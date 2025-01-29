FileCloud Announces Integration with Forcepoint CDR, Enhancing Enterprise File Security

New partnership brings advanced Content Disarm and Reconstruction technology to FileCloud's robust file sharing and sync platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FileCloud, a software company offering enterprise file sharing and sync (EFSS) solutions, today announced its integration with Forcepoint's Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology. This strategic partnership significantly enhances FileCloud's security capabilities, offering organizations an advanced layer of protection against malware, zero-day attacks, and other file-based threats.

The integration of Forcepoint CDR with FileCloud's platform provides users with a seamless, secure file handling environment that goes beyond traditional malware detection methods. By automatically sanitizing all uploaded files, the solution effectively neutralizes potential threats without disrupting user workflows.

Key benefits of the FileCloud-Forcepoint CDR integration include:

Enhanced File Security: Reduces the risk of malware infections and data breaches by ensuring all files within the FileCloud environment are free from potential threats. Simplified Compliance: Helps organizations meet strict regulatory requirements in sectors such as healthcare, finance, and government by providing an additional layer of security for file handling. Improved Collaboration Confidence: Enables users to share files with increased assurance, knowing that all uploads are automatically sanitized. Comprehensive Coverage: Works across all connected storage types and Network Folders in FileCloud, as well as clients, providing consistent protection regardless of how users interact with the platform.

The integration works by automatically initiating the CDR process when a user uploads a file to FileCloud. The file is briefly quarantined while Forcepoint's technology disassembles it, removes any potentially malicious elements, and reconstructs it in a safe format. This process occurs in the background of the file upload process, offering a smooth user experience while significantly enhancing security.

"This partnership between FileCloud and Forcepoint represents a powerful combination of enterprise-grade file sharing and cutting-edge security technology," said Jason Dover, Chief Product Officer at FileCloud. "Together, we're providing organizations with a solution that not only facilitates efficient collaboration but also offers peace of mind in an increasingly complex digital environment."

The FileCloud-Forcepoint CDR integration is available to FileCloud customers with an Enterprise Advanced license. For more information, visit https://www.filecloud.com/filecloud-integrates-with-forcepoint-cdr/.

About FileCloud:

FileCloud is a hyper-secure EFSS (enterprise file sync and share) platform that provides industry-leading content collaboration, compliance, data governance, and workflow automation capabilities. FileCloud is used worldwide for file sharing and management by Global 1000 enterprises, educational institutions, government organizations, and service providers. In addition to its enterprise EFSS solution, FileCloud's product portfolio also includes Signority, a Canadian-based e-signature and document workflow platform.

About Forcepoint:

Forcepoint is a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, protecting users, data, and networks against the full spectrum of threats. By combining innovative technologies (data-first security, AI, and threat and behavior intelligence research) and decades of experience, Forcepoint empowers organizations to accelerate their digital transformation securely.

