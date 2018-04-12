Film Composer John Powell To Receive Prestigious ASCAP Henry Mancini Award

ASCAP will also recognize multifaceted film composer Germaine Franco with the ASCAP Shirley Walker Award. Franco is the first Latina composer invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, music branch. She co-wrote and produced five original songs for Disney/Pixar's Oscar winning Coco, directed by Lee Unkrich and co-directed by Adrian Molina, for which she received an Annie Award. Her action-packed score for Kung Fu Panda - The Emperor's Quest, an immersive attraction, launches this summer at Universal Studios Hollywood. She is the composer of the Starz network TV series Vida from Creator/Exec Producer Tanya Saracho, debuting May 6. Another upcoming project, Tag, for New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. is directed by Jeff Tomsic and will be in theaters June 15. The Shirley Walker Award award honors those whose achievements have contributed to the diversity of film and television music. An ASCAP member, Shirley Walker was one of the first prominent female composers working in film and television and is remembered as a pioneer for women in the film industry.

"There's no doubt that without John Powell's spirited scores, some of our favorite feature films would not be capable of moving us the way they do," said ASCAP President Paul Williams. "His gift for melody and sensitivity to what a scene needs follows in the grand film music tradition of Henry Mancini, whether he's adding suspense to a Jason Bourne chase scene, or capturing the wonder of a dragon's first flying lesson. We look forward to any movie graced with John's magic touch."

Williams continued, "Germaine Franco's kaleidoscopic work is impossible to summarize, spanning numerous visual media, musical genres and cultures. Her work on Disney Pixar's Coco, which incorporated traditional Mexican musical elements and included composing, songwriting, producing, arranging and orchestrating, is only the most recent highlight of her achievements in the film world."

The invitation-only dinner and awards ceremony will honor the composers and songwriters of the top box office film music, top-rated series and the most performed television music of 2017. ASCAP will also reveal the winners of its annual Composers' Choice Awards at the ceremony, which are open to voting by all eligible ASCAP writer members. The Composers' Choice Awards include three categories: Film Score of the Year, TV Composer of the Year and Video Game Score of the Year.

John Powell

John Powell was catapulted into the realm of A-list composers by displaying an entirely original voice with his oft-referenced scores to the Matt Damon Bourne trilogy. He has become the go-to writer for family animated films, scoring such hits as Shrek, Chicken Run, Ice Age (2 & 3), Bolt, Rio, Happy Feet (1 & 2) and Kung Fu Panda (1 & 2). His pulsating action music has provided the fuel for Hancock, Green Zone, Stop Loss, Mr. and Mrs. Smith and The Italian Job. His music has also sweetened the romance of Two Weeks Notice and P.S. I Love You, empowered X-Men: The Last Stand, lent tenderness to I Am Sam and gripping drama to United 93. His infectious score for How to Train Your Dragon earned him his first Academy Award nomination.

Powell's most recent work includes Warner Bros.' Pan starring Hugh Jackman, Universal Pictures' action-thriller Jason Bourne starring Matt Damon and Fox's Oscar-nominated animated feature Ferdinand. A native of London, Powell was an accomplished violinist as a child, wrote music for commercials out of school, and assisted composer Patrick Doyle in the early 1990s. He moved to the U.S. in 1997, wrote the score for Face/Off, co-wrote the score for Antz, and quickly became one of the most desirable, versatile and exciting composers in town.

Germaine Franco

Franco is the first Latina composer invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, music branch. She is a versatile composer who creates music and songs that reflect her extensive training as an orchestral musician, electronic music programmer, multi-instrumentalist and lover of world music. Her upcoming project, Tag, directed by Jeff Tomsic for New Line Cinema and Warner Bros., is a hybrid score of electronica and action music; and her organic score for Tanya Saracho on Starz' Vida includes indigenous Mexican chant, electronica and Latin music. Recently, Franco collaborated with Coco filmmakers Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina and Darla K. Anderson for four years as an additional composer, song producer, arranger and orchestrator and was co-writer of the songs "Un Poco Loco" and "Proud Corazón." Her hip-hop and electronica score to DOPE, directed by Rick Famuyiwa (2015, Open Road Films), premiered at Cannes and Sundance Film Festivals. Franco's work on immersive reality (4D) and theme park attractions includes DreamWorks Animation's Motiongate and Kung Fu Panda – The Emperor's Quest at Universal Studios Hollywood, produced by DreamWorks Animation and Universal Creative. Franco is a Sundance Music Sound Design Fellow, a Women in Film Music Fellow, an Advisory Board Member of Women in Media and a Board Member of the Alliance for Women Film Composers. She worked alongside composer John Powell and Hans Zimmer on over 30 feature films including How to Train Your Dragon (1 & 2), Rio (1 & 2), The Lorax, Happy Feet (1 & 2), Kung Fu Panda (1,2 & 3) and The Bourne Supremacy.

