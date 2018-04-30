Financial Education Benefits Center Encourages Exploration of Eating Local

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Most of us have probably heard why eating well is good for our health and why fresh produce is essential to healthy eating. But what does eating locally have to do with either? Being able to tap into fresh food sources locally may reap unexpected health benefits. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, encourages healthy eating and offers health-related benefits to promote a healthy lifestyle.

"Not everyone has access to great local food, but we encourage anyone who has a farmers market nearby or a farm stand to check it out," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "We also encourage people to talk to health professionals about nutrition and how local food might fit into their nutritional plan."

FEBC offers savings on health-related services that connect members with health professionals that may be able to help members work towards a better nutritional plan. Members seeking to better their eating habits might want to ask a health professional about seasonal eating, local foods, fresh produce and how to best approach their diets.

Eating local foods might be better for the environment and give you the freshest food possible. Instead of traveling hundreds or thousands of miles between the place of production and the consumer's plate, foods that were harvested just down the road take less energy to deliver to consumers and have less time to go bad.

Eating locally may also economically support workers and business owners in the immediate area, which could boost local economies or just feel good for the consumer, too.

Not all diets, health conditions or environments make local eating easy. But FEBC members who want to think about local, healthy eating can utilize their benefits packages to better their understanding about health and nutrition.

"We want to bring out the best in our members, including healthy eating habits," said Martinez. "But we encourage everyone to talk to a trusted health pro before making big changes in how they eat."

