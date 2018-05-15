FDA's GMP Expectations for Phase I and First-in-Man Clinical Trials: 2-Day In-Person Seminar by Ex-FDA Official - San Francisco, CA - August 21st-22nd, 2018

Because a phase 1 clinical trial initially introduces an investigational new drug into human subjects, appropriate CGMP help ensure subject safety. It is important to implement quality control (QC) principles to the manufacture of phase 1 investigational drugs (i.e., interpreting and implementing CGMP consistent with good scientific methodology), which foster CGMP activities that are more appropriate for phase 1 clinical trials, improve the quality of phase 1 investigational drugs, and facilitate the initiation of investigational clinical trials in humans while continuing to protect trial subjects.



The following steps to establish the appropriate manufacturing environment for phase 1 investigational drugs should be taken:

A comprehensive and systematic evaluation of the manufacturing setting (i.e., product environment, equipment, process, personnel, materials) to identify potential hazards

Appropriate actions prior to and during manufacturing to eliminate or mitigate potential hazards to safeguard the quality of the phase 1 investigational drug

Review the FDA recommendations and requirements for implementing a compliant program for the phase 1 clinical program.



The following topics will be discussed to provide the foundation and basis for advancing drugs into clinical development from research and providing required information to the FDA regarding these products.

Overview of Good Manufacturing Practices

GMP Requirements for a Phase 1 Study

Personnel



QC Function



Facility and Equipment



Control of components, containers and closures



Manufacturing & Records



Laboratory Controls

Vendor selection & management

Process Validation

Special Considerations

Multi-product facilities



Biologics



Sterile products



Combination products

Providing relevant information in the IND application

Course benefit:

This workshop will review the current regulations, guidance documents for early stage manufacturing and GMPs in detail. Regulatory strategies and logistical considerations for early development stage product, including vendor selection and management, stability, labeling, and documentation requirements will also be reviewed and explored.

Learning Objectives:

To gain an understanding of the requirements for drugs entering into phase 1 clinical development and the minimum FDA requirements for phase I GMPs. To learn practical applications for implementing manufacturing and quality strategies to meet FDA requirements.

Areas Covered:

Day 1 Topics

Overview of GMP requirements

GMP Requirements for a Phase 1 Study

Personnel documentation and requirements

QC Function procedures and requirements

Facility and Equipment requirements

Control of components, containers and closures - methods and specs

Manufacturing & Records during phase 1 studies with an eye toward later development

Day 2 Topics

Vendor selection & management

Process Validation to conduct for phase 1 clinical supply process

Specific requirements for various types of products: biologics, combinations, sterile products

Multi-product facilities considerations

Preparing relevant SOPs for early stage development

Providing relevant information in the IND application

