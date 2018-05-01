Federal Enforcement Homeland Security Foundation Honors Heroes and Patriots

Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge, the first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, co-founded the organization together with Richard S. Kendall. Ridge, Honorary Chairman of FEHSF said, "What I think a lot of people don't understand is that when you put on that uniform of public service, whether you're in the military or the Department of Homeland Security, the whole family puts on the uniform."

Governor Ridge thanked the foundation for paying homage to the courageous men and women who work tirelessly and risk their lives to maintain a strong and safe nation, of the ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, CBP (US Customs and Border Protections), DEA, FBI, HSI, USMS (US Marshals) and USSS (Secret Service).

"Federal Enforcement Homeland Security Foundation established a Grants Program, which has raised approximately $2.5 million dollars in the last five years. It is our mission and personal mandate to provide the essential financial support when funds are most needed within the first 24-48 hours after tragedy strikes in the line of duty. The agents have our backs, we have their backs, and we would never, and will never, take them for granted," said Richard S. Kendall, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Federal Enforcement Homeland Security Foundation.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the Vice Chairwoman of the Board of Federal Enforcement Homeland Security Foundation and Co-Chair for the evening, made it very clear that FEHSF is a humanitarian, non-political and patriotic foundation. Wolkoff spoke passionately about her involvement, with her children by her side, explaining how "we as a country have witnessed tremendous heroics, by these brave men and women, going straight into dangerous situations without thought for their own safety. People from all ethnic backgrounds, every side of the political spectrum, and from all religious faiths, to save anyone in serious need of help. Crossing all boundaries, bridging all gaps, the agents of Federal Enforcement, come together this evening to remind us all what it means to care. When we wonder where are the heroes of today and who will our children look up to for inspiration in the future, I offer these great men and women, from all across the nation, who show up to aid their fellow Americans in their hour of enormous need." Later in the evening, during the program, when introducing the guest speaker of the evening, Terry Carothers, Winston Wolkoff paid tribute to the fallen agents proclaiming, "that those who serve and protect the fundamental freedoms of our country, and to their family members, who pay the ultimate sacrifice, when tragedy strikes- FEHSF is here for you. These are the true heroes and patriots of our country, their unimaginable stories and stories of their heroic families."

Terry Carothers, widow of fallen hero Pat Carothers, spoke of how she turned to Federal Enforcement Homeland Security Foundation in her time of desperate financial need and how FEHSF immediately responded with a grant and support. Terry Carothers lost her husband of 30 years, and father to their five children, when Pat was shot and killed as he attempted to serve a warrant to a fugitive who was wanted for unspeakable crimes.

Ambassador Ronald S. Lauder, President of the World Jewish Congress, and both Pentagon official and U.S. Ambassador to Austria during the Reagan Administration, received FEHSF's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Former New York Police Commissioner Ray Kelly praised Lauder, saying he has "a profound commitment to public service and dedicated his life to helping other people and he's never wavered in his staunch support for law enforcement."

"Even as we face challenges and threats like never before," Ambassador Lauder said, addressing federal agents past and present, and their families, "America is with you and our nation is in your debt, and we will not take you for granted."

Mr. Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Destination America, and American Heroes Channel, which commands one of the most powerful, far reaching and influential broadcast empires in the world, received FEHSF's Patriot Award.

"It has been my privilege to shine a light on the heroic work of the federal law enforcement community and first responders – the courageous, selfless work – that often goes unrewarded – or, more recently, has been needlessly embroiled in the politics of today. He continued by invoking Winston Churchill's admonition, "We make a living by what we get – but, we make a life …by what we give, and, accordingly, I'm just very proud to be able to support an organization that supports YOU during your times of need."

Mr. Schleiff received a standing ovation when he clearly announced, "Let me be clear – and, let there be no doubt: Americans across this nation – Republican, Democrat, Liberal or Conservative – think so highly of what you do so bravely, day in and day out; and, are appreciative of the fact that it is you, here, who truly protect us from threats and harm, we can only imagine."

The evening had a surprise performance by country singer-songwriter Corbette Jackson, a Georgia native who is no stranger to how his music connects to affect meaningful change, and whose own life experiences helped shape his character and his music today. Jackson performed "Dandelion," his new single, to honor Federal Law Enforcement, and then thanked them for their sacrifices to protect us all by dedicating the song to them.

Closing remarks for the evening were given by Stephen Baldwin who praised the Federal Law Enforcement and Federal Enforcement Homeland Security Foundation.

Notable attendees included Governor Tom Ridge, Ronald S. Lauder, Leonard Lauder, Henry Schleiff, Former Commissioner Raymond Kelly, John Catsimatidis, Rischard S. Kendall, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Dan Knopf, Jimmy Finkelstein, Pamela Gross, Bill McCuddy, Chris Hansen, Gerry Byrne, Alex Badia, Edward O'Sullivan, Barbara and Bruce Winston, Tony Lo Bianco, Stephen Baldwin, Bill Hemmer, Abby Huntsman, Naomi Pearlman, Carol Alt, Dr. Ruth Wertheimer, Corbette Jackson, Randall Batinkoff, Dr. Jordan Josephson, and Nathan Mousselli.

