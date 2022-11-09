Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Practice and Procedure Manual 2022: An Expert's Perspective on How FERC Applies its Rules

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ferc Practice and Procedure Module" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Designed with energy attorneys, industry executives and consultants in mind, the FERC Practice and Procedure Manual gives you an expert's perspective on how FERC applies its rules.

With your subscription to the FERC Practice and Procedure Manual, you'll get the complete and current text of every Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) procedural rule, as well as relevant rule preamble excerpts and thousands of digests of FERC orders and decisions applying the rules.

And you'll automatically receive monthly newsletters that keep you up to date on the latest FERC actions and provide analysis of the latest rule revisions and decisions. Plus - we'll send you update pages of the latest FERC orders and rules to keep your service current on a regular basis.

Key Topics Covered:

How To Use The Manual

FERC Facts

Rules 101-104: General Provisions (Part 385 - Subpart A)

Rules 201-218: Pleadings, Other Filings and Summary Disposition (Part 385 - Subpart B)

Rules 401-411: Discovery Procedures (Part 385 - Subpart D)

Rules 501-510: HEARINGS (Part 385-Subpart E)

Rules 601-606: Conferences, Settlements and Stipulations (Part 385 - Subpart F)

Rules 701-717: Decisions (Part 385 - Subpart G)

Rules 801-802: Shortened Procedures (Part 385-Subpart H)

Rules 901-917: Review of Remedial Orders (Part 385 - Subpart I)

Rules 1001-1013: Review of Adjustment Request Denials (Part 385 - Subpart J)

Rules 1101-1117: Petitions for Adjustments Under the NGPA (Part 385 - Subpart K)

Rules 1301-1306: Cooperative Procedure With State Commissions (Part 385 - Subpart M)

Rules 1401-1403: Oil Pipeline Proceedings (Part 385 - Subpart N)

Rules 1501-1511: Civil Penalties Under the FPA (Part 385 - Subpart O)

Rules 1601-1602: Civil Monetary Penalty Inflation Adjustment (Part 385 - Subpart P)

Rules 1901-1907: Miscellaneous (Part 385 - Subpart S)

Rules 2001-2015: Formal Requirements for Filings (Part 385 - Subpart T)

Rules 2101-2103: Appearance and Practice Before the Commission (Part 385 - Subpart U)

Rules 2201-2202 Off-the-record Communications; Separation of Functions (Part 385 - Subpart V)

Public Information And Requests

