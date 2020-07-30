FHFA Selects RiskSpan's Cloud Platform to Analyze Agency MBS

ARLINGTON, Va., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RiskSpan, a market leader in analyzing and managing data for mortgage and structured products, announced today that the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has selected its cloud platform, Edge, to analyze Agency MBS issued by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The Edge platform provides FHFA instant access to Agency MBS pool- and loan-level data via the cloud, powering advanced prepayment analytics across the mortgage securities spectrum. The platform also enables FHFA to query loan-level data via RiskSpan's API.

Edge hosts and manages approximately 13 billion loan records and 3.5 million securities –with securities performance history dating back over 20 years. The cloud solution connects RiskSpan clients with loan-level collateral backing Agency MBS, CMOs, Non-Agency RMBS, and ABS. The platform facilitates deep analysis of loans and securities in support of trading, portfolio management and risk management.

"We have been providing data services to the Agency mortgage market for more than a decade," noted Don Brown, RiskSpan Senior Managing Director. "As mortgage datasets become larger and more complex, we continue to evolve our offering to allow clients easy access to the tools and models necessary to make optimal use of all the data available."

Edge's embedded analytical tools enable users to easily:

Run S-curves, aging curves and time series analysis for any subsegment of loans or securities

Create customized charts to compare performance across cohort, servicer, or any other classification, including loans with property inspection waivers and other underwriting nuances

Develop, modify, and quickly share queries

Access Delinquency Transition Matrices for any Ginnie Mae cohort

About RiskSpan

RiskSpan is a leading solutions provider to the residential mortgage, capital markets, banking, and insurance industries. RiskSpan's mission is to innovate. We help clients deploy new technologies to eliminate inefficiencies in the loan and structured finance markets and leverage the value of advanced analytics.

Learn more at https://riskspan.com/

