

Fat Replacers and Chemical Contaminants

Labeling of Fat Replacers

Regulations Governing Food Additives in Japan

A Harmonized Regulatory Framework for Ensuring Trade within European Countries

Regulation Nos. and Titles

Regulations in the United Kingdom

The 2013 Regulation Summary

Austrian Regulations

Regulations in Russia

Food Additive Regulations in Australia

Certified Categories of Food Additives

Food Additive Regulations in China

Registration of New Food Additives

Rules for Food Additive Labeling

A List of Food Not Allowed for Usage in Food Products

Food Additive Regulations in South Korea

Food Additive Regulations in Southeast Asia

Vietnam

Thailand

Indonesia

The Philippines

Singapore

Malaysia

Food Additive Regulations in the Middle East & Africa

Bahrain

Egypt

Kuwait

Morocco

Oman

Qatar

Latin American Food Additive Regulations

Argentina

Guatemala

Honduras

Labeling of Food Additives



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

DowDuPont and FMC Corporation Complete Transactions

Milk Specialties Acquires Product Lines of Merrick Animal Nutrition

Dow and DuPont Complete Merger to Form DowDuPont

Ulrick & Short Introduces Fat Replacer Starch

Ingredion Acquires TIC Gums

Choco Finesse Receives GRAS Approval for Epogee

Ingredion Acquires Penford Corporation

Penford Takes Over Gum Technology

CP Kelco to Extend Production Facility



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

By Product Segment



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Steady Growth Prospects in Store for Fat Replacers Market

Outlook

By Segment

Rising Demand for Low-Fat Foods Bodes Well for Fat Replacers Market

Innovations Spurred by Natural Formulations

A "Tasteful" Growth

Changing Lifestyles and Eating Habits Affect Market Growth

Rising Obesity Level: Opportunity for Fat Replacers

The Elderly Population

A Vital Growth Driver

Low-Fat Dairy Foods: Bright Prospects Ahead for Fat Replacers

Rise of Low-fat Yogurt Bodes Well for Fat Replacers

Milk Fat Substitutes

A Growing Market

Hydrocolloids Market

Gelatin as a Fat Replacer Gains Momentum

Fat replacers in Processed Meat Industry

Rise of Low-Fat Meat Augurs Well for Fat Replacers

List of Select Fat Replacers Used in Meat Products in Recent Past

Bakery Applications Signal Growth Prospects

Health Consciousness and Increasing Demand for Specialty and Gourmet Products Drive Market Growth

Healthy Foods: A Mega Trend in the US Bakery Market

What Does It Take to Compete in the Marketplace?

High Cost and Palatability: Major Challenges for Manufactures of Fat Replacers

Competitive Pressures Shape Player Strategies

High-Fat Vis a Vis Low-Fat

The Ongoing Debate

Regulations Governing Food Additives in the United States

Replacing Trans-fats with HFCS to Raise Health Concern

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Carbohydrate-Based Fat Replacers Segment

Carbohydrate-Based Fat Replacers by End-Use Industry

Carbohydrate-Based Fat Replacers by Product Segment

Protein-Based Fat Replacers by End-Use Industry

Fat-Based Fat Replacers by End-Use Industry

Volume Analytics



2. CANADA

Market Analysis



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Japanese Health and Wellness Products Market: A Macro Perspective

Japan's Aging Population Offers Opportunities for Fat Replacers

Regulations Governing Food Additives in Japan

B.Market Analytics



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Rising Prevalence of Obesity in Europe

A Business Case for Fat Replacers

Aging Populace to Drive Demand

Food Additives Regulation in Europe

An Overview

B.Market Analytics

By Product Segment

4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

4b. GERMANY

Market Analysis

4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Favorable Demographics to Fuel Market Growth

Regulations for Food Additives in the United Kingdom

The 2013 Regulation Summary

Strategic Corporate Development

Tate & Lyle PLC

A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Regulations Food Additives in Russia

B.Market Analytics

4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Select Players

B.Market Analytics



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

India and China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Asia's Aging Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

B.Market Analytics

By Product Segment

5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Favorable Demographics Bode Well for Future Market Growth

Rising Food Production Promotes Emulsifiers

Whey Proteins Market Records Steady Growth

Food Additive Regulations in China

Registration of New Food Additives

Rules for Food Additive Labeling

A List of Ingredients Not Allowed for Usage in Food Products

B.Market Analytics

5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Changing Lifestyles and Dietary Habits Drive the Market

B.Market Analytics

5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Food Additive Regulations in Select Asian Countries

Australia

Certified Categories of Food Additives

South Korea

Vietnam

Thailand

Indonesia

The Philippines

Singapore

Malaysia

B.Market Analytics



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

By Product Segment

6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Emulsifiers Market Offers Opportunities

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Mexico

A Review

An Overview of Food Additive Regulations in Select Countries

Argentina

Guatemala

Honduras

Labeling of Food Additives

B.Market Analytics



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Food Additive Regulations in Select Countries

Bahrain

Egypt

Kuwait

Morocco

Oman

Qatar

B.Market Analytics



Total Companies Profiled: 39

The United States (29)

(29) Canada (1)

(1) Europe (9)

(9) Germany (1)

(1)

The United Kingdom (1)

(1)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (6)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sb9kn2/fat_replacers?w=5

