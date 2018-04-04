Find.jobs offers scholarships to help students find their dream job.

"We pride ourselves on the ability to help people find their dream job. When people are happy with their work they give back to their communities, they live happier lives and do great things," said Daniel Kraciun, Chief Marketing Officer at Find.jobs. "This is our way of giving students a little help to make their dreams a reality."

Applications for the Find.jobs scholarship are being accepted now. Recipients of the scholarships will be awarded a monetary amount, electronics and some extra goodies hand picked by the Find.jobs team. The Find.jobs scholarships are awarded based on a required 500 word essay focusing on the career aspirations of the student applicants and how those aspirations will impact the world.

Colleges, Universities and High Schools interested in informing their students to the availability of the Find.jobs scholarship can link https://find.jobs/resources/scholarship on their career development pages. All information pertaining to the scholarships including the online application can be found there.

