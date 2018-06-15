Feinstein Institute scientist recognized for anticoagulation management practices

"I am honored to be recognized for my work in helping patients and their doctors better manage anticoagulants," said Dr. Spyropoulos. "With continued research and education on best practices, we can ensure that patients taking anticoagulants can benefit from the medication and avoid the current issues we face."

Dr. Spyropoulos, a leading expert in the management of antithrombotic medications including anticoagulants, said that while these medications benefit patients by preventing blood clots, they must be administered carefully to prevent uncontrolled bleeding. Dr. Spyropoulos' research identified features in electronic health records (EHRs) necessary to deliver optimized anticoagulation therapy as well as the importance of communicating essential hospital discharge instructions to the patient. He also created the Management of Anticoagulation in the Peri-Procedural Period (MAPPP) app, which is in use at the Northwell Health Anticoagulation and Clinical Thrombosis Service (ACTS) clinics. The MAPPP APP is a sophisticated clinical decision support tool which helps physicians and other health care personnel manage patients on chronic oral anticoagulants and antiplatelet agents who are in potentially high risk situations prior to a procedure or operation.

The IPRO Quality Award recognizes outstanding performance by health care providers and stakeholders throughout New York State.

About the Feinstein Institute

The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research is the research arm of Northwell Health, the largest healthcare provider in New York. Home to 50 research laboratories and to clinical research throughout dozens of hospitals and outpatient facilities, the Feinstein Institute includes 4,000 researchers and staff who are making breakthroughs in molecular medicine, genetics, oncology, brain research, mental health, autoimmunity, and bioelectronic medicine – a new field of science that has the potential to revolutionize medicine. For more information about how we empower imagination and pioneer discovery, visit FeinsteinInstitute.org.

