Field Nation Introduces Workers' Compensation Option for Clients

MINNEAPOLIS, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Field Nation – the leading field service marketplace – announced a workers' compensation option for clients using their platform to find service providers. The policy will offer an extra layer of protection, ensuring that every service provider and service company that a client utilizes via the Field Nation platform has their own workers compensation coverage.
The new workers' compensation policy supplements Field Nation's existing general liability and professional liability offerings and protects providers, clients and end-clients in the event of a workplace accident.
"We have the most comprehensive risk management program in the industry. We have been providing professional and general liability insurance for years, and now we added an extra layer of risk mitigation," said Mynul Khan, founder and CEO. "We're proud to introduce this new service that provides clients with an additional level of protection in workers' compensation, leading to increased peace of mind."
By opting-in to this new policy clients can ensure that the independent contractor they choose will have general liability, professional liability and workers' compensation insurance. Most importantly, it allows a client to add an extra layer of protection to their existing insurance offerings, ultimately protecting their business as it continues to grow.
For more information about Field Nation's risk management program, please visit https://fieldnation.com/risk-management-program
About Field Nation
Field Nation is the leading platform to source, engage, and manage onsite contingent workforce. We connect businesses with service providers and partner with them to complete projects. By combining marketplace coverage with project management tools, users can deliver on-site expertise anytime, anywhere.
