FCA US Named Top Corporation for Advancing Women-owned Businesses for the Sixth Year

"Supplier diversity has been embedded in this company for the past 35 years and together with our diverse suppliers we are able to contribute to our mutual growth," said Scott Thiele, Chief Purchasing Officer, FCA. "The support WBENC provides for women-owned businesses not only strengthens the automotive industry, but also helps inject the voice of women into every vehicle we make."

FCA US received the honor at the 2018 WBENC Summit & Salute on March 22, 2018, in Dallas. The Company was among 66 organizations that met the rigorous standards to be recognized as one of America's Top Corporations supporting supplier diversity. This is the sixth consecutive year FCA US has received this recognition.

"America's Top Corporations know that stronger WBEs will drive new sources of revenue, deepen customer satisfaction and generate a stronger economy," said Pamela Prince-Eason, President and CEO of WBENC, the nation's leader in women's business development.

FCA US supplier diversity goals require that seven percent of its procurement buy be sourced to certified women-owned businesses. In 2017, FCA US spent more than $3 billion with strategic WBEs.

Since 1983, the Company has purchased nearly $62 billion from minority-owned, women-owned and veteran-owned suppliers. FCA US spent $8.6 billion with diverse suppliers in 2017, representing 18 percent of the Company's total annual purchasing.

FCA US also supports organizations that assist its suppliers with achieving their minority-owned, women-owned and veteran-owned sourcing goals. In addition to WBENC, these organizations include the National Minority Supplier Development Council, the Canadian Aboriginal Minority Supplier Council, WBE Canada, WEConnect International, Veteran Owned Business Roundtable and the National Veteran-Owned Business Association.

The Company's annual MatchMaker trade show has generated more than $3 billion in new business opportunities for minority-, women- and veteran-owned companies since 2000.

About WBENC

WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled and operated by women in the United States. WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) to provide its world-class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country. WBENC is also the nation's leading advocate of women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. Throughout the year, WBENC provides business development opportunities for member corporations, government agencies and more than 14,000 certified women-owned businesses at events and other forums. Learn more at www.wbenc.org. For more information about the annual America's Top Corporations for Women Business Enterprises, visit http://www.wbenc.org/americas-top-corporations-for-wbes

About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA, the eighth-largest automaker in the world based on total annual vehicle sales, is an international automotive group. FCA is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."

