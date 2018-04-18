FieldEdge Announces Partnership with Podium To Help Contractors Build Brand Trust

Customers are making decisions about home service businesses before they've even met. Podium provides a platform that helps those home service businesses build up their brand trust through online reviews and customer interactions. They also give businesses insight into what their customers are saying online.

"Podium has become the leading modern communication solution for field service professionals," said Brad Jenson, VP of Business Development at Podium. "We are excited to form such a close, operational partnership with a leading field service software provider like FieldEdge. By adding FieldEdge's data integration to our powerful online review and two-way messaging products, this will allow field service professionals to create a significant advantage in attracting new customers online as well as improve their ability to communicate with and retain loyal customers."

"FieldEdge strives to make the customer experience the best it can be," said Rameez Ansari, CEO of FieldEdge. "This partnership with Podium will play an important part in enhancing that customer experience by providing our customers the tools they need to keep growing their business and online reputation."

For more information about the Podium integration, please call 1-833-276-3486 or send an email to sales@podium.com.

About Podium

Podium modernizes the way business happens locally with products designed to help businesses be found, chosen, and gain insight into their customers' experience. By conveniently facilitating millions of customer interactions, such as driving customer-generated online reviews and providing improved customer communication tools, Podium serves 130,000+ users across nearly 15,000 local businesses. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and founded in 2014, Podium is currently backed by Accel, Summit Partners, GV (formerly Google Ventures), and Y Combinator. To learn more, visit www.podium.com or contact us at press@podium.com.

About FieldEdge

FieldEdge is the leading vertical SaaS business that enables contractors to run their small businesses with ease, save time and make more money through targeted marketing and improved resource utilization. FieldEdge has helped thousands of service-based organizations increase sales performance and overall workforce productivity by managing all aspects of their daily operations since 1980. FieldEdge is a hyper-growth software company with a startup culture that is backed by 35 years of industry-leading knowledge. FieldEdge has offices in Fort Myers and Atlanta. To learn more visit www.fieldedge.com or contact us at 800-226-7529.

