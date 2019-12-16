Father Completes Late Daughter's Bucket List, Then Writes 'Free and Fearless'

HAMILTON, Ind., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Once every generation comes a story so powerful and personal that it will change the way people look at life. This is the story of Brittany Moser, a spirited, talented woman that lived life to the fullest by enriching everyone she encountered. After becoming a flight attendant, she is grounded by a rare and incurable disease. She decides to go on an adventure of a lifetime and asks her best friend, her father Philip, to go with her. This is the story that runs through the pages of Philip Moser's new book, Free and Fearless.

Philip Moser

Award-nominated, this story is a very personal account of this amazing adventure that will take readers to new and exotic places and leave readers wanting more. Moser shares, "I hope the reader of this book laughs, cries, and is inspired. But, mostly, I hope to take the reader on an adventure of a lifetime that will put one's everyday problems in their proper perspective. I want to inspire others the same way that I have been inspired." In Free and Fearless, Moser details the high and low points of Brittany's life and how her rare illnesses came to be, the bond the two of them shared that has inspired him to expand his horizons, and the lessons he learned from her to make the most out of life. After contracting two rare and unexpected diseases, Brittany's health quickly diminished before she abruptly passed away, leaving the Moser family, not once but twice, in a state of shock and tragedy. "This is a story about the life of Brittany, our spirited, happy-go-lucky child who enjoyed every moment and who has helped me to live my life to its fullest," Moser shares. "She taught me how to laugh, to love, and to live in a way I never dreamed possible. This book is not about the grief of losing a child, but about making the most out of what we are given and living our lives positively and not out of fear."

The Inspiration I received for 32 years far outweighs the fact that she was cut short in life.

For more information, please visit

www.freeandfearlessbook.com

Free and Fearless was released nationwide June 1, 2019, and can be ordered on Amazon.

