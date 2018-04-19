FIBRA Prologis Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results

Net effective rents on rollover increased 13.8 percent

Same store cash NOI grew 6.6 percent

Completed US$225 million term loan

term loan Repaid US$72 million secured mortgage debt

Net earnings per CBFI in the first quarter was Ps. 0.9637 (US$0.0501) compared with Ps. (0.1377) (US$0.0081) for the same period in 2017.

Funds from operations (FFO) per CBFI was Ps. 0.8829 (US$0.0458) for the first quarter compared with Ps. 0.8561 (US$0.0408) for the same period in 2017.

STRONG START TO THE YEAR

"Industrial real estate in Mexico is a growth industry, underpinned by demographics and a structural undersupply of modern product," said Luis Gutierrez, CEO, Prologis Property Mexico. "FIBRA Prologis is positioned well to benefit from these structural drivers as evidenced by the healthy rent increases which translated to strong cash same store net operating income. Our financial results in the first quarter set the tone for what we expect to be another terrific year."

Operating Portfolio 1Q18 1Q17 Notes Period End Occupancy 96.0% 97.4% Known move-outs and seasonal expirations led to expected occupancy decline Leases Signed 1.6 MSF 2.4 MSF

Customer Retention 73.7% 72.2%

Net Effective Rent Change 13.8% 8.0% Led by Mexico City, Juarez and Tijuana Cash Same Store NOI 6.6% (1.3)% Higher rents and lower bad debt expense drove Cash SSNOI Same Store NOI 7.1% (3.0)%



SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION

At March 31, 2018 FIBRA Prologis' leverage was 33.2% and liquidity was Ps. 5.9 billion (US$320.7 million), which included Ps. 5.8 billion (US$312.0 million) of available capacity on its unsecured credit facility and Ps. 159.2 million (US$8.7 million) of unrestricted cash.

During the quarter, FIBRA Prologis completed an unsecured term loan with a syndicate of domestic and international banks for US$225.0 million. The loan may be extended to 2023 and has a floating debt cost. Proceeds were used to repay US$72.1 million secured debt scheduled to mature in 2018 and the borrowings under the revolving credit facility. A floating to fixed interest rate swap was executed on the new US$225.0 unsecured term loan at a rate of 5.0%.

Also, during the quarter, FIBRA Prologis entered into an option agreement to exchange Ps. 100.0 million (US$5.0 million) per quarter at a strike price of 20 Mexican pesos per US dollar.

"With the recent signing of the new unsecured term loan we have addressed our 2018 maturities and replenished our liquidity," said Jorge Girault, senior vice president, Finance, Prologis Mexico. "Additionally, the option contract allows to hedge our FFO and our distribution, effectively removing any downside movement related to FX."

GUIDANCE UPDATE

"As related to building dispositions, we saw strong buyer demand, with preliminary pricing above initial expectations. That said, we have elected not to move forward due to the taxable gain that would be generated by this sale, which would have created a scenario where we could not recycle the full proceeds into new building acquisitions," added Girault. "As such, we have elected to put our dispositions on hold until a solution is found."

(Based in millions of U.S. dollars) Previous Revised Notes Building Dispositions $0.0-200.0 $0.0



ABOUT FIBRA PROLOGIS

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of March 31, 2018, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 196 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 34.6 million square feet (3.2 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

