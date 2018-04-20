Ferring Launches #TalkAboutTrying Campaign to Inspire Reproductive Conversations During National Infertility Awareness Week®

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The fertility journey is a rollercoaster and experiencing challenges along the way is like living in a world full of unexpected twists and turns where nothing goes according to plan. That's why the time is now to start having reproductive conversations. In support of this year's National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW) from April 22-28, Ferring Pharmaceuticals (US) is launching the #TalkAboutTrying campaign to raise awareness of fertility issues and empower women and couples to seek help sooner. The campaign encourages people to share their personal experiences on social media using #TalkAboutTrying as a way to provide inspiration and support to those who are going through similar struggles. For every #TalkAboutTrying post through May 11, 2018, Ferring will donate $1 to RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association which will serve to provide timely, compassionate support and information to people who are experiencing infertility.

Infertility, which affects 1 in 8 couples in the U.S., is characterized by the inability to become pregnant after one year of trying for women under 35 years of age or six months for women older than 35.1 While every couple is different and there are a variety of factors that can cause infertility in both men and women, common causes of female infertility include age, weight, drug use, smoking and excessive physical or emotional stress.2 Struggles with conceiving can often cause deep feelings of loss of interest, depression, anxiety, shame and isolation.3 #TalkAboutTrying strives to reinforce that the women and couples going through these hardships are not alone.

"Our mission for NIAW is to educate women and men about fertility and break down the barriers that prevent people from talking about fertility, potentially delaying them in making an appointment with a reproductive endocrinologist," said Barbara Collura, President & CEO, RESOLVE. "#TalkAboutTrying can be a platform that flips the script, gets people talking honestly about fertility and helps them recognize when they may be going through struggles trying to conceive that require the help of a fertility specialist."

In conjunction with NIAW and the launch of #TalkAboutTrying, Ferring is also rolling out two support platforms for women and men who are actively trying to conceive: My Fertility Navigator and FertiSTRONG. The updated My Fertility Navigator website is designed to provide women and couples with resources and direction to find answers to the questions they're afraid to ask, while also offering guidance along their unique fertility journey. To encourage women and couples to learn more about the refreshed My Fertility Navigator site, individuals who visit www.myfertilitynav.com/contest between April 20 and May 11, 2018 will be prompted to share their personal fertility journeys as part of the #TalkAboutTrying Story Contest for the chance to win an all-inclusive weekend getaway for two to Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa in Tucson, AZ. Complete contest rules are available at www.myfertilitynav.com/contest.

Infertility can also have a profound impact on men that is often underrecognized.4 To foster understanding and help men navigate the fertility journey as well, Ferring teamed up with Drs. Alice D. Domar and Elizabeth Grill to launch FertiSTRONG, a new mobile application for men that provides techniques to empower men with knowledge and self-help skills along their fertility journey. FertiSTRONG serves as a successor to the FertiCalm app released last year to help women address the many challenging, emotional life situations that arise while struggling to conceive.

"Today there are more paths to fertility available than ever before," said Paul Navarre, CEO, Ferring US. "Ferring, a leader in reproductive medicine, supports the efforts of RESOLVE to increase understanding of infertility and encourage would-be parents to learn about the options available to them."

About RESOLVE and NIAW

Established in 1974, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is a non-profit organization with the only established, nationwide network mandated to promote reproductive health and to ensure equal access to all family building options for men and women experiencing infertility or other reproductive disorders. One in eight U.S. couples of childbearing age has trouble conceiving or carrying a pregnancy to term. RESOLVE addresses this public health issue by providing community to these women and men, connecting them with others who can help, empowering them to find resolution and giving voice to their demands for access to all family building options. For more information, visit RESOLVE.org.

NIAW, sponsored by RESOLVE, unites millions of Americans who wish to remove the stigmas and barriers that stand in the way of building families. Since 1989, NIAW has been a movement set out to reduce stigma and educate the public about reproductive health and issues that make building a family difficult for so many.

About FertiSTRONG and FertiCalm

There is a new tool now available just for men. FertiSTRONG is the new mobile application specifically designed for men that serves as a resource for providing support and self-help skills throughout the emotional journey of infertility. To learn more about FertiSTRONG, visit fertistrong.com.

The FertiCalm app provides a variety of more than 500 custom coping options for over 50 specific situations which have the potential to cause women who are trying to conceive distress throughout the family building journey. Developed by two leading reproductive psychologists, FertiCalm provides users with cognitive-behavioral and relaxation techniques that women can use to navigate the challenging, often stressful scenarios they may encounter on a daily basis, and helps women feel better and more in control of their lives again. To learn more about FertiCalm, visit www.ferticalm.com.

About My Fertility Navigator

The updated My Fertility Navigator is designed to help women navigate the rocky road of fertility challenges. For when you're feeling stuck. For when you're not sure what comes next. The My Fertility Navigator Program goes way beyond a website and provides users with advice from trained support professionals, answers to the questions you're afraid to ask and resources to help you prepare for what's next. To learn more about My Fertility Navigator, visit www.myfertilitynav.com.

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven biopharmaceutical company devoted to identifying, developing and marketing innovative products in the fields of reproductive health, urology, gastroenterology, endocrinology and orthopedics. For nearly two decades, Ferring has provided a range of therapies to help women along every step of the fertility journey; however, equally important, the company has been committed to raising awareness of infertility, providing support to patients, and partnering with third-party organizations dedicated to impacting change. To learn more about Ferring, visit www.ferringusa.com.

