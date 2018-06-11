Faurecia And FAW Group Partner To Develop Innovative Cockpit Of The Future And Sustainable Mobility Solutions

Develop Cockpit of the Future solutions and services for a personalized and intelligent user experience in particular for the Hongqi (Red Flag) luxury FAW brand. In addition, the two groups will cooperate on the industrial design and perceived quality for this brand.

Develop connected, versatile and predictive seat solutions for different use cases and driving mode scenario.

Provide zero emission and air quality technologies for commercial and passenger vehicles in the fields of battery pack and fuel cell systems and lightweight composite solutions.

Patrick Koller, Chief Executive Officer of Faurecia declares: "We are very honored to have signed this strategic partnership with FAW, a leading OEM with a strong desire to disrupt the Chinese automotive industry. Faurecia is uniquely positioned to provide smart, predictive and connected technologies for a unique user experience. This collaboration will continue to reinforce our intimacy and collaboration with Chinese OEMs".

FAW Group is a leading global manufacturer of quality passenger cars, trucks, and buses. Established in 1953, the company is one of China's largest automotive groups. In 2017, annual sales exceed three million units.

About Faurecia

Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 290 sites including 30 R&D centers and 109,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is now a global leader in its three areas of business: automotive seating, interior systems and clean mobility. Faurecia has focused its technology strategy on providing solutions for smart life on board and sustainable mobility. In 2017, the Group posted total sales of €20.2 billion and value-added sales of €17.0 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index. For more information, please visit www.faurecia.com

