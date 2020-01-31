Final Opportunities Remain in South Miami Community

MIAMI, Fla., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D.R. Horton Southeast Florida is proud to announce the second phase of elegant single-family-home living inside the stunning Summerville community where designs accommodate every lifestyle.

The second phase of home designs in Summerville is close to completion, building on the success of sold out phase one. The popular Cheley floor plan in phase two is creating plenty of buzz inside this Miami community where residents enjoy the Summerville experience and nearby environmental gems. Cheley offers residents 2,200 square feet of treasured living priced in the mid-$300s. This two-story plan features four bedrooms, including a spacious master bedroom, plus two-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-car garage.

Cheley comes with the latest in energy efficiencies, technology and connectivity through D.R. Horton's Home is ConnectedSM package. An attractive homeowner's association also awaits with low monthly fees that provide budget-friendly community maintenance and peace of mind.

Just outside the community is a breathtaking world of Florida's best, from Zoo Miami, Everglades National Park, Florida City Outlets, local farmers markets and the enticing Florida Keys just a short drive away.

Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 90 markets in 29 states in the East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions of the United States. D.R. Horton has been the largest builder in the United States by volume since 2002. For over 40 years, D.R. Horton has consistently delivered top-quality new homes to homebuyers across the nation. The livable floor plans, energy-efficient features, and robust new home warranty demonstrate our commitment to excellence in construction. D.R. Horton exhibits leadership in residential development through design innovation, superior craftsmanship, and responsiveness to the needs of its customers. The simple vision that began over 40 years ago represents years of value and security when you choose America's Builder to make your dreams come true. For more information, visit our website at www.drhorton.com . Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability, and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate.

HOA dues are subject to change as provided in the recorded declaration. Home Is Connected: Homes are equipped with the following: Z-Wave programmable thermostat manufactured by Honeywell; Z-Wave door lock manufactured by Kwikset, Z-Wave wireless switch manufactured by Easton Corporation, Qolsys, Inc. touchscreen Smart Home control device; automation platform from Alarm.com, SkyBell video doorbell; and Amazon Echo Dot. D.R. Horton reserves the right, without prior notice, to substitute other products for those listed above. Other Smart Home technology features may be offered for an additional charge. For Smart Home technology included in the home to work, homeowners must obtain and pay for their own internet service and may need to purchase compatible devices to maintain accounts with third parties for the services. D.R. Horton makes no representation or warranty that any or all of the Smart Home technology is secure, will meet any homeowners needs or will provide any level of physical or cyber security for the home even if the technology is working as intended. D.R. Horton is an equal housing opportunity builder. Florida Certified General Contractor #CGC059394

