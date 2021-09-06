Feminine Hygiene Wash Market in Personal Products Industry | Technavio Predicts over $103 Million Growth During 2021-2025
Sep 06, 2021, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The feminine hygiene wash market is poised to grow by USD 103.70 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
The report on the feminine hygiene wash market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advertising and promotion of feminine hygiene products.
The feminine hygiene wash market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rise in consumer disposable income as one of the prime reasons driving the feminine hygiene wash market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The feminine hygiene wash market covers the following areas:
Feminine Hygiene Wash Market Sizing
Feminine Hygiene Wash Market Forecast
Feminine Hygiene Wash Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Corman Spa
- Edgewell Personal Care Co.
- Essity Aktiebolag (publ)
- Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.
- Kao Corp.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- Maxim Hygiene Products Inc.
- Ontex Group
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Unicharm Corp.
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market - Global feminine hygiene products market is segmented by product (sanitary napkins, tampons, pantyliners, menstrual cups, and feminine hygiene wash), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Organic and Natural Feminine Care Market - Global organic and natural feminine care market is segmented by product (menstrual pads, tampons, and pantyliners) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
