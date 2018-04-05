The new workers' compensation policy supplements Field Nation's existing general liability and professional liability offerings and protects providers, clients and end-clients in the event of a workplace accident.

"We have the most comprehensive risk management program in the industry. We have been providing professional and general liability insurance for years, and now we added an extra layer of risk mitigation," said Mynul Khan, founder and CEO. "We're proud to introduce this new service that provides clients with an additional level of protection in workers' compensation, leading to increased peace of mind."

By opting-in to this new policy clients can ensure that the independent contractor they choose will have general liability, professional liability and workers' compensation insurance. Most importantly, it allows a client to add an extra layer of protection to their existing insurance offerings, ultimately protecting their business as it continues to grow.

For more information about Field Nation's risk management program, please visit https://fieldnation.com/risk-management-program

About Field Nation

Field Nation is the leading platform to source, engage, and manage onsite contingent workforce. We connect businesses with service providers and partner with them to complete projects. By combining marketplace coverage with project management tools, users can deliver on-site expertise anytime, anywhere.

Media Contact

Meghan Cook

meghan.cook@creativepr.com

(612) 342-9785

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/field-nation-introduces-workers-compensation-option-for-clients-300624347.html

SOURCE Field Nation

Related Links

https://www.fieldnation.com

