FEAM Announces New Aviation Technical Consulting Services.

"Technical Services will fully cater to airline operators, airframe, engine technical asset managers, and OEM's," said Dan Allawat, Chief Operating Officer. "FEAM's team of Technical Service experts will focus on handling special technical operations projects to allow the asset manager or airline operator to focus on their core business."

FEAM's new Technical Services will include project maintenance event management, fleet management, liaison support for asset managers, end-of life asset advisory, maintenance bridging planning development and management, lease return representation, aircraft delivery and redeliveries, pre-purchase physical inspections, technical records auditing and management.

More about FEAM:

FEAM Maintenance / Engineering founded in 1992 is an MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) company providing aircraft line maintenance services to a variety of domestic and international air carriers flying transport category aircraft. FEAM employs over 700 Aircraft Maintenance Technicians /Line Maintenance Engineers throughout the company's network of 28 domestic line stations. FEAM holds numerous certifications from global aviation regulatory authorities including being the 1st U.S based MRO to receive Japanese Civil Aeronautics Board (JCAB) line maintenance approval. Learn more at www.feamaero.com

Contact:

Scott Diaz

Director of Business Development- Americas

305-871-3758

info@feaircraft.com

