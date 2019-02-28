Fat Replacers - Worldwide Market Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 & 2019-2024
Feb 28, 2019, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fat Replacers - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fat Replacers in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Carbohydrate-Based Fat Replacers
- Protein-Based Fat Replacers
- Fat-Based Fat Replacers
The US market is analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:
- Carbohydrate-Based Fat Replacers (Dairy Industry, Meat Industry, Processed Food Industry, & Other Industries)
- Protein-Based Fat Replacers (Dairy Industry, Meat Industry, Processed Food Industry, & Other Industries)
- Fat-Based Fat Replacers (Dairy Industry, Meat Industry, Processed Food Industry, & Other Industries)
The report profiles 39 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Advanced Food Systems Inc (USA)
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (USA)
- CP Kelco (USA)
- Cargill Incorporated (USA)
- DowDuPont Inc. (USA)
- Grain Processing Corporation (USA)
- Ingredion Incorporated (USA)
- TIC Gums Inc. (USA)
- Kerry Group PLC (Ireland)
- P&G Chemicals (USA)
- PGP International Inc (USA)
- Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Tate & Lyle PLC (UK)
Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Fat Replacers
A Prelude
List of Select Available Fat Replacer Brands
Outlook
Increasing Adoption of Processed Foods
A Key Driver in Emerging Markets
Surge in Food Additives Market Signals Opportunities
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Key World Economic Indicators:
The US - The Largest Market for Fat Replacers
Emerging Economies: Favorable Growth Prospects
Rapid Urbanization Worldwide
Opportunity Indicators:
Protein-Based Fat Substitutes Market: Set for Rapid Growth
2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & CHALLENGES
Alarming Rise in Obesity
A Business Case for Fat Replacers Market
Addressing CVD to Open New Avenues for Fat Replacers
Focus on Preventive Healthcare Bodes Well for Fat Replacers Markets
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends to Offer Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver
Growing Preference for Natural & Healthy Food Products to Drive Market
Pectin - A Popular Fat Replacer
Prominence of Low-Fat Products Promotes Product Innovations
Starches Replace Fats
Hydrocolloid-based Fat Replacers: Sustained Demand in Store
Gelatin as a Fat Replacer Gains Momentum
Expanding Applications: Opportunities for Hydrocolloids-based Fat Replacers
Dairy - The Largest End-Use Sector for Fat Replacers
Rise of Low-fat Yogurt Bodes Well for Fat Replacers
Carbohydrate-Based Fat Replacers Find Demand in Dairy Products
Emulsifiers as Fat Replacers: Poised for Growth
Soy Protein: A Potential Fat Replacer
Need for Improved Fat Replacers Promotes Research
Kinetic Trapping: The Future of Novel Fat Replacers?
Appropriate Labeling - The Need of the Hour
List of Select Nutrient Claims & Their Definition
Bakery Applications Signal Growth Prospects
Developed Markets Dominate Consumption, While Developing Countries Spearhead Growth
Trans-Fat Free Products Turn On the Heat
Rise of Low-Fat Meat Augurs Well for Fat Replacers
High-Fat Vis a Vis Low-Fat
The Ongoing Debate
3. FOOD ADDITIVES - AN OVERVIEW
Changing Consumer Trends Influence Food Additive Market Dynamics 'Natural' Is In
Food Additives Industry
A Fragmented Marketplace
Enzymes Fast Replacing Emulsifiers in Dairy and Bakery Industries
Hydrocolloids
Food Emulsifiers
Innovation Characterizes the Market
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Fat Replacers: An Overview
History of Fat Replacers
End-Use Scenario
What Fat Replacers Can Do
Negative Aspect Linked to Fat Replacers
Fat Replacement
A Meticulous Process
Functions of Low-fat Foods in a Healthy Diet
Fat and Its Functions
Certain Disadvantages Do Exist
Fatty Acids
Fats
A Categorization
5. PRODUCT SEGMENTS
Fat Replacers
A Classification
Carbohydrate-Based Fat Substitutes
Drawbacks
Segmentation of Carbohydrate-Based Fat Replacers
Starch-Based Fat Substitutes
Hydrocolloid-Based Fat Substitutes
Types of Carbohydrate-Based Fat Replacers
Protein-Based Fat Replacers
Critics Restrain Market Growth
Types of Protein-Based Fat Replacers
Microparticulated Protein
Soy and Modified Whey Proteins
Others
Fat-Based Fat Replacers
Types of Fat-Based Fat Replacers
Combination of Fat Replacers
Functional Fat Reducing Ingredients
Fat Substitutes
Fat Analogs
Fat Extenders
Fat Mimetics
Fat Barriers
Some of the Functional Fat Replacers
Olestra
Is Olestra a Revolutionary Fat Replacer?
Probable Side Effects
Salatrim
Caprenin
Emulsifiers
Z-Trim
6. REGULATIONS AFFECTING THE FOOD ADDITIVES MARKET
Codex General Standard for Food Additives
An International Standard
Regulations Governing Food Additives in the United States
Food Additives and Chemical Contaminants
Regulations for New and Existing Ingredients
Fat Replacers and Chemical Contaminants
Labeling of Fat Replacers
Regulations Governing Food Additives in Japan
A Harmonized Regulatory Framework for Ensuring Trade within European Countries
Regulation Nos. and Titles
Regulations in the United Kingdom
The 2013 Regulation Summary
Austrian Regulations
Regulations in Russia
Food Additive Regulations in Australia
Certified Categories of Food Additives
Food Additive Regulations in China
Registration of New Food Additives
Rules for Food Additive Labeling
A List of Food Not Allowed for Usage in Food Products
Food Additive Regulations in South Korea
Food Additive Regulations in Southeast Asia
Vietnam
Thailand
Indonesia
The Philippines
Singapore
Malaysia
Food Additive Regulations in the Middle East & Africa
Bahrain
Egypt
Kuwait
Morocco
Oman
Qatar
Latin American Food Additive Regulations
Argentina
Guatemala
Honduras
Labeling of Food Additives
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
DowDuPont and FMC Corporation Complete Transactions
Milk Specialties Acquires Product Lines of Merrick Animal Nutrition
Dow and DuPont Complete Merger to Form DowDuPont
Ulrick & Short Introduces Fat Replacer Starch
Ingredion Acquires TIC Gums
Choco Finesse Receives GRAS Approval for Epogee
Ingredion Acquires Penford Corporation
Penford Takes Over Gum Technology
CP Kelco to Extend Production Facility
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
By Product Segment
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Steady Growth Prospects in Store for Fat Replacers Market
Outlook
By Segment
Rising Demand for Low-Fat Foods Bodes Well for Fat Replacers Market
Innovations Spurred by Natural Formulations
A "Tasteful" Growth
Changing Lifestyles and Eating Habits Affect Market Growth
Rising Obesity Level: Opportunity for Fat Replacers
The Elderly Population
A Vital Growth Driver
Low-Fat Dairy Foods: Bright Prospects Ahead for Fat Replacers
Rise of Low-fat Yogurt Bodes Well for Fat Replacers
Milk Fat Substitutes
A Growing Market
Hydrocolloids Market
Gelatin as a Fat Replacer Gains Momentum
Fat replacers in Processed Meat Industry
Rise of Low-Fat Meat Augurs Well for Fat Replacers
List of Select Fat Replacers Used in Meat Products in Recent Past
Bakery Applications Signal Growth Prospects
Health Consciousness and Increasing Demand for Specialty and Gourmet Products Drive Market Growth
Healthy Foods: A Mega Trend in the US Bakery Market
What Does It Take to Compete in the Marketplace?
High Cost and Palatability: Major Challenges for Manufactures of Fat Replacers
Competitive Pressures Shape Player Strategies
High-Fat Vis a Vis Low-Fat
The Ongoing Debate
Regulations Governing Food Additives in the United States
Replacing Trans-fats with HFCS to Raise Health Concern
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
Value Analytics
Carbohydrate-Based Fat Replacers Segment
Carbohydrate-Based Fat Replacers by End-Use Industry
Carbohydrate-Based Fat Replacers by Product Segment
Protein-Based Fat Replacers by End-Use Industry
Fat-Based Fat Replacers by End-Use Industry
Volume Analytics
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Japanese Health and Wellness Products Market: A Macro Perspective
Japan's Aging Population Offers Opportunities for Fat Replacers
Regulations Governing Food Additives in Japan
B.Market Analytics
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Rising Prevalence of Obesity in Europe
A Business Case for Fat Replacers
Aging Populace to Drive Demand
Food Additives Regulation in Europe
An Overview
B.Market Analytics
By Product Segment
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
4b. GERMANY
Market Analysis
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Favorable Demographics to Fuel Market Growth
Regulations for Food Additives in the United Kingdom
The 2013 Regulation Summary
Strategic Corporate Development
Tate & Lyle PLC
A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Regulations Food Additives in Russia
B.Market Analytics
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
India and China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Asia's Aging Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
B.Market Analytics
By Product Segment
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Favorable Demographics Bode Well for Future Market Growth
Rising Food Production Promotes Emulsifiers
Whey Proteins Market Records Steady Growth
Food Additive Regulations in China
Registration of New Food Additives
Rules for Food Additive Labeling
A List of Ingredients Not Allowed for Usage in Food Products
B.Market Analytics
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Changing Lifestyles and Dietary Habits Drive the Market
B.Market Analytics
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Food Additive Regulations in Select Asian Countries
Australia
Certified Categories of Food Additives
South Korea
Vietnam
Thailand
Indonesia
The Philippines
Singapore
Malaysia
B.Market Analytics
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
By Product Segment
6a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Emulsifiers Market Offers Opportunities
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Mexico
A Review
An Overview of Food Additive Regulations in Select Countries
Argentina
Guatemala
Honduras
Labeling of Food Additives
B.Market Analytics
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Food Additive Regulations in Select Countries
Bahrain
Egypt
Kuwait
Morocco
Oman
Qatar
B.Market Analytics
Total Companies Profiled: 39
- The United States (29)
- Canada (1)
- Europe (9)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (6)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sb9kn2/fat_replacers?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article