Fidelity Southern Corporation Reports Earnings For First Quarter Of $11.8 Million

Fidelity's Chairman, Jim Miller, said, "We are pleased with the results for this quarter as our commercial bank continues to show great progress. The investment we made in our mortgage company over the past year greatly paid off as we saw continued growth and profitability from this line of business. Market pressures continue to change in regards to the indirect auto business. As such, we recently announced the closure of our indirect auto business from Virginia, Louisiana, and Arkansas in order to better align our operations to the declining demand for this product."

President Palmer Proctor added, "The momentum we started last quarter has continued this quarter in growing higher yielding assets and core deposits. This is our key strategy in our ongoing effort to position the bank for future growth and prosperity. Our SBA and mortgage divisions continue to expand into new markets and our investment in experienced lenders for our commercial bank has already paid off. We are pleased with the progress of our strategic objectives, including improvements to our technology and infrastructure, that will allow us to become a more efficient and effective financial institution."

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets grew by $234.8 million, or 5.1%, during the quarter, to $4.8 billion at March 31, 2018, compared to $4.6 billion at December 31, 2017, primarily due to total loan growth of $200.9 million, mainly in the commercial and mortgage loan portfolios. Cash balances contributed $14.2 million to the increase and servicing rights increased by $6.9 million, primarily due to mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") impairment recovery of $4.5 million during the quarter. Other assets also increased by $9.2 million, of which $8.7 million was an increase in FHLB stock.

Asset growth for the quarter was funded by $78.1 million in core deposit growth, $187.2 million increase in short-term borrowings, primarily FHLB borrowings, offset by a $44.9 million reduction in time deposits, mainly brokered deposits.

Loans

The increase in total loans, including loans held for sale, during the quarter of $200.9 million, or 5.1%, to $4.1 billion at March 31, 2018, was primarily driven by increases of $110.8 million in mortgage, $91.4 million in commercial and SBA, and $17.5 million in construction. The commercial loan production momentum that began in the 4th quarter of 2017 continued to be strong as we continue to implement strategies that will grow our commercial bank. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease of $25.0 million in the indirect loan portfolio held for sale. While loan sales were seasonally higher for the linked quarter, investor demand for the indirect product has declined, resulting in lower production.

The increase in loans held for sale of $67.5 million, or 18.9%, during the quarter, occurred as the pipeline for expected mortgage loan sales grew due to the decision to slightly extend the holding period of loans prior to sale in the secondary market in an effort to increase total income.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong, although nonperforming assets increased during the quarter, excluding the guaranteed portion of government loans ("adjusted NPA's") and acquired loans. Adjusted NPA's, a non-GAAP measure, increased by $4.5 million during the quarter. The increase was mainly due to two large commercial real estate loans added to nonaccrual during the quarter. The provision for loan losses increased by $2.1 million, mainly due to the growth of our commercial loan portfolio and several NPA-related specific reserves. Net charge-offs continued to trend low at 0.1% of average loans for the quarter.

Fair Value Adjustments

Loan servicing rights increased by $6.9 million, or 6.2%, during the quarter, to $119.6 million at March 31, 2018, compared to $112.6 million at December 31, 2017. MSRs, the primary component of loan servicing rights, contributed the majority of the change, increasing by 7.2%, to $107.9 million at March 31, 2018, as an increase in market interest rates drove the impairment recovery of $4.5 million for the quarter. MSRs also increased due to mortgage loan sales with servicing retained of $431.6 million for the quarter. The current estimated fair market value of MSRs was $113.2 million at March 31, 2018.

At March 31, 2018, fair value adjustments recorded on the balance sheet for loans held for sale, interest rate lock commitments ("IRLCs"), and hedge items were $12.7 million, a $2.3 million, or 22.8% increase, from December 31, 2017 due to growth in both loans held for sale (as previously discussed) and the gross pipeline of IRLCs.

Deposits

Core deposit growth was strong for the quarter as demand, money market and savings deposits grew by $78.1 million, or 2.65%, to $3.0 billion. Money market account promotions continued and new deposit accounts from commercial loan relationships began to fund. Three new branches recently opened in Georgia and Florida also contributed to deposit growth in the first quarter.

The enhanced core deposit base has allowed the Bank to be more relationship-oriented in its approach to time deposits and non-core brokered CD's. Time deposits decreased by $44.9 million during the quarter, primarily due to the run off in brokered deposits of $40.0 million, resulting in a net increase in deposits of $33.2 million, or 0.86%.

INCOME STATEMENT

Net Income

Net income was $11.8 million, or $0.7 million less than the previous quarter, primarily due to the one-time income tax benefit of $4.9 million recorded in the previous quarter to revalue the deferred tax liability at December 31, 2017. The deferred tax liability was revalued as a result of the reduction of the federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% following the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on December 22, 2017.

Pre-tax income was $3.2 million higher than the previous quarter, primarily due to higher noninterest income driven by the previously noted MSRs impairment recovery of $4.5 million, partially offset by a decrease in net interest income of $1.1 million as higher-cost short term borrowings increased relative to deposits to finance higher loan production in the first quarter. Noninterest expense also increased by $1.8 million due to increased salaries and benefits.

Net income was $1.2 million higher compared to the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to a decrease of $3.1 million in income tax expense from the change in the federal tax rate as discussed above. Pre-tax income was $1.9 million lower for the quarter. Higher net interest income of $2.5 million was the result of an increase of 13 basis points in loan yields and growth in average loans of $259.1 million, which was offset by $4.2 million in higher noninterest expense primarily salaries and benefits. The increase in loan yield was partially driven by a relatively larger increase in higher yielding commercial loans and the three increases to the fed funds rate in 2017 of 75 basis points in total.

Interest Income

Interest income of $41.6 million was flat compared to the prior quarter. An increase in average loans of $144.9 million drove higher interest income which was offset by loan yields that decreased by 8 basis points. Excluding the variance of 6 basis points in accretable yield, the yield decreased by 2 basis points for the quarter. Interest income on loans for the previous quarter included $1.2 million in accretable yield earned on the purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loan portfolio, compared to $569,000 in the current quarter.

As compared to the same period in the prior year, interest income increased by $3.9 million, or 10.4%, as the yield on loans increased by 13 basis points, primarily in the commercial, construction, and mortgage loan portfolios, mainly due to the increases in the prime rate of 75 basis points during 2017.

Interest Expense

Interest expense of $6.8 million increased by $1.0 million, or 17.6%, for the quarter, primarily due to increased higher-cost short term borrowings as previously discussed and a 5 basis point increase in deposit cost, due primarily to CD special pricing increases and new Florida and Georgia promotional money market products and rates. The yield paid on short-term borrowings increased 134 basis points due to the significant use of FHLB borrowings during the quarter which carry higher rates.

As compared to the same period in the prior year, interest expense increased by $1.4 million, or 25.6%.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin was 3.29% for the quarter compared to 3.42% in the previous quarter, a decrease of 13 basis points, primarily due to the higher interest income in the previous quarter in the PCI loan portfolio as noted above. The yield on total average earning assets also decreased from 3.97% to 3.93%. Average loans increased by $144.9 million with an 8 basis point decrease in yield, primarily due to decreases in yield on commercial and SBA loans. Excluding the variance of 6 basis points in accretable yield, the yield decreased by 2 basis points for the quarter.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $119.5 million, primarily driven by the increase in borrowings for the quarter of $204.3 million to fund loan growth. This increase was offset by a decrease in average interest-bearing deposits of $84.8 million for the quarter.

As compared to the same period a year ago, the net interest margin for the quarter increased by 8 basis points to 3.29% from 3.21%, primarily due to a 13 basis point increase in the yield on average loans of $4.0 billion, offset by an increase of 18 basis points in the yield on total interest-bearing liabilities of $3.1 billion. Average earning assets increased by $207.5 million, primarily due to an increase in average loans over the year. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $16.4 million, primarily driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $26.1 million, offset by a decrease in average borrowings of $9.7 million. Year over year, the deposit marketing campaigns in Florida have successfully increased average deposits and new commercial deposit relationships.

Noninterest Income

On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest income increased by $8.2 million, or 28.5%, largely due to a net increase in income from mortgage banking activities of $7.6 million, or 36.5%, including a $6.0 million recovery on the valuation of MSR and a $3.5 million gain from the fair value adjustment related to mortgage loans held for sale, pipeline of interest rate lock commitments, and related hedge items.

Compared to the same period a year ago, noninterest income for the quarter of $37.1 million decreased by $237,000, or 0.6%, primarily due to a net decrease in income from indirect lending activities of $2.3 million, due to a decrease in loan sales over the year as investor demand declined. This decrease was offset by an increase in mortgage banking activities of $2.7 million, or 10.4%, stemming from a change in MSRs impairment/recovery of $2.6 million.

Noninterest Expense

On a linked-quarter basis, total noninterest expense increased due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense and loan related expenses. The increase in salaries and benefits of $1.8 million resulted from a normal increase in payroll taxes in the first quarter, as well as an increase in headcount, mainly from new mortgage loan originators and staffing to support three new retail branches recently opened. Also, employee incentives and bonuses were lower in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to the decision not to award annual cash incentive bonuses to executives for 2017. Loan related expenses for the quarter were $930,000 higher due to increases in mortgage and commercial loan activity. These increases were offset by a decrease in commissions of $941,000.

Compared to the first quarter of 2017, noninterest expense of $54.7 million increased by $4.2 million, or 8.2%. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $2.1 million, or 8.4%, due primarily to an increase in headcount of 107, or 8.1%, in the mortgage and retail areas as previously discussed. Equity incentives granted in June 2017 which were tied to 2016 performance also increased salaries and benefits expense for the quarter. Occupancy expense increased by $769,000, or 18.5%, due to higher building rental expense as normal rent escalations occurred, as well as higher expenses paid for software maintenance. Professional and other services also increased by $731,000, or 18.0%, primarily due to higher expenses related to our continued investment in technology and back office operations to support our growth.

Income Taxes

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December 22, 2017 included, among other things, a reduction in the federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% from the beginning of the tax year 2018 going forward.

On a linked-quarter basis, as well as compared to the same quarter in prior year, our effective tax rate decreased from 37.8% to 22.7% primarily the result of the federal tax rate change discussed above. Excluding the benefit of employee stock option exercises and other tax adjustments, the effective tax rate for the quarter would have been 24.0%.

OTHER NEWS

Fidelity continued its retail branch expansion during the quarter with the opening of the Hartley Bridge Road branch in Macon, Georgia on January 25, 2018, and the Covington, Georgia branch on March 30, 2018. Fidelity has received regulatory approval to open one additional branch in Sugar Hill, Georgia which it expects to open in Q2 2018, which will bring the total number of retail branches to 69.

ABOUT FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION

Fidelity Southern Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, Fidelity Bank and LionMark Insurance Company, provides banking services and Wealth Management services and credit-related insurance products through branches in Georgia and Florida, and an insurance office in Atlanta, Georgia. Indirect auto and mortgage loans are provided throughout the South while SBA loans are originated nationwide. For additional information about Fidelity's products and services, please visit the website at www.FidelitySouthern.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The "GAAP TO NON-GAAP RATIO RECONCILIATION" tables included below reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP ratios. The non-GAAP ratios contain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Management uses these "non-GAAP" financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that allows better comparability with prior periods, as well as with peers in the industry and provides a greater understanding of the asset quality of the Company's loan portfolio exclusive of the indirect auto, government-guaranteed and acquired loan portfolios. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

SAFE HARBOR

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by Federal Securities Laws, including statements about financial outlook and business environment. These statements are provided to assist in the understanding of future financial performance and such performance involves risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Any such statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the section entitled "Forward Looking Statements" from Fidelity Southern Corporation's 2017 Annual Report filed on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information and other factors that could affect future financial results are included in Fidelity's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)



As of or for the Quarter Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2017 INCOME STATEMENT DATA:









Interest income $ 41,562



$ 41,653



$ 37,642

Interest expense 6,794



5,779



5,408

Net interest income 34,768



35,874



32,234

Provision for loan losses 2,130



—



2,100

Noninterest income 37,133



28,888



37,370

Noninterest expense 54,742



52,910



50,572

Net income before income taxes 15,029



11,852



16,932

Income tax expense (benefit) 3,262



(591)



6,405

Net income 11,767



12,443



10,527

PERFORMANCE:









Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.44



$ 0.46



$ 0.40

Earnings per common share - diluted 0.43



0.46



0.40

Total revenues 78,695



70,541



75,012

Book value per common share 15.19



14.86



14.09

Tangible book value per common share(1) 14.75



14.41



13.58

Cash dividends paid per common share 0.12



0.12



0.12

Dividend payout ratio 27.27 %

26.09 %

30.00 % Return on average assets 1.03 %

1.10 %

0.97 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.83 %

12.57 %

11.78 % Equity to assets ratio 8.54 %

8.78 %

8.19 % Net interest margin 3.29 %

3.42 %

3.21 % END OF PERIOD BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY:









Total assets $ 4,811,659



$ 4,576,858



$ 4,531,057

Earning assets 4,466,249



4,242,218



4,192,919

Loans, excluding Loans Held for Sale 3,714,308



3,580,966



3,354,926

Total loans 4,139,608



3,938,721



3,716,043

Total deposits 3,900,407



3,867,200



3,755,108

Shareholders' equity 410,744



401,632



371,302

Assets serviced for others 10,367,564



10,242,742



9,553,855

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:









Net charge-offs to average loans 0.11 %

0.11 %

0.16 % Allowance to period-end loans 0.83 %

0.83 %

0.91 % Nonperforming assets to total loans, ORE and repossessions 2.04 %

1.76 %

1.77 % Adjusted nonperforming assets to loans, ORE and repossessions(2) 1.14 %

1.06 %

1.25 % Allowance to nonperforming loans, ORE and repossessions 0.41x



0.47x



0.51x

SELECTED RATIOS:









Loans to total deposits 95.23 %

92.60 %

89.34 % Average total loans to average earning assets 92.71 %

91.95 %

91.08 % Noninterest income to total revenue 47.19 %

40.95 %

49.82 % Leverage ratio 8.74 %

8.85 %

8.48 % Common equity tier 1 capital 8.41 %

8.86 %

8.37 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.47 %

10.00 %

9.51 % Total risk-based capital 11.98 %

12.65 %

12.20 % Mortgage loan production $ 613,314



$ 669,733



$ 552,997

Total mortgage loan sales 496,484



602,171



566,003

Indirect automobile production 258,560



345,032



316,541

Total indirect automobile sales 86,000



59,681



192,435

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliation table for the comparable GAAP. (2) Excludes acquired loans and net of government guarantees. See non-GAAP reconciliation table for the comparable GAAP.

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

($ in thousands)

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2017 ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 200,496



$ 186,302



$ 350,502

Investment securities available-for-sale

124,576



120,121



139,071

Investment securities held-to-maturity

21,342



21,689



15,977

Loans held-for-sale

425,300



357,755



361,117















Loans

3,714,308



3,580,966



3,354,926

Allowance for loan losses

(30,940)



(29,772)



(30,455)

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

3,683,368



3,551,194



3,324,471















Premises and equipment, net

88,624



88,463



87,222

Other real estate, net

7,668



7,621



11,284

Bank owned life insurance

72,284



71,883



70,587

Servicing rights, net

119,553



112,615



105,039

Other assets

68,448



59,215



65,787

Total assets

$ 4,811,659



$ 4,576,858



$ 4,531,057















LIABILITIES











Deposits











Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 1,152,315



$ 1,125,598



$ 1,005,372

Interest-bearing deposits











Demand and money market

1,505,766



1,498,707



1,321,936

Savings

363,099



318,749



381,751

Time deposits

879,227



924,146



1,046,049

Total deposits

3,900,407



3,867,200



3,755,108















Short-term borrowings

337,795



150,580



239,466

Subordinated debt, net

120,620



120,587



120,488

Other liabilities

42,093



36,859



44,693

Total liabilities

4,400,915



4,175,226



4,159,755















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock

219,234



217,555



206,590

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net

(631)



383



699

Retained earnings

192,141



183,694



164,013

Total shareholders' equity

410,744



401,632



371,302

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,811,659



$ 4,576,858



$ 4,531,057



FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





For the Quarter Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2017 INTEREST INCOME











Loans, including fees

$ 39,849



$ 40,065



$ 36,083

Investment securities

1,175



1,015



1,208

Other

538



573



351

Total interest income

41,562



41,653



37,642

INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits

4,313



4,219



3,449

Other borrowings

910



18



392

Subordinated debt

1,571



1,542



1,567

Total interest expense

6,794



5,779



5,408

Net interest income

34,768



35,874



32,234

Provision for loan losses

2,130



—



2,100

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

32,638



35,874



30,134

NONINTEREST INCOME











Service charges on deposit accounts

1,472



1,530



1,455

Other fees and charges

2,235



2,342



1,857

Mortgage banking activities

28,562



20,932



25,869

Indirect lending activities

2,148



2,566



4,426

SBA lending activities

1,157



581



1,818

Bank owned life insurance

380



411



439

Other

1,179



526



1,506

Total noninterest income

37,133



28,888



37,370

NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits

27,561



25,745



25,438

Commissions

7,506



8,447



7,498

Occupancy, net

4,932



4,793



4,163

Professional and other services

4,798



4,620



4,067

Other

9,945



9,305



9,406

Total noninterest expense

54,742



52,910



50,572

Income before income tax expense/(benefit)

15,029



11,852



16,932

Income tax expense/(benefit)

3,262



(591)



6,405

NET INCOME

$ 11,767



$ 12,443



$ 10,527















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:











Basic

$ 0.44



$ 0.46



$ 0.40

Diluted

$ 0.43



$ 0.46



$ 0.40

Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic

27,011



26,904



26,335

Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted

27,121



27,011



26,477



FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES LOANS BY CATEGORY (UNAUDITED)

($ in thousands)

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

March 31,

2017 Commercial

$ 897,297



$ 811,199



$ 789,788



$ 796,699



$ 802,905

SBA

140,308



141,208



142,989



145,311



149,727

Total commercial and SBA loans

1,037,605



952,407



932,777



942,010



952,632























Construction loans

265,780



248,317



243,600



248,926



249,465























Indirect automobile

1,719,670



1,716,156



1,609,678



1,531,761



1,565,298

Installment loans and personal lines of credit

28,716



25,995



26,189



31,225



31,647

Total consumer loans

1,748,386



1,742,151



1,635,867



1,562,986



1,596,945

Residential mortgage

512,673



489,721



452,584



433,544



418,941

Home equity lines of credit

149,864



148,370



144,879



144,666



136,943

Total mortgage loans

662,537



638,091



597,463



578,210



555,884

Loans

3,714,308



3,580,966



3,409,707



3,332,132



3,354,926























Loans held-for-sale:



















Residential mortgage

355,515



269,140



257,325



279,292



201,661

SBA

19,785



13,615



8,004



15,418



9,456

Indirect automobile

50,000



75,000



75,000



100,000



150,000

Total loans held-for-sale

425,300



357,755



340,329



394,710



361,117

Total loans

$ 4,139,608



$ 3,938,721



$ 3,750,036



$ 3,726,842



$ 3,716,043



DEPOSITS BY CATEGORY (UNAUDITED)



For the Quarter Ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

September 30, 2017

June 30, 2017

March 31, 2017 ($ in thousands) Average

Amount

Rate

Average

Amount

Rate

Average

Amount

Rate

Average

Amount

Rate

Average

Amount

Rate Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,120,562



— %

$ 1,124,759



— %

$ 1,103,414



— %

$ 1,027,909



— %

$ 961,188



— % Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,477,280



0.48 %

1,482,686



0.44 %

1,447,874



0.42 %

1,363,651



0.37 %

1,244,955



0.31 % Savings deposits 330,239



0.31 %

352,235



0.33 %

340,663



0.31 %

357,712



0.32 %

387,007



0.36 % Time deposits 901,394



1.04 %

958,790



0.94 %

1,021,563



0.92 %

1,049,248



0.90 %

1,050,897



0.83 % Total average deposits $ 3,829,475



0.46 %

$ 3,918,470



0.43 %

$ 3,913,514



0.42 %

$ 3,798,520



0.41 %

$ 3,644,047



0.38 %

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES NONPERFORMING AND CLASSIFIED ASSETS (UNAUDITED)

($ in thousands) March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

March 31,

2017 NONPERFORMING ASSETS

















Nonaccrual loans (2)(6) $ 58,706



$ 47,012



$ 41,408



$ 37,894



$ 38,377

Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 7,728



6,313



6,534



7,210



8,414

Repossessions 1,853



2,392



2,040



1,779



1,654

Other real estate (ORE) 7,668



7,621



8,624



9,382



11,284

Nonperforming assets $ 75,955



$ 63,338



$ 58,606



$ 56,265



$ 59,729





















ASSET QUALITY RATIOS

















Loans 30-89 days past due $ 15,695



$ 22,079



$ 10,193



$ 7,181



$ 10,734

Loans 30-89 days past due to loans 0.42 %

0.62 %

0.30 %

0.22 %

0.32 % Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing to loans 0.21 %

0.18 %

0.19 %

0.22 %

0.25 % Nonperforming loans as a % of loans 1.79 %

1.49 %

1.41 %

1.35 %

1.39 % Nonperforming assets to loans, ORE, and repossessions 2.04 %

1.76 %

1.71 %

1.68 %

1.77 % Adjusted nonperforming assets to loans, ORE and

repossessions(8) 1.14 %

1.06 %

1.05 %

1.17 %

1.25 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.58 %

1.38 %

1.30 %

1.22 %

1.32 % Adjusted nonperforming assets to total assets(8) 0.84 %

0.79 %

0.75 %

0.79 %

0.86 % Classified Asset Ratio(4) 21.70 %

20.70 %

20.59 %

20.14 %

20.97 % ALL to nonperforming loans 46.57 %

55.83 %

64.04 %

67.46 %

65.09 % Net charge-offs, annualized to average loans 0.11 %

0.11 %

0.13 %

0.09 %

0.16 % ALL as a % of loans 0.83 %

0.83 %

0.90 %

0.91 %

0.91 % Adjusted ALL as a % of adjusted loans(7) 1.15 %

1.16 %

1.29 %

1.30 %

1.35 % ALL as a % of loans, excluding acquired loans(5) 0.88 %

0.88 %

0.96 %

0.98 %

0.98 %



















CLASSIFIED ASSETS

















Classified loans(1) $ 83,867



$ 77,679



$ 75,033



$ 71,040



$ 71,082

ORE and repossessions 9,521



10,013



10,664



11,161



12,938

Total classified assets(3) $ 93,388



$ 87,692



$ 85,697



$ 82,201



$ 84,020





















(1) Amount of SBA guarantee included in classified loans $ 2,879



$ 2,930



$ 2,755



$ 7,458



$ 5,213

(2) Amount of repurchased government-guaranteed loans, primarily

residential mortgage loans, included in nonaccrual loans $ 26,091



$ 19,478



$ 15,450



$ 12,502



$ 12,287

(3) Classified assets include loans having a risk rating of substandard or worse, both accrual and nonaccrual, repossessions and ORE, net of loss share and purchase discounts (for periods prior to 2018) (4) Classified asset ratio is defined as classified assets as a percentage of the sum of Tier 1 capital plus allowance for loan losses (5) Allowance calculation excludes the recorded investment of acquired loans, due to valuation calculated at acquisition (6) Excludes purchased credit impaired (PCI) loans which are not removed from their accounting pool (7) Excludes indirect and acquired loans. See non-GAAP reconciliation table for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure (8) Excludes acquired loans and net of government guarantees. See non-GAAP reconciliation table for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES INCOME FROM INDIRECT LENDING ACTIVITIES (UNAUDITED)

























For the Quarter Ended (in thousands)

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

March 31,

2017 Loan servicing revenue

$ 1,769



$ 2,158



$ 2,130



$ 2,199



$ 1,919

Gain on sale of loans

442



532



263



1,074



1,821

Gain on capitalization of servicing rights

569



406



182



1,020



1,403

Ancillary loan servicing revenue

183



247



172



204



153

Gross indirect lending revenue

2,963



3,343



2,747



4,497



5,296

Less:



















Amortization of servicing rights, net

(815)



(777)



(846)



(857)



(870)

Total income from indirect lending

activities

$ 2,148



$ 2,566



$ 1,901



$ 3,640



$ 4,426



FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF INDIRECT LENDING (UNAUDITED)

































As of or for the Quarter Ended ($ in thousands)

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

March 31,

2017 Average loans outstanding(1)

$ 1,784,982



$ 1,748,179



$ 1,627,946



$ 1,675,644



$ 1,756,958

Loans serviced for others

$ 1,018,743



$ 1,056,509



$ 1,114,710



$ 1,216,296



$ 1,197,160

Past due loans:



















Amount 30+ days past due

2,257



3,423



2,965



1,535



2,223

Number 30+ days past due

197



283



255



143



200

30+ day performing delinquency rate(2)

0.13 %

0.19 %

0.18 %

0.09 %

0.13 % Nonperforming loans

1,539



1,916



1,405



1,363



1,778

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of

period end loans(2)

0.09 %

0.11 %

0.08 %

0.08 %

0.10 % Net charge-offs

$ 1,147



$ 798



$ 1,047



$ 1,332



$ 1,502

Net charge-off rate(3)

0.27 %

0.19 %

0.27 %

0.35 %

0.38 % Number of vehicles repossessed during the

period

140



107



132



147



154

Quarterly production weighted average

beacon score

781



783



776



758



758

(1) Includes held-for-sale (2) Calculated by dividing loan category as of the end of the period by period-end loans including held for sale for the specified loan portfolio (3) Calculated by dividing annualized net charge-offs for the period by average loans held for investment during the period for the specified loan category

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF INDIRECT LENDING (UNAUDITED)

































As of or for the Quarter Ended ($ in thousands)

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

March 31,

2017 Production by state:





















Alabama

$ 12,239



$ 19,216



$ 13,587



$ 10,399



$ 14,452



Arkansas (3)

20,322



30,732



26,997



26,569



33,602



North Carolina

23,383



28,912



16,545



14,110



15,858



South Carolina

12,322



16,559



10,959



11,232



15,020



Florida

65,786



87,750



51,723



49,976



65,053



Georgia

38,288



45,571



31,266



28,091



36,178



Mississippi

24,785



32,141



24,535



20,136



21,370



Tennessee

13,509



17,635



10,931



10,012



14,143



Virginia (3)

3,620



6,495



8,223



6,292



10,282



Texas (2)

—



—



13,312



26,542



32,902



Louisiana (3)

44,306



60,021



47,576



45,306



56,046



Oklahoma (2)

—



—



430



1,051



1,635





Total production by state

$ 258,560



$ 345,032



$ 256,084



$ 249,716



$ 316,541



























Loan sales

$ 86,000



$ 59,681



$ 27,115



$ 151,996



$ 192,435

Portfolio yield (1)

2.98 %

2.98 %

2.92 %

2.84 %

2.87 %



(1) Includes held-for-sale (2) Fidelity exited the Oklahoma and Texas markets in Q3 2017 (3) Fidelity recently exited the Arkansas, Virginia and Louisiana markets

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES INCOME FROM MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITIES (UNAUDITED)

































As of or for the Quarter Ended (in thousands)

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

March 31,

2017 Marketing gain, net

$ 17,575



$ 16,683



$ 19,713



$ 21,355



$ 18,677

Origination points and fees

3,647



3,482



3,815



4,189



3,021

Loan servicing revenue

6,221



5,851



5,616



5,379



5,341

Gross mortgage revenue

$ 27,443



$ 26,016



$ 29,144



$ 30,923



$ 27,039

Less:



















MSR amortization

(3,426)



(3,609)



(3,560)



(3,331)



(3,158)

MSR recovery/(impairment), net

4,545



(1,476)



(544)



(636)



1,989

Total income from mortgage

banking activities

$ 28,562



$ 20,931



$ 25,040



$ 26,956



$ 25,870





















































FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF MORTGAGE LENDING (UNAUDITED)

































As of or for the Quarter Ended ($ in thousands)

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

March 31,

2017 Production by region:





















Georgia

$ 368,739



$ 423,876



$ 490,323



$ 519,497



$ 395,404



Florida

109,034



103,490



95,010



95,983



46,365



Alabama/Tennessee

2,709



4,609



7,299



7,294



3,600



Virginia/Maryland

91,842



106,398



129,774



143,885



81,901



North and South Carolina

40,990



31,360



30,448



33,767



25,727



Total production by region

$ 613,314



$ 669,733



$ 752,854



$ 800,426



$ 552,997























% for purchases

85.1 %

82.9 %

86.3 %

89.6 %

80.9 % % for refinance loans

14.9 %

17.1 %

13.7 %

10.4 %

19.1 %





















Portfolio Production:

$ 44,554



$ 66,236



$ 56,072



$ 46,902



$ 51,061























Funded loan type (UPB):























Conventional

65.9 %

62.0 %

62.0 %

62.5 %

63.9 %



FHA/VA/USDA

22.1 %

21.5 %

23.3 %

24.6 %

24.2 %



Jumbo

12.0 %

16.5 %

14.7 %

12.9 %

11.9 %

























Gross pipeline of locked loans to be

sold (UPB)

$ 382,386



$ 203,896



$ 265,444



$ 360,551



$ 374,739

Loans held for sale (UPB)

$ 348,797



$ 262,315



$ 250,960



$ 271,714



$ 195,772



























Total loan sales (UPB)

$ 496,484



$ 602,171



$ 731,595



$ 689,073



$ 566,003





Conventional

69.1 %

64.3 %

63.0 %

63.6 %

69.9 %



FHA/VA/USDA

27.2 %

25.0 %

27.1 %

26.6 %

23.0 %



Jumbo

3.7 %

10.7 %

9.9 %

9.8 %

7.1 %

























Average loans outstanding(1)

$ 725,444



$ 701,932



$ 698,068



$ 664,099



$ 592,537



























(1) Includes held-for-sale



































FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES THIRD PARTY MORTGAGE LOAN SERVICING (UNAUDITED)

































As of or for the Quarter Ended ($ in thousands)

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

March 31,

2017 Loans serviced for others (UPB)

$ 9,097,869



$ 8,917,117



$ 8,715,198



$ 8,357,934



$ 8,067,426

Average loans serviced for others

(UPB)

$ 9,038,568



$ 8,896,305



$ 8,657,475



$ 8,304,065



$ 8,013,761























MSR book value, net of amortization

$ 113,217



$ 110,497



$ 107,434



$ 102,549



$ 98,550

MSR impairment

(5,274)



(9,818)



(8,343)



(7,799)



(7,163)

MSR net carrying value

$ 107,943



$ 100,679



$ 99,091



$ 94,750



$ 91,387























MSR carrying value as a % of period

end UPB

1.19 %

1.13 %

1.14 %

1.13 %

1.13 %

























Delinquency % loans serviced for

others

1.24 %

1.87 %

1.41 %

1.02 %

0.53 %

























MSR revenue multiple(1)

4.31



4.29



4.38



4.38



4.25



























(1) MSR carrying value (period end) to period end loans serviced for others divided by the ratio of annualized mortgage loan servicing revenue to average mortgage loans serviced for others

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE, INTEREST AND YIELDS (UNAUDITED)



For the Quarter Ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ ($ in thousands) Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate Assets





















Interest-earning assets:





















Loans, net of unearned income (1) $ 3,977,328



4.07 %

$ 3,832,444



4.15 %

$ 3,718,260



3.94 % Investment securities (1) 155,920



3.11 %

142,494



2.86 %

171,853



3.02 % Other earning assets 156,751



1.39 %

193,186



1.18 %

192,431



0.74 % Total interest-earning assets 4,289,999



3.93 %

4,168,124



3.97 %

4,082,544



3.75 % Noninterest-earning assets:





















Cash and due from banks 36,370







39,173







38,578





Allowance for loan losses (30,002)







(30,579)







(29,788)





Premises and equipment, net 88,732







88,124







87,792





Other real estate 7,606







8,631







14,147





Other assets 233,677







232,055







216,219





Total noninterest-earning assets 336,383







337,404







326,948





Total assets $ 4,626,382







$ 4,505,528







$ 4,409,492





Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Demand and money market deposits $ 1,477,280



0.48 %

$ 1,482,686



0.44 %

$ 1,244,955



0.31 % Savings deposits 330,239



0.31 %

352,235



0.33 %

387,007



0.36 % Time deposits 901,394



1.04 %

958,790



0.94 %

1,050,897



0.83 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,708,913



0.65 %

2,793,711



0.60 %

2,682,859



0.52 % Other short-term borrowings 235,519



1.57 %

31,253



0.22 %

245,262



0.65 % Subordinated debt 120,604



5.29 %

120,571



5.07 %

120,472



5.28 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,065,036



0.90 %

2,945,535



0.78 %

3,048,593



0.72 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and shareholders' equity:











Demand deposits 1,120,562







1,124,759







961,188





Other liabilities 37,336







42,486







37,390





Shareholders' equity 403,448







392,748







362,321





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities and

shareholders' equity 1,561,346







1,559,993







1,360,899





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,626,382







$ 4,505,528







$ 4,409,492





Net interest spread



3.03 %





3.19 %





3.03 % Net interest margin



3.29 %





3.42 %





3.21 %























(1) Interest income includes the effect of taxable-equivalent adjustment using a 21% tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and a 35% tax rate for the quarters ended December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017.

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RATIO RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)



For the Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

March 31,

2017 Reconciliation of nonperforming assets to adjusted nonperforming assets: Nonperforming assets (GAAP) $ 75,955



$ 63,338



$ 58,606



$ 56,265



$ 59,729





















Less: repurchased government-guaranteed mortgage

loans included on nonaccrual (26,091)



(19,478)



(15,450)



(12,502)



(12,287)

Less: SBA guaranteed loans included on nonaccrual (1,541)



(1,652)



(2,145)



(2,949)



(3,373)

Less: Nonaccrual acquired loans (7,890)



(6,242)



(7,366)



(4,544)



(5,204)

Adjusted nonperforming assets, excluding acquired

loans and government-guaranteed loans (Non-GAAP) $ 40,433



$ 35,966



$ 33,645



$ 36,270



$ 38,865

Reconciliation of total loans, ORE and repossessions to total loans, ORE and repossessions, less acquired loans: Loans, excluding Loans Held-for-Sale $ 3,714,308



$ 3,580,966



$ 3,409,707



$ 3,332,132



$ 3,354,926

Add: ORE 7,668



7,621



8,624



9,382



11,284

Add: repossessions 1,853



2,392



2,040



1,779



1,654

Total loans, ORE, and repossessions (GAAP) 3,723,829



3,590,979



3,420,371



3,343,293



3,367,864





















Less: acquired loans (178,496)



(196,567)



(216,994)



(230,256)



(258,366)

Total loans, ORE, and repossessions, less acquired loans

(non-GAAP) $ 3,545,333



$ 3,394,412



$ 3,203,377



$ 3,113,037



$ 3,109,498

Nonperforming assets to loans, ORE, and repossessions

(GAAP) 2.04 %

1.76 %

1.71 %

1.68 %

1.77 % Adjusted nonperforming assets to loans, ORE, and

repossessions (non-GAAP) 1.14 %

1.06 %

1.05 %

1.17 %

1.25 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (GAAP) 1.58 %

1.38 %

1.30 %

1.22 %

1.32 % Adjusted nonperforming assets to total assets (non-

GAAP) 0.84 %

0.79 %

0.75 %

0.79 %

0.86 % Reconciliation of allowance to adjusted allowance:

















Allowance for loan losses (GAAP) $ 30,940



$ 29,772



$ 30,703



$ 30,425



$ 30,455

Less: allowance allocated to indirect auto loans (9,888)



(10,258)



(10,116)



(9,767)



(9,442)

Less: allowance allocated to acquired loans (134)



(209)



(159)



(284)



(284)

Adjusted allowance for loan losses (non-GAAP) $ 20,918



$ 19,305



$ 20,428



$ 20,374



$ 20,729





















Reconciliation of period end loans to adjusted period end loans: Loans, excluding Loans Held-for-Sale $ 3,714,308



$ 3,580,966



$ 3,409,707



$ 3,332,132



$ 3,354,926

Less: indirect auto loans (1,719,670)



(1,716,156)



(1,609,689)



(1,531,761)



(1,565,298)

Less: acquired loans (178,496)



(196,567)



(216,994)



(230,256)



(258,366)

Adjusted total loans (non-GAAP) $ 1,816,142



$ 1,668,243



$ 1,583,024



$ 1,570,115



$ 1,531,262

Allowance to total loans (GAAP) 0.83 %

0.83 %

0.90 %

0.91 %

0.91 % Adjusted allowance to adjusted total loans (non-GAAP) 1.15 %

1.16 %

1.29 %

1.30 %

1.35 % Reconciliation of book value per common share to tangible book value per common share: Shareholders' equity $ 410,744



$ 401,632



$ 388,068



$ 379,399



$ 371,302

Less: intangible assets (12,028)



(12,306)



(12,625)



(12,966)



(13,307)

Tangible shareholders' equity $ 398,716



$ 389,326



$ 375,443



$ 366,433



$ 357,995

End of period common shares outstanding 27,034,255



27,019,201



26,815,287



26,702,665



26,358,620

Book value per common share (GAAP) 15.19



14.86



14.47



14.21



14.09

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 14.75



14.41



14.00



13.72



13.58



