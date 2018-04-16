FINALLY! Reynolds Consumer Products Debuts Plastic Wrap to Solve Kitchen Struggles

LAKE FOREST, Ill., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixty-four percent of consumers use plastic wrap at least once a week*, but more than half are frustrated with the experience. Known for uneven tears, unusable sheets and sharp teeth cutters, plastic wrap's bad reputation precedes it. Today, Reynolds Consumer Products is eliminating plastic wrap frustration for good with new Reynolds KITCHENS® Quick Cut™ Plastic Wrap.

Reynolds KITCHENS® Quick Cut™ Plastic Wrap

Why do 3 out of 4 people choose Reynolds KITCHENS® Quick Cut™ Plastic Wrap over the competition? From beginning to end of use, this product is frustration-free thanks to its innovative features:

Built-in slide cutter ensures a clean cut, every time

Starter edge™ makes it easy to find the start of the roll

Each roll is automatically held in place to keep it from jumping out of the package during dispensing

Long-lasting tight seal keeps food fresh

The ease of using the product's built-in slide cutter to dispense a clean cut every time is worthy of a victory song. So Reynolds tapped Emmy-award-winning composer Jeff Russo to write one. Cue the fireworks.

"When we found out how many people were unhappy with their plastic wrap experience, we knew we had to find a solution," said Danielle Chandler, senior marketing director at Reynolds Consumer Products. "At Reynolds Kitchens, we think our latest innovation is a win worth celebrating in a big way … and what better way to celebrate than with the world's shortest victory song?"

Fans can hear the custom-composed victory song across all digital and Reynolds KITCHENS® social channels beginning in April.

Reynolds KITCHENS® Quick Cut™ Plastic Wrap (MSRP: $3.99 for a 225 square ft. roll) will be available nationally across mass, grocery and online retailers beginning in April.

Visit ReynoldsKitchens.com for specific product availability both online and locally via the "Buy Now" tool.

* Cambridge Group Demand Landscape 2016

Reynolds Consumer Products is a leading provider of quality household essentials that have been trusted for generations. Our products make mealtime easier with solutions for preparation, cooking, cleanup, and storage. In addition to our iconic Reynolds Wrap® Aluminum Foil; Reynolds KITCHENS® products include quality parchment paper, oven bags, slow cooker liners, wax bags, and baking cups. Our products are available in the U.S. at mass merchants, grocers, and other retail stores, and in approximately 100 countries throughout the world. For more information, visit ReynoldsKitchens.com.

