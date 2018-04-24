Fernandez, Nutritional Products International offer 'Evolution of Distribution,' a turnkey solution for foreign brands entering U.S. market

"Mitch and NPI have always prided themselves on helping brands penetrate the U.S. market in the quickest, most cost-effective manner possible," Fernandez said. "With my knowledge and expertise as a buyer, I'm also able to provide a tremendous amount of insight as to what retail accounts are looking for."

NPI, a family owned global brand management firm, has helped more than 3,500 brands go from concept to shelf. Gould has sold for virtually every major retailer in the United States, including GNC, Vitamin World, The Vitamin Shoppe, Walmart, 7-Eleven, Amazon.com and Whole Foods, to name a few. Gould's expertise in retail distribution has surpassed a billion dollars in sales.

"Having Jeff back in the fold has helped take things to even greater heights than before," Gould said. "No one else is doing what we do in this space. We are essentially the base of operations for brands all around the world, and we can import, distribute and promote, all from one platform. We have the connections and the expertise to get your products on brick and mortar shelves, and onto the biggest e-commerce platforms in the world, including Amazon."

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

Mitch Gould is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. He has more than 30 years of experience in the retail industry, with expertise spanning several categories of consumer products in sports nutrition, dietary supplements, skincare, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical and beverages.

Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell and Wayne Gretzky to name a few.

For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.

