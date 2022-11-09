Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Natural Gas Transportation Guide 2022

Nov 09, 2022, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Gas Transportation Module" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Natural Gas Transportation Information Service explains all important natural gas transportation issues, including open-access requirements, reservation charge crediting policies, and project certification procedures.
The Natural Gas Transportation Information Service explains all important natural gas transportation regulations and policies of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), including open-access requirements, creditworthiness provisions, capacity release rules, fuel and lost gas reimbursement policies, natural gas quality and interchangeability standards, landowner notification requirements, affiliate standards of conduct, contract modification and market anti-manipulation rules.
FERC orders, rules and policy statements, federal court opinions, congressional actions and administration policies are summarized in an easy-to-use, topical format. All current FERC natural gas regulations are included. Regular updates and newsletters keep the Service current, reliable and authoritative.
Key Topics Covered:
- Open-Access Transportation Principles
- Judicial Review
- Authority for Transportation
- General Terms and Conditions
- Transportation Rates
- Facilities
- Transportation-Related Services and Non-Traditional Transportation Services
- FERC Filing Requirements
- Citations to External Documents
