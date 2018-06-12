FIG Firm Announces Las Vegas' Newest Culinary Event "communEATy"

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dine for a cause and EAT like a chef! The 12th annual Las Vegas Restaurant Week is approaching (June 18-29, 2018) and there's an exclusive event planned! On June 24, 2018, communEATy, a new kind of social experience, is hosting a late-night dinner soiree at The Kitchen at Atomic (927 Fremont, Las Vegas, NV 89101). There will be games like oversized cornhole and Cards Against Humanity, a live DJ, flowing alcohol and an abundance of food. It will be an evening to remember, with three of Las Vegas' most talented chefs, Justin Kingsley Hall, James Trees and Michael Van Staden preparing high-end, savory delights. The selections are a surprise and will be revealed at the event. Social hour begins at 11 pm, followed by dinner at midnight.

FIG Firm

Limited tickets are available at $125 per guest. Please visit (https://figfirm.ticketspice.com/communeaty-dinner-lvrw) to purchase. Part of the proceeds will be donated to Three Square Food bank to support local families in need. Sponsors of the event include Greenspun Media Group, The Kitchen at Atomic, Sysco, FIG Brand Strategy Firm, Helix Vodka and Champagne Creative Group.

What is communEATy?

Our mission is to EAT, learn and grow by delivering unique social gatherings designed to enhance the spirit and pride of the Las Vegas hospitality community. These "chef-centric" monthly late-night dining experiences will provide our neighbors with a behind the scenes look at the eclectic food and beverage talent in Las Vegas' backyard.

communEATy was founded by partners TaChelle Lawson and Chef Scott Green of Las Vegas. Lawson is a Marketing & PR specialist that has represented brands such as Best Foods, Red Bull, and M&M Mars. Green is an executive chef whose portfolio include Wynn Resort, the world-famous Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace and Celebrity Cruises. The two partnered to create an event specifically for the Las Vegas hospitality industry.

"We have an abundance of great of events in Las Vegas, Uncork'd, Epicurean Affair, etc.," Lawson says. "And those in hospitality are always working these events - they aren't guests. communEATy is for them."

