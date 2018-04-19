Fidelity Southern Corporation Reports Earnings For First Quarter Of $11.8 Million

Fidelity Southern Corporation

10:40 ET

ATLANTA, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity Southern Corporation ("Fidelity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LION), holding company for Fidelity Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $11.8 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $12.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017, and with $10.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2017.

Fidelity's Chairman, Jim Miller, said, "We are pleased with the results for this quarter as our commercial bank continues to show great progress. The investment we made in our mortgage company over the past year greatly paid off as we saw continued growth and profitability from this line of business. Market pressures continue to change in regards to the indirect auto business. As such, we recently announced the closure of our indirect auto business from Virginia, Louisiana, and Arkansas in order to better align our operations to the declining demand for this product."

President Palmer Proctor added, "The momentum we started last quarter has continued this quarter in growing higher yielding assets and core deposits. This is our key strategy in our ongoing effort to position the bank for future growth and prosperity. Our SBA and mortgage divisions continue to expand into new markets and our investment in experienced lenders for our commercial bank has already paid off. We are pleased with the progress of our strategic objectives, including improvements to our technology and infrastructure, that will allow us to become a more efficient and effective financial institution."

BALANCE SHEET
Total assets grew by $234.8 million, or 5.1%, during the quarter, to $4.8 billion at March 31, 2018, compared to $4.6 billion at December 31, 2017, primarily due to total loan growth of $200.9 million, mainly in the commercial and mortgage loan portfolios. Cash balances contributed $14.2 million to the increase and servicing rights increased by $6.9 million, primarily due to mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") impairment recovery of $4.5 million during the quarter. Other assets also increased by $9.2 million, of which $8.7 million was an increase in FHLB stock.

Asset growth for the quarter was funded by $78.1 million in core deposit growth, $187.2 million increase in short-term borrowings, primarily FHLB borrowings, offset by a $44.9 million reduction in time deposits, mainly brokered deposits. 

Loans
The increase in total loans, including loans held for sale, during the quarter of $200.9 million, or 5.1%, to $4.1 billion at March 31, 2018, was primarily driven by increases of $110.8 million in mortgage, $91.4 million in commercial and SBA, and $17.5 million in construction. The commercial loan production momentum that began in the 4th quarter of 2017 continued to be strong as we continue to implement strategies that will grow our commercial bank.  Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease of $25.0 million in the indirect loan portfolio held for sale.  While loan sales were seasonally higher for the linked quarter, investor demand for the indirect product has declined, resulting in lower production. 

The increase in loans held for sale of $67.5 million, or 18.9%, during the quarter, occurred as the pipeline for expected mortgage loan sales grew due to the decision to slightly extend the holding period of loans prior to sale in the secondary market in an effort to increase total income.

Asset Quality
Asset quality remained strong, although nonperforming assets increased during the quarter, excluding the guaranteed portion of government loans ("adjusted NPA's") and acquired loans. Adjusted NPA's, a non-GAAP measure, increased by $4.5 million during the quarter. The increase was mainly due to two large commercial real estate loans added to nonaccrual during the quarter. The provision for loan losses increased by $2.1 million, mainly due to the growth of our commercial loan portfolio and several NPA-related specific reserves. Net charge-offs continued to trend low at 0.1% of average loans for the quarter.

Fair Value Adjustments
Loan servicing rights increased by $6.9 million, or 6.2%, during the quarter, to $119.6 million at March 31, 2018, compared to $112.6 million at December 31, 2017. MSRs, the primary component of loan servicing rights, contributed the majority of the change, increasing by 7.2%, to $107.9 million at March 31, 2018, as an increase in market interest rates drove the impairment recovery of $4.5 million for the quarter.  MSRs also increased due to mortgage loan sales with servicing retained of $431.6 million for the quarter. The current estimated fair market value of MSRs was $113.2 million at March 31, 2018.

At March 31, 2018, fair value adjustments recorded on the balance sheet for loans held for sale, interest rate lock commitments ("IRLCs"), and hedge items were $12.7 million, a $2.3 million, or 22.8% increase, from December 31, 2017 due to growth in both loans held for sale (as previously discussed) and the gross pipeline of IRLCs.

Deposits
Core deposit growth was strong for the quarter as demand, money market and savings deposits grew by $78.1 million, or 2.65%, to $3.0 billion.  Money market account promotions continued and new deposit accounts from commercial loan relationships began to fund.  Three new branches recently opened in Georgia and Florida also contributed to deposit growth in the first quarter.

The enhanced core deposit base has allowed the Bank to be more relationship-oriented in its approach to time deposits and non-core brokered CD's.  Time deposits decreased by $44.9 million during the quarter, primarily due to the run off in brokered deposits of  $40.0 million, resulting in a net increase in deposits of $33.2 million, or 0.86%. 

INCOME STATEMENT

Net Income
Net income was $11.8 million, or $0.7 million less than the previous quarter, primarily due to the one-time income tax benefit of $4.9 million recorded in the previous quarter to revalue the deferred tax liability at December 31, 2017.  The deferred tax liability was revalued as a result of the reduction of the federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% following the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on December 22, 2017. 

Pre-tax income was $3.2 million higher than the previous quarter, primarily due to higher noninterest income driven by the previously noted MSRs impairment recovery of $4.5 million, partially offset by a decrease in net interest income of $1.1 million as higher-cost short term borrowings increased relative to deposits to finance higher loan production in the first quarter.   Noninterest expense also increased by $1.8 million due to increased salaries and benefits.

Net income was $1.2 million higher compared to the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to a decrease of $3.1 million in income tax expense from the change in the federal tax rate as discussed above.  Pre-tax income was $1.9 million lower for the quarter. Higher net interest income of $2.5 million was the result of an increase of 13 basis points in loan yields and growth in average loans of $259.1 million, which was offset by $4.2 million  in higher noninterest expense primarily salaries and benefits. The increase in loan yield was partially driven by a relatively larger increase in higher yielding commercial loans and the three increases to the fed funds rate in 2017 of 75 basis points in total.                 

Interest Income
Interest income of $41.6 million was flat compared to the prior quarter.  An increase in average loans of $144.9 million drove higher interest income which was offset by loan yields that decreased by 8 basis points. Excluding the variance of 6 basis points in accretable yield, the yield decreased by 2 basis points for the quarter. Interest income on loans for the previous quarter included $1.2 million in accretable yield earned on the purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loan portfolio, compared to $569,000 in the current quarter.

As compared to the same period in the prior year, interest income increased by $3.9 million, or 10.4%, as the yield on loans increased by 13 basis points, primarily in the commercial, construction, and mortgage loan portfolios, mainly due to the increases in the prime rate of 75 basis points during 2017.

Interest Expense
Interest expense of $6.8 million increased by $1.0 million, or 17.6%, for the quarter, primarily due to increased higher-cost short term borrowings as previously discussed and a 5 basis point increase in deposit cost, due  primarily to CD special pricing increases and new Florida and Georgia promotional money market products and rates. The yield paid on short-term borrowings increased 134 basis points due to the significant use of FHLB borrowings during the quarter which carry higher rates.

As compared to the same period in the prior year, interest expense increased by $1.4 million, or 25.6%.

Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin was 3.29% for the quarter compared to 3.42% in the previous quarter, a decrease of 13 basis points, primarily due to the higher interest income in the previous quarter in the PCI loan portfolio as noted above.  The yield on total average earning assets also decreased from 3.97% to 3.93%. Average loans increased by $144.9 million with an 8 basis point decrease in yield, primarily due to decreases in yield on commercial and SBA loans. Excluding the variance of 6 basis points in accretable yield, the yield decreased by 2 basis points for the quarter.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $119.5 million, primarily driven by the increase in borrowings for the quarter of $204.3 million to fund loan growth.  This increase was offset by a decrease in average interest-bearing deposits of $84.8 million for the quarter.

As compared to the same period a year ago, the net interest margin for the quarter increased by 8 basis points to 3.29% from 3.21%, primarily due to a 13 basis point increase in the yield on average loans of $4.0 billion, offset by an increase of 18 basis points in the yield on total interest-bearing liabilities of $3.1 billion. Average earning assets increased by $207.5 million, primarily due to an increase in average loans over the year. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $16.4 million, primarily driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $26.1 million, offset by a decrease in average borrowings of $9.7 million. Year over year, the deposit marketing campaigns in Florida have successfully increased average deposits and new commercial deposit relationships.

Noninterest Income
On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest income increased by $8.2 million, or 28.5%, largely due to a net increase in income from mortgage banking activities of $7.6 million, or 36.5%, including a $6.0 million recovery on the valuation of MSR and a $3.5 million gain from the fair value adjustment related to mortgage loans held for sale, pipeline of interest rate lock commitments, and related hedge items.

Compared to the same period a year ago, noninterest income for the quarter of $37.1 million decreased by $237,000, or 0.6%, primarily due to a net decrease in income from indirect lending activities of $2.3 million, due to a decrease in loan sales over the year as investor demand declined. This decrease was offset by an increase in mortgage banking activities of $2.7 million, or 10.4%, stemming from a change in MSRs impairment/recovery of $2.6 million.

Noninterest Expense
On a linked-quarter basis, total noninterest expense increased due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense and loan related expenses. The increase in salaries and benefits of $1.8 million resulted from a normal increase in payroll taxes in the first quarter, as well as an increase in headcount, mainly from new mortgage loan originators and staffing to support three new retail branches recently opened.  Also, employee incentives and bonuses were lower in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to the decision not to award annual cash incentive bonuses to executives for 2017.  Loan related expenses for the quarter were $930,000 higher due to increases in mortgage and commercial loan activity. These increases were offset by a decrease in commissions of $941,000.

Compared to the first quarter of 2017, noninterest expense of $54.7 million increased by $4.2 million, or 8.2%.  Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $2.1 million, or 8.4%, due primarily to an increase in headcount of 107, or 8.1%, in the mortgage and retail areas as previously discussed.  Equity incentives granted in June 2017 which were tied to 2016 performance also increased salaries and benefits expense for the quarter.  Occupancy expense increased by $769,000, or 18.5%, due to higher building rental expense as normal rent escalations occurred, as well as higher expenses paid for software maintenance. Professional and other services also increased by $731,000, or 18.0%, primarily due to higher expenses related to our continued investment in technology and back office operations to support our growth.

Income Taxes
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December 22, 2017 included, among other things, a reduction in the federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% from the beginning of the tax year 2018 going forward.

On a linked-quarter basis, as well as compared to the same quarter in prior year, our effective tax rate decreased from 37.8% to 22.7% primarily the result of the federal tax rate change discussed above. Excluding the benefit of employee stock option exercises and other tax adjustments, the effective tax rate for the quarter would have been 24.0%.

OTHER NEWS
Fidelity continued its retail branch expansion during the quarter with the opening of the Hartley Bridge Road branch in Macon, Georgia on January 25, 2018, and the Covington, Georgia branch on March 30, 2018. Fidelity has received regulatory approval to open one additional branch in Sugar Hill, Georgia which it expects to open in Q2 2018, which will bring the total number of retail branches to 69.

ABOUT FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION
Fidelity Southern Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, Fidelity Bank and LionMark Insurance Company, provides banking services and Wealth Management services and credit-related insurance products through branches in Georgia and Florida, and an insurance office in Atlanta, Georgia. Indirect auto and mortgage loans are provided throughout the South while SBA loans are originated nationwide. For additional information about Fidelity's products and services, please visit the website at www.FidelitySouthern.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The "GAAP TO NON-GAAP RATIO RECONCILIATION" tables included below reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP ratios. The non-GAAP ratios contain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Management uses these "non-GAAP" financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that allows better comparability with prior periods, as well as with peers in the industry and provides a greater understanding of the asset quality of the Company's loan portfolio exclusive of the indirect auto, government-guaranteed and acquired loan portfolios. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

SAFE HARBOR
This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by Federal Securities Laws, including statements about financial outlook and business environment. These statements are provided to assist in the understanding of future financial performance and such performance involves risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Any such statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the section entitled "Forward Looking Statements" from Fidelity Southern Corporation's 2017 Annual Report filed on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information and other factors that could affect future financial results are included in Fidelity's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(UNAUDITED)


As of or for the Quarter Ended

($ in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,
 2018

December 31,
 2017

March 31,
 2017

INCOME STATEMENT DATA:




Interest income

$

41,562

$

41,653

$

37,642

Interest expense

6,794

5,779

5,408

Net interest income

34,768

35,874

32,234

Provision for loan losses

2,130



2,100

Noninterest income

37,133

28,888

37,370

Noninterest expense

54,742

52,910

50,572

Net income before income taxes

15,029

11,852

16,932

Income tax expense (benefit)

3,262

(591)

6,405

Net income

11,767

12,443

10,527

PERFORMANCE:




Earnings per common share - basic

$

0.44

$

0.46

$

0.40

Earnings per common share - diluted

0.43

0.46

0.40

Total revenues

78,695

70,541

75,012

Book value per common share

15.19

14.86

14.09

Tangible book value per common share(1)

14.75

14.41

13.58

Cash dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.12

0.12

Dividend payout ratio

27.27

%

26.09

%

30.00

%

Return on average assets

1.03

%

1.10

%

0.97

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

11.83

%

12.57

%

11.78

%

Equity to assets ratio

8.54

%

8.78

%

8.19

%

Net interest margin

3.29

%

3.42

%

3.21

%

END OF PERIOD BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY:




Total assets

$

4,811,659

$

4,576,858

$

4,531,057

Earning assets

4,466,249

4,242,218

4,192,919

Loans, excluding Loans Held for Sale

3,714,308

3,580,966

3,354,926

Total loans

4,139,608

3,938,721

3,716,043

Total deposits

3,900,407

3,867,200

3,755,108

Shareholders' equity

410,744

401,632

371,302

Assets serviced for others

10,367,564

10,242,742

9,553,855

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:




Net charge-offs to average loans

0.11

%

0.11

%

0.16

%

Allowance to period-end loans

0.83

%

0.83

%

0.91

%

Nonperforming assets to total loans, ORE and repossessions

2.04

%

1.76

%

1.77

%

Adjusted nonperforming assets to loans, ORE and repossessions(2)

1.14

%

1.06

%

1.25

%

Allowance to nonperforming loans, ORE and repossessions

 0.41x

0.47x

0.51x

SELECTED RATIOS:




Loans to total deposits

95.23

%

92.60

%

89.34

%

Average total loans to average earning assets

92.71

%

91.95

%

91.08

%

Noninterest income to total revenue

47.19

%

40.95

%

49.82

%

Leverage ratio

8.74

%

8.85

%

8.48

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

8.41

%

8.86

%

8.37

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

9.47

%

10.00

%

9.51

%

Total risk-based capital

11.98

%

12.65

%

12.20

%

Mortgage loan production

$

613,314

$

669,733

$

552,997

Total mortgage loan sales

496,484

602,171

566,003

Indirect automobile production

258,560

345,032

316,541

Total indirect automobile sales

86,000

59,681

192,435

(1)   Non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliation table for the comparable GAAP.

(2)  Excludes acquired loans and net of government guarantees. See non-GAAP reconciliation table for the comparable GAAP.

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

($ in thousands)

March 31,
 2018

December 31,
 2017

March 31,
 2017

ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents

$

200,496

$

186,302

$

350,502

Investment securities available-for-sale

124,576

120,121

139,071

Investment securities held-to-maturity

21,342

21,689

15,977

Loans held-for-sale

425,300

357,755

361,117







Loans

3,714,308

3,580,966

3,354,926

Allowance for loan losses

(30,940)

(29,772)

(30,455)

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

3,683,368

3,551,194

3,324,471







Premises and equipment, net

88,624

88,463

87,222

Other real estate, net

7,668

7,621

11,284

Bank owned life insurance

72,284

71,883

70,587

Servicing rights, net

119,553

112,615

105,039

Other assets

68,448

59,215

65,787

Total assets

$

4,811,659

$

4,576,858

$

4,531,057







LIABILITIES





Deposits





Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

1,152,315

$

1,125,598

$

1,005,372

Interest-bearing deposits





 Demand and money market

1,505,766

1,498,707

1,321,936

 Savings

363,099

318,749

381,751

 Time deposits

879,227

924,146

1,046,049

Total deposits

3,900,407

3,867,200

3,755,108







Short-term borrowings

337,795

150,580

239,466

Subordinated debt, net

120,620

120,587

120,488

Other liabilities

42,093

36,859

44,693

Total liabilities

4,400,915

4,175,226

4,159,755







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock

219,234

217,555

206,590

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net

(631)

383

699

Retained earnings

192,141

183,694

164,013

Total shareholders' equity

410,744

401,632

371,302

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,811,659

$

4,576,858

$

4,531,057

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)



For the Quarter Ended

($ in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,
 2018

December 31,
 2017

March 31,
 2017

INTEREST INCOME





Loans, including fees

$

39,849

$

40,065

$

36,083

Investment securities

1,175

1,015

1,208

Other

538

573

351

Total interest income

41,562

41,653

37,642

INTEREST EXPENSE





Deposits

4,313

4,219

3,449

Other borrowings

910

18

392

Subordinated debt

1,571

1,542

1,567

Total interest expense

6,794

5,779

5,408

Net interest income

34,768

35,874

32,234

Provision for loan losses

2,130



2,100

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

32,638

35,874

30,134

NONINTEREST INCOME





Service charges on deposit accounts

1,472

1,530

1,455

Other fees and charges

2,235

2,342

1,857

Mortgage banking activities

28,562

20,932

25,869

Indirect lending activities

2,148

2,566

4,426

SBA lending activities

1,157

581

1,818

Bank owned life insurance

380

411

439

Other

1,179

526

1,506

Total noninterest income

37,133

28,888

37,370

NONINTEREST EXPENSE





Salaries and employee benefits

27,561

25,745

25,438

Commissions

7,506

8,447

7,498

Occupancy, net

4,932

4,793

4,163

Professional and other services

4,798

4,620

4,067

Other

9,945

9,305

9,406

Total noninterest expense

54,742

52,910

50,572

Income before income tax expense/(benefit)

15,029

11,852

16,932

Income tax expense/(benefit)

3,262

(591)

6,405

NET INCOME

$

11,767

$

12,443

$

10,527







EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:





Basic

$

0.44

$

0.46

$

0.40

Diluted

$

0.43

$

0.46

$

0.40

Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic

27,011

26,904

26,335

Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted

27,121

27,011

26,477

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

LOANS BY CATEGORY

(UNAUDITED)

($ in thousands)

March 31,
 2018

December 31,
 2017

September 30,
 2017

June 30,
 2017

March 31,
 2017

Commercial

$

897,297

$

811,199

$

789,788

$

796,699

$

802,905

SBA

140,308

141,208

142,989

145,311

149,727

Total commercial and SBA loans

1,037,605

952,407

932,777

942,010

952,632











Construction loans

265,780

248,317

243,600

248,926

249,465











Indirect automobile

1,719,670

1,716,156

1,609,678

1,531,761

1,565,298

Installment loans and personal lines of credit

28,716

25,995

26,189

31,225

31,647

Total consumer loans

1,748,386

1,742,151

1,635,867

1,562,986

1,596,945

Residential mortgage

512,673

489,721

452,584

433,544

418,941

Home equity lines of credit

149,864

148,370

144,879

144,666

136,943

Total mortgage loans

662,537

638,091

597,463

578,210

555,884

Loans

3,714,308

3,580,966

3,409,707

3,332,132

3,354,926











Loans held-for-sale:









Residential mortgage

355,515

269,140

257,325

279,292

201,661

SBA

19,785

13,615

8,004

15,418

9,456

Indirect automobile

50,000

75,000

75,000

100,000

150,000

Total loans held-for-sale

425,300

357,755

340,329

394,710

361,117

Total loans

$

4,139,608

$

3,938,721

$

3,750,036

$

3,726,842

$

3,716,043

DEPOSITS BY CATEGORY

(UNAUDITED)


For the Quarter Ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

September 30, 2017

June 30, 2017

March 31, 2017

($ in thousands)

Average
Amount

Rate

Average
Amount

Rate

Average
Amount

Rate

Average
Amount

Rate

Average
Amount

Rate

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

1,120,562

%

$

1,124,759

%

$

1,103,414

%

$

1,027,909

%

$

961,188

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits

1,477,280

0.48

%

1,482,686

0.44

%

1,447,874

0.42

%

1,363,651

0.37

%

1,244,955

0.31

%

Savings deposits

330,239

0.31

%

352,235

0.33

%

340,663

0.31

%

357,712

0.32

%

387,007

0.36

%

Time deposits

901,394

1.04

%

958,790

0.94

%

1,021,563

0.92

%

1,049,248

0.90

%

1,050,897

0.83

%

Total average deposits

$

3,829,475

0.46

%

$

3,918,470

0.43

%

$

3,913,514

0.42

%

$

3,798,520

0.41

%

$

3,644,047

0.38

%

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

NONPERFORMING AND CLASSIFIED ASSETS

(UNAUDITED)

($ in thousands)

March 31,
 2018

December 31,
 2017

September 30,
 2017

June 30,
 2017

March 31,
 2017

NONPERFORMING ASSETS








Nonaccrual loans (2)(6)

$

58,706

$

47,012

$

41,408

$

37,894

$

38,377

Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing

7,728

6,313

6,534

7,210

8,414

Repossessions

1,853

2,392

2,040

1,779

1,654

Other real estate (ORE)

7,668

7,621

8,624

9,382

11,284

Nonperforming assets

$

75,955

$

63,338

$

58,606

$

56,265

$

59,729










ASSET QUALITY RATIOS








Loans 30-89 days past due

$

15,695

$

22,079

$

10,193

$

7,181

$

10,734

Loans 30-89 days past due to loans

0.42

%

0.62

%

0.30

%

0.22

%

0.32

%

Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing to loans

0.21

%

0.18

%

0.19

%

0.22

%

0.25

%

Nonperforming loans as a % of loans

1.79

%

1.49

%

1.41

%

1.35

%

1.39

%

Nonperforming assets to loans, ORE, and repossessions

2.04

%

1.76

%

1.71

%

1.68

%

1.77

%

Adjusted nonperforming assets to loans, ORE and 
  repossessions(8)

1.14

%

1.06

%

1.05

%

1.17

%

1.25

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.58

%

1.38

%

1.30

%

1.22

%

1.32

%

Adjusted nonperforming assets to total assets(8)

0.84

%

0.79

%

0.75

%

0.79

%

0.86

%

Classified Asset Ratio(4)

21.70

%

20.70

%

20.59

%

20.14

%

20.97

%

ALL to nonperforming loans

46.57

%

55.83

%

64.04

%

67.46

%

65.09

%

Net charge-offs, annualized to average loans

0.11

%

0.11

%

0.13

%

0.09

%

0.16

%

ALL as a % of loans

0.83

%

0.83

%

0.90

%

0.91

%

0.91

%

Adjusted ALL as a % of adjusted loans(7)

1.15

%

1.16

%

1.29

%

1.30

%

1.35

%

ALL as a % of loans, excluding acquired loans(5)

0.88

%

0.88

%

0.96

%

0.98

%

0.98

%










CLASSIFIED ASSETS








Classified loans(1)

$

83,867

$

77,679

$

75,033

$

71,040

$

71,082

ORE and repossessions

9,521

10,013

10,664

11,161

12,938

Total classified assets(3)

$

93,388

$

87,692

$

85,697

$

82,201

$

84,020










(1) Amount of SBA guarantee included in classified loans

$

2,879

$

2,930

$

2,755

$

7,458

$

5,213

(2) Amount of repurchased government-guaranteed loans, primarily 
     residential mortgage loans, included in nonaccrual loans

$

26,091

$

19,478

$

15,450

$

12,502

$

12,287

(3) Classified assets include loans having a risk rating of substandard or worse, both accrual and nonaccrual, repossessions and ORE, net of loss share and purchase discounts (for periods prior to 2018)

(4) Classified asset ratio is defined as classified assets as a percentage of the sum of Tier 1 capital plus allowance for loan losses

(5) Allowance calculation excludes the recorded investment of acquired loans, due to valuation calculated at acquisition

(6) Excludes purchased credit impaired (PCI) loans which are not removed from their accounting pool

(7) Excludes indirect and acquired loans. See non-GAAP reconciliation table for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure

(8) Excludes acquired loans and net of government guarantees. See non-GAAP reconciliation table for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

INCOME FROM INDIRECT LENDING ACTIVITIES

(UNAUDITED)













For the Quarter Ended

(in thousands)

March 31,
 2018

December 31,
 2017

September 30,
 2017

June 30,
 2017

March 31,
 2017

Loan servicing revenue

$

1,769

$

2,158

$

2,130

$

2,199

$

1,919

Gain on sale of loans

442

532

263

1,074

1,821

Gain on capitalization of servicing rights

569

406

182

1,020

1,403

Ancillary loan servicing revenue

183

247

172

204

153

 Gross indirect lending revenue

2,963

3,343

2,747

4,497

5,296

Less:









Amortization of servicing rights, net

(815)

(777)

(846)

(857)

(870)

Total income from indirect lending 
     activities

$

2,148

$

2,566

$

1,901

$

3,640

$

4,426

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

ANALYSIS OF INDIRECT LENDING

(UNAUDITED)

















As of or for the Quarter Ended

($ in thousands)

March 31,
 2018

December 31,
 2017

September 30,
 2017

June 30,
 2017

March 31,
 2017

Average loans outstanding(1)

$

1,784,982

$

1,748,179

$

1,627,946

$

1,675,644

$

1,756,958

Loans serviced for others

$

1,018,743

$

1,056,509

$

1,114,710

$

1,216,296

$

1,197,160

Past due loans:









          Amount 30+ days past due

2,257

3,423

2,965

1,535

2,223

          Number 30+ days past due

197

283

255

143

200

30+ day performing delinquency rate(2)

0.13

%

0.19

%

0.18

%

0.09

%

0.13

%

Nonperforming loans

1,539

1,916

1,405

1,363

1,778

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of 
     period end loans(2)

0.09

%

0.11

%

0.08

%

0.08

%

0.10

%

Net charge-offs

$

1,147

$

798

$

1,047

$

1,332

$

1,502

Net charge-off rate(3)

0.27

%

0.19

%

0.27

%

0.35

%

0.38

%

Number of vehicles repossessed during the 
     period

140

107

132

147

154

Quarterly production weighted average 
     beacon score

781

783

776

758

758

(1)   Includes held-for-sale

(2)   Calculated by dividing loan category as of the end of the period by period-end loans including held for sale for the specified loan portfolio

(3)   Calculated by dividing annualized net charge-offs for the period by average loans held for investment during the period for the specified loan category

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

ANALYSIS OF INDIRECT LENDING

(UNAUDITED)

















As of or for the Quarter Ended

($ in thousands)

March 31,
 2018

December 31,
 2017

September 30,
 2017

June 30,
 2017

March 31,
 2017

Production by state:










Alabama

$

12,239

$

19,216

$

13,587

$

10,399

$

14,452

Arkansas (3)

20,322

30,732

26,997

26,569

33,602

North Carolina

23,383

28,912

16,545

14,110

15,858

South Carolina

12,322

16,559

10,959

11,232

15,020

Florida

65,786

87,750

51,723

49,976

65,053

Georgia

38,288

45,571

31,266

28,091

36,178

Mississippi

24,785

32,141

24,535

20,136

21,370

Tennessee

13,509

17,635

10,931

10,012

14,143

Virginia (3)

3,620

6,495

8,223

6,292

10,282

Texas (2)





13,312

26,542

32,902

Louisiana (3)

44,306

60,021

47,576

45,306

56,046

Oklahoma (2)





430

1,051

1,635


Total production by state

$

258,560

$

345,032

$

256,084

$

249,716

$

316,541













Loan sales

$

86,000

$

59,681

$

27,115

$

151,996

$

192,435

Portfolio yield (1)

2.98

%

2.98

%

2.92

%

2.84

%

2.87

%


(1)

Includes held-for-sale

(2)

Fidelity exited the Oklahoma and Texas markets in Q3 2017

(3)

Fidelity recently exited the Arkansas, Virginia and Louisiana markets

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

INCOME FROM MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITIES

(UNAUDITED)

















As of or for the Quarter Ended

(in thousands)

March 31,
 2018

December 31,
 2017

September 30,
 2017

June 30,
 2017

March 31,
 2017

Marketing gain, net

$

17,575

$

16,683

$

19,713

$

21,355

$

18,677

Origination points and fees

3,647

3,482

3,815

4,189

3,021

Loan servicing revenue

6,221

5,851

5,616

5,379

5,341

Gross mortgage revenue

$

27,443

$

26,016

$

29,144

$

30,923

$

27,039

Less:









MSR amortization

(3,426)

(3,609)

(3,560)

(3,331)

(3,158)

MSR recovery/(impairment), net

4,545

(1,476)

(544)

(636)

1,989

 Total income from mortgage 
     banking activities

$

28,562

$

20,931

$

25,040

$

26,956

$

25,870


























FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

ANALYSIS OF MORTGAGE LENDING

(UNAUDITED)

















As of or for the Quarter Ended

($ in thousands)

March 31,
 2018

December 31,
 2017

September 30,
 2017

June 30,
 2017

March 31,
 2017

Production by region:










Georgia

$

368,739

$

423,876

$

490,323

$

519,497

$

395,404

Florida

109,034

103,490

95,010

95,983

46,365

Alabama/Tennessee

2,709

4,609

7,299

7,294

3,600

Virginia/Maryland

91,842

106,398

129,774

143,885

81,901

North and South Carolina

40,990

31,360

30,448

33,767

25,727

Total production by region

$

613,314

$

669,733

$

752,854

$

800,426

$

552,997











% for purchases

85.1

%

82.9

%

86.3

%

89.6

%

80.9

%

% for refinance loans

14.9

%

17.1

%

13.7

%

10.4

%

19.1

%











Portfolio Production:

$

44,554

$

66,236

$

56,072

$

46,902

$

51,061











Funded loan type (UPB):











Conventional

65.9

%

62.0

%

62.0

%

62.5

%

63.9

%


FHA/VA/USDA

22.1

%

21.5

%

23.3

%

24.6

%

24.2

%


Jumbo

12.0

%

16.5

%

14.7

%

12.9

%

11.9

%













Gross pipeline of locked loans to be 
     sold (UPB)

$

382,386

$

203,896

$

265,444

$

360,551

$

374,739

Loans held for sale (UPB)

$

348,797

$

262,315

$

250,960

$

271,714

$

195,772













Total loan sales (UPB)

$

496,484

$

602,171

$

731,595

$

689,073

$

566,003


Conventional

69.1

%

64.3

%

63.0

%

63.6

%

69.9

%


FHA/VA/USDA

27.2

%

25.0

%

27.1

%

26.6

%

23.0

%


Jumbo

3.7

%

10.7

%

9.9

%

9.8

%

7.1

%













Average loans outstanding(1)

$

725,444

$

701,932

$

698,068

$

664,099

$

592,537













(1) Includes held-for-sale

















FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

THIRD PARTY MORTGAGE LOAN SERVICING

(UNAUDITED)

















As of or for the Quarter Ended

($ in thousands)

March 31,
 2018

December 31,
 2017

September 30,
 2017

June 30,
 2017

March 31,
 2017

Loans serviced for others (UPB)

$

9,097,869

$

8,917,117

$

8,715,198

$

8,357,934

$

8,067,426

Average loans serviced for others 
     (UPB)

$

9,038,568

$

8,896,305

$

8,657,475

$

8,304,065

$

8,013,761











MSR book value, net of amortization

$

113,217

$

110,497

$

107,434

$

102,549

$

98,550

MSR impairment

(5,274)

(9,818)

(8,343)

(7,799)

(7,163)

MSR net carrying value

$

107,943

$

100,679

$

99,091

$

94,750

$

91,387











MSR carrying value as a % of period 
     end UPB

1.19

%

1.13

%

1.14

%

1.13

%

1.13

%













Delinquency % loans serviced for 
     others

1.24

%

1.87

%

1.41

%

1.02

%

0.53

%













MSR revenue multiple(1)

4.31

4.29

4.38

4.38

4.25













(1) MSR carrying value (period end) to period end loans serviced for others divided by the ratio of annualized mortgage loan servicing revenue to average mortgage loans serviced for others

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE, INTEREST AND YIELDS

(UNAUDITED)


For the Quarter Ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

($ in thousands)

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Assets










Interest-earning assets:










Loans, net of unearned income (1)

$

3,977,328

4.07

%

$

3,832,444

4.15

%

$

3,718,260

3.94

%

Investment securities (1)

155,920

3.11

%

142,494

2.86

%

171,853

3.02

%

Other earning assets

156,751

1.39

%

193,186

1.18

%

192,431

0.74

%

Total interest-earning assets

4,289,999

3.93

%

4,168,124

3.97

%

4,082,544

3.75

%

Noninterest-earning assets:










Cash and due from banks

36,370



39,173



38,578


Allowance for loan losses

(30,002)



(30,579)



(29,788)


Premises and equipment, net

88,732



88,124



87,792


Other real estate

7,606



8,631



14,147


Other assets

233,677



232,055



216,219


Total noninterest-earning assets

336,383



337,404



326,948


Total assets

$

4,626,382



$

4,505,528



$

4,409,492


Liabilities and shareholders' equity










Interest-bearing liabilities:










Demand and money market deposits

$

1,477,280

0.48

%

$

1,482,686

0.44

%

$

1,244,955

0.31

%

Savings deposits

330,239

0.31

%

352,235

0.33

%

387,007

0.36

%

Time deposits

901,394

1.04

%

958,790

0.94

%

1,050,897

0.83

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,708,913

0.65

%

2,793,711

0.60

%

2,682,859

0.52

%

Other short-term borrowings

235,519

1.57

%

31,253

0.22

%

245,262

0.65

%

Subordinated debt

120,604

5.29

%

120,571

5.07

%

120,472

5.28

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,065,036

0.90

%

2,945,535

0.78

%

3,048,593

0.72

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities and shareholders' equity:





Demand deposits

1,120,562



1,124,759



961,188


Other liabilities

37,336



42,486



37,390


Shareholders' equity

403,448



392,748



362,321


Total noninterest-bearing liabilities and 
     shareholders' equity

1,561,346



1,559,993



1,360,899


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,626,382



$

4,505,528



$

4,409,492


Net interest spread

3.03

%


3.19

%


3.03

%

Net interest margin

3.29

%


3.42

%


3.21

%












(1)  Interest income includes the effect of taxable-equivalent adjustment using a 21% tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and a 35% tax rate for the quarters ended December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017.

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RATIO RECONCILIATION

(UNAUDITED)


For the Quarter Ended

($ in thousands)

March 31,
 2018

December 31,
 2017

September 30,
 2017

June 30,
 2017

March 31,
 2017

Reconciliation of nonperforming assets to adjusted nonperforming assets:

Nonperforming assets (GAAP)

$

75,955

$

63,338

$

58,606

$

56,265

$

59,729










Less: repurchased government-guaranteed mortgage 
     loans included on nonaccrual

(26,091)

(19,478)

(15,450)

(12,502)

(12,287)

Less: SBA guaranteed loans included on nonaccrual

(1,541)

(1,652)

(2,145)

(2,949)

(3,373)

Less: Nonaccrual acquired loans

(7,890)

(6,242)

(7,366)

(4,544)

(5,204)

Adjusted nonperforming assets, excluding acquired 
     loans and government-guaranteed loans (Non-GAAP)

$

40,433

$

35,966

$

33,645

$

36,270

$

38,865

Reconciliation of total loans, ORE and repossessions to total loans, ORE and repossessions, less acquired loans:

Loans, excluding Loans Held-for-Sale

$

3,714,308

$

3,580,966

$

3,409,707

$

3,332,132

$

3,354,926

Add: ORE

7,668

7,621

8,624

9,382

11,284

Add: repossessions

1,853

2,392

2,040

1,779

1,654

Total loans, ORE, and repossessions (GAAP)

3,723,829

3,590,979

3,420,371

3,343,293

3,367,864










Less: acquired loans

(178,496)

(196,567)

(216,994)

(230,256)

(258,366)

Total loans, ORE, and repossessions, less acquired loans 
     (non-GAAP)

$

3,545,333

$

3,394,412

$

3,203,377

$

3,113,037

$

3,109,498

Nonperforming assets to loans, ORE, and repossessions 
     (GAAP)

2.04

%

1.76

%

1.71

%

1.68

%

1.77

%

Adjusted nonperforming assets to loans, ORE, and 
     repossessions (non-GAAP)

1.14

%

1.06

%

1.05

%

1.17

%

1.25

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets (GAAP)

1.58

%

1.38

%

1.30

%

1.22

%

1.32

%

Adjusted nonperforming assets to total assets (non-
     GAAP)

0.84

%

0.79

%

0.75

%

0.79

%

0.86

%

Reconciliation of allowance to adjusted allowance:








Allowance for loan losses (GAAP)

$

30,940

$

29,772

$

30,703

$

30,425

$

30,455

Less: allowance allocated to indirect auto loans

(9,888)

(10,258)

(10,116)

(9,767)

(9,442)

Less: allowance allocated to acquired loans

(134)

(209)

(159)

(284)

(284)

Adjusted allowance for loan losses (non-GAAP)

$

20,918

$

19,305

$

20,428

$

20,374

$

20,729










Reconciliation of period end loans to adjusted period end loans:

Loans, excluding Loans Held-for-Sale

$

3,714,308

$

3,580,966

$

3,409,707

$

3,332,132

$

3,354,926

Less: indirect auto loans

(1,719,670)

(1,716,156)

(1,609,689)

(1,531,761)

(1,565,298)

Less: acquired loans

(178,496)

(196,567)

(216,994)

(230,256)

(258,366)

Adjusted total loans (non-GAAP)

$

1,816,142

$

1,668,243

$

1,583,024

$

1,570,115

$

1,531,262

Allowance to total loans (GAAP)

0.83

%

0.83

%

0.90

%

0.91

%

0.91

%

Adjusted allowance to adjusted total loans (non-GAAP)

1.15

%

1.16

%

1.29

%

1.30

%

1.35

%

Reconciliation of book value per common share to tangible book value per common share:

Shareholders' equity

$

410,744

$

401,632

$

388,068

$

379,399

$

371,302

Less: intangible assets

(12,028)

(12,306)

(12,625)

(12,966)

(13,307)

Tangible shareholders' equity

$

398,716

$

389,326

$

375,443

$

366,433

$

357,995

End of period common shares outstanding

27,034,255

27,019,201

26,815,287

26,702,665

26,358,620

Book value per common share (GAAP)

15.19

14.86

14.47

14.21

14.09

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

14.75

14.41

14.00

13.72

13.58

