Fat Tire and Vans Unveil Upcoming Collaboration

This hyper-limited capsule collection, that includes Vans Classic Slip-On Checkerboard Shoes featuring custom Fat Tire design along with a coordinating hat, socks, and cooler, is now available for preorder at DrinkFatTire.com . Styled for summer, craft drinkers can reach for an easy-drinking Fat Tire sporting Vans-inspired packaging and cans.

"Like Fat Tire, Vans speaks to those who appreciate authentic, quality products and identify with our respective roots as originators," said Fat Tire Brand Manager Taylor Boyd. "This collaboration celebrates those qualities, and we're excited for beer lovers to see a fellow icon in the beer aisle this summer."

For this limited-edition collaboration with Vans, Fat Tire is donating proceeds from beer sold to benefit Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii , a grassroots non-profit dedicated to inspiring communities to care for our oceans and beaches.

Due to the limited nature of the collaboration, items will only be available for a short time while supplies last.

Off the Wall onto the Can Events

To celebrate the collaboration, Fat Tire and Vans will host launch events throughout the summer including:

In Denver, CO on Friday, July 26 at Bannock Street Garage from 6 – 9 p.m. , featuring music by legendary skateboarder and musician, Ray Barbee , and attendance from Vans athletes. Open to the public, the event will feature live music, custom merch, a DIY art station, and a free beer for those who show up in Vans.

on at Bannock Street Garage from featuring music by legendary skateboarder and musician, , and attendance from Vans athletes. Open to the public, the event will feature live music, custom merch, a DIY art station, and a free beer for those who show up in Vans. In New York, NY on Monday, Aug. 19 at Nai with a dinner at 6 p.m. and performance by musician Annie Dirusso at 9 p.m. This is a ticketed event, with tickets available here .

About Fat Tire

Fat Tire Ale was first introduced by New Belgium Brewing – a certified B Corporation – in 1991 and has long been one of America's most popular and enduring beers. As a longtime champion for environmental initiatives, Fat Tire has established a fervent commitment to climate action that has driven the brand for more than 30 years. In 2020, the award-winning, easy-drinking ale became America's first certified carbon neutral beer and has invested significantly in customer education and advocacy around solutions to the climate crisis through Fat Tire's digital platform at DrinkSustainably.com . To learn, follow Fat Tire on Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , and X .

About New Belgium

New Belgium Brewing was founded in 1991 in Fort Collins, Colo., by Kim Jordan, a social worker, who built her company the only way a social worker would: People first. Over the past three decades, New Belgium has turned that ethos into a unique Human-Powered Business model through practices that were and still are rare in the business world: fully paid healthcare premiums for coworkers who need the support, living wage compensation, open-book management, renewable energy sourcing, a free onsite medical clinic and physician, a deep commitment to philanthropy and advocacy, and much more.

New Belgium expanded to Asheville, N.C., in 2016 and Daleville, Va., in 2023, and in 2021 acquired Bell's Brewery, based in Kalamazoo, Mich. The business' people-centric model has led New Belgium to become the most popular and fastest-growing American craft brewer today. New Belgium is famous for Fat Tire Ale and Voodoo Ranger IPA (America's #1 IPA brand), along with year-round favorites like Dominga Mimosa Sour, La Folie Sour Brown Ale, an award-winning wood-aged sour program, and the addition of Bell's iconic brands including Two Hearted IPA and Oberon Ale. To learn more about New Belgium, visit http://www.newbelgium.com . To learn more about Bell's, visit www.bellsbeer.com .

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the leading skateboarding and original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in more than 100 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors, and international offices. Vans® has more than 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand inspires and empowers everyone to live "Off the Wall" embodying the youthful spirit of freedom, non-conformity, and relentless drive to push culture across action sports, music, art and design.

Vans, "Off The Wall" Since '66

www.vans.com

youtube.com/vans

tiktok.com/@vans

instagram.com/vans

facebook.com/vans

Media Contact:

Anna McKoy

17064247180

[email protected]

SOURCE New Belgium Brewing