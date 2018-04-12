Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer, Allura, Celebrates Re-Opening of Terre Haute Plant

Navascues addressed a crowd at the ceremony where she emphasized the company's long-term commitment to re-open the Terre Haute plant.

Situated on a 95-acre tract, Allura's Terre Haute plant houses a 428,000 square-foot manufacturing facility, 9,120 square-foot office building, 85-foot high, multi-level water building with three internal vessels and various storage yards, railroad spars and parking areas.

Navascues adds the plant's location and accessibility by highways and rail are ideal to ensure its products reach new home job sites across the midwest.

The facility employs 60 full-time workers. It previously closed in 2014.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, Terre Haute Chamber President David Haynes, representatives from Allura's parent company Elementia and those from several homebuilding companies joined Navascues at the ceremony.

"We welcome back Allura with open arms," said Bennett during remarks at the event. "Companies in Indiana make products for the entire nation and we're certainly thrilled to help do our part in Terre Haute."

Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch attended a private reception in Indianapolis the night before the plant's re-opening ceremony.

Allura also operates manufacturing facilities in North Carolina, Oregon and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

The company's fiber cement home building products include natural-looking siding, shakes and shingles, panels and soffit available as an alternative to wood, vinyl and other traditional building materials prone to damage from hail, termites, rot and manufacturing defects.

Its fiber cement products stand up to weather conditions in any climate. Plus, they are factory primed for life, fire and insect resistant and never fade, peel or chip. Allura products also are backed by an industry-leading 50-year warranty.

Allura is part of Elementia, a global company which produces building materials for the construction sector through cement, building systems and metals divisions in 14 countries throughout Latin America and the United States.

To learn more about Allura's fiber cement products, go to www.AlluraUSA.com. Also, follow Allura at www.facebook.com/allurausa and on Twitter @AlluraUSA.

