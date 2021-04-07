FEKAKAI's Iconic 90's Shea Butter Collection is Back

This iconic collection has been re-formulated with clean ingredients including the highest quality Shea Butter and healing Monoi Oil to provide hydration to thick, wavy, and curly hair while locking in moisture to smooth and tame frizz. All day frizz control is achieved with the use of the full range. Hair is left hydrated, shiny, and manageable with a creamy, fresh scent bursting with coconut, toffee, and juicy citrus notes. In a study conducted by the brand, four out of five felt hair was more hydrated and three out of four felt product was weightless.

Collection highlights include the Intense Mask, a vegan, silicone-free mask to deeply moisturize and soften curly, textured hair and the Intense Oil, which can be used on both hair and body, powered by Natural Shea Oil to deeply hydrate, nourish, and smooth wavy, curly, textured hair for bouncier, shinier waves and curls.

"We have worked tirelessly to find the perfect blend of Shea Butter and Monoi Oil to deeply hydrate and nourish the hair, all while keeping in line with our brand's ethos to deliver clean formulas with salon-level results." says legendary hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai. "We have seen many different hair types in our salon over the past few years, so expanding the collection to include more hair types was very important to me. I'm excited to reach new customers and am looking forward to their feedback."

The collection consists of:

Shea Butter Intense Moisture Shampoo ( $25 , 8.5 FL OZ) - cleanse wavy, curly, textured hair without stripping hair of its natural oils

( , 4 FL OZ) - defines and controls the formation of curls while leaving hair bouncy and hydrated Shea Butter Intense Mask ( $42 , 8 FL OZ) - deeply moisturizes, conditions, and softens curly, textured hair

Just like the rest of the FEKKAI line up, every bottle in the Shea Butter Collection is made with 95% high-grade repurposed plastic and is 100% recyclable. All products are free of silicones, sulfates, phthalates, parabens, and are gluten free, vegan, cruelty-free, and safe for color and chemically treated hair and have been extensively tested by the world-renowned Frederic Fekkai stylists who put each product through a rigorous in-salon evaluation process.

FEKKAI is excited to join forces with world-renowned hairstylist, Jawara Wauchope, who is one of the most influential and sought out stylist in fashion, luxury and amongst women in the entertainment industry. As Stylist Partner, Jawara will add valuable input to the brand's current knowledge with education and training while also sharing engaging content for the brand's full range of products that showcases his style, technique and point of view on beauty. Post-launch, he will continue to provide ongoing support for the brand's full range of products.

FEKKAI Shea Butter Collection is exclusively available at ULTA and FEKKAI.com.

ABOUT FEKKAI

Frédéric Fekkai, the famed hairstylist, founded the FEKKAI brand in 1989. In January 2020, FEKKAI relaunched a sustainable haircare range with vegan, cruelty-free, and salon-grade formulas. Formulas are free of nasties and full of performance – no sulfates, silicones, paraben, or phthalates. In the brand's first year, they will repurpose 64 million grams of plastic. That's roughly 7 million plastic bottles – and they are just getting started.

