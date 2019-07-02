Fillers in the Global Pharmaceutical Market to 2024 - Projected to Reach $2 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019

DUBLIN, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fillers in the Global Pharmaceutical Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fillers in the global pharmaceutical market are expected to reach an estimated $2 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of fillers looks promising with opportunities in tablets, capsules, ointment, and other pharmaceutical market. The major drivers for this market are increasing government spending on healthcare, disease prevalence, along with growing demand for generic medicines.

An emerging trend that has a direct impact on the dynamics of fillers in the global pharmaceutical industry includes the increasing use of lactose in nanotechnology based drug formulation.

Within the filler in pharmaceutical market, fillers for tablets will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing healthcare expenditure and higher incidence of chronic diseases.



North America will remain the largest region due to higher healthcare expenditure, advanced healthcare facilities, and aging population. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing government spending on healthcare infrastructure and increasing penetration of health insurance policies.



Some of the fillers companies for the global pharmaceutical market profiled in this report include DFE Pharma, Merck Group, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Meggle Group, Lactose India Limited, Imerys, Omya, Mineral Technologies, and Cargill Sorbitol and others.

The report forecasts that lactose will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its high compatibility with active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and increasing demand for antacid tablets.

Scope

Market size estimates: Fillers in the global pharmaceutical market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (KT) shipment.

Fillers in the global pharmaceutical market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (KT) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry. Segmentation analysis: Fillers in the global pharmaceutical market size by application, and filler type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Fillers in the global pharmaceutical market size by application, and filler type in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Fillers in the global pharmaceutical market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of World.

Fillers in the global pharmaceutical market breakdown by key regions such as , , and & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of fillers in the global pharmaceutical market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of fillers in the global pharmaceutical market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of fillers in the global pharmaceutical market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of fillers in the global pharmaceutical market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for fillers in the global pharmaceutical market by filler type (lactose, sucrose, mannitol, dextrose, sorbitol, starch, cellulose, calcium phosphate, talc, calcium carbonate, and others), application (tablet, capsule, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of fillers in the global pharmaceutical market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to fillers in the global pharmaceutical market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends for fillers in the global pharmaceutical market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers for fillers in the global pharmaceutical market?

Q.8 What are the new developments for fillers in the global pharmaceutical market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players for fillers in the global pharmaceutical market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes for fillers in the global pharmaceutical area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years for fillers in the global pharmaceutical market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Fillers in the Global Pharmaceutical Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Fillers in the Global Pharmaceutical Market by Filler Type

3.3.1: Lactose

3.3.2: Sucrose

3.3.3: Dextrose

3.3.4: Sorbitol

3.3.5: Starch

3.3.6: Cellulose

3.3.7: Calcium Phosphate

3.3.8: Calcium Carbonate

3.3.9: Talc

3.3.10: Others

3.4: Fillers in the Global Pharmaceutical Market by Application

3.4.1: Tablet

3.4.1.1: Tablet Market by Formulation

3.4.2: Capsule

3.4.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Fillers in the Global Pharmaceutical Market by Region

4.2: Fillers in the North American Pharmaceutical Market

4.2.1: Market by Application: Tablet, Capsule, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Filler Type: Lactose, Sucrose, Dextrose, Sorbitol, Starch, Cellulose, Calcium Phosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Talc, and Others

4.2.3: Fillers in the United States Pharmaceutical Market

4.2.4: Fillers in the Canadian Pharmaceutical Market

4.2.5: Fillers in the Mexican Pharmaceutical Market

4.3: Fillers in the European Pharmaceutical Market

4.3.1: Market by Application: Tablet, Capsule, and Others

4.3.2: Market by Filler Type: Lactose, Sucrose, Dextrose, Sorbitol, Starch, Cellulose, Calcium Phosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Talc, and Others

4.3.3: Fillers in the German Pharmaceutical Market

4.3.4: Fillers in the French Pharmaceutical Market

4.3.5: Fillers in the Italian Pharmaceutical Market

4.3.6: Fillers in the United Kingdom Pharmaceutical Market

4.4: Fillers in the APAC Pharmaceutical Market

4.5: Fillers in the ROW Pharmaceutical Market



5. Competitive Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Geographical Reach

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Fillers in the Global Pharmaceutical Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Fillers in the Global Pharmaceutical Market by Filler Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Fillers in the Global Pharmaceutical Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends of Fillers in the Global Pharmaceutical Market

6.3: New Product Development of Fillers in the Global Pharmaceutical Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Imerys

7.2: Mondo Minerals

7.3: Omya

7.4: Mineral Technologies

7.5: Lactose India Limited

7.6: Nippon Talc Co. Ltd.

7.7: Huber Engineered Materials

7.8: DFE Pharma

7.9: Meggle Group

7.10: Merck Group

7.11: Rayonier Advanced Materials



