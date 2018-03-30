Find What's New and FREE in Morro Bay, CA This Spring and Summer

MORRO BAY, Calif., March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Morro Bay is known as the Gibraltar of the Pacific for the iconic Morro Rock that sits majestically on the Pacific Ocean between miles of sandy beaches and the active harbor perfect for boating, kayaking and paddle boarding. This spring and summer visitors will have two new dining options as well as a new paved deck and sunset terrace at the Inn at Morro Bay. Besides being designated as one of the "10 Best Bargain Trips for 2018" by Budget Travel, Morro Bay is a world-class destination that prides itself on treating visitors like family.

The Morro Bay Oyster Company is opening a new waterfront retail space this summer located at 1287 Embarcadero Street.

"When it comes to places in California that feel like one big outdoor playground, Morro Bay stands out above the rest. Especially this spring and summer with all our exciting events, new restaurants, newly renovated meeting spaces at the Inn at Morro Bay, and special lodging discounts," explains Jennifer Little, Morro Bay Tourism Manager. "We are always looking for new ways to share the relaxed vibe of this classic California coastal destination with our visitors."

What's New in Morro Bay?

Morro Bay Oyster Company Opens Retail Store

NEW Renovated Meeting and Wedding Space at the Inn at Morro Bay

The Inn at Morro Bay has just renovated their 4,860 sq. ft. bay view deck with beautiful natural shale stone tile and is renovating another great meeting space, the 1,120 sq. ft. Cayucos Room.

Goddess Goods Café opens in Morro Bay

Goddess Goods is a new, local organic cafe that offers fresh-pressed juice, smoothies, espresso, vegetarian/vegan food, and more!

FREE Things to do in Morro Bay

There are also plenty of fun FREE things to do, plenty of fun special events, plus, stay in Morro Bay hotel properties in April and May and receive the Spring Passport filled with activity and dining deals great for the whole family! Everyone who visits Morro Bay during the spring wins, including your wallet, with our Spring Lodging Specials. For more, visit www.morrobay.org.

