Findy, The App Bold Enough to Take on Google

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Findy , the first and only smart mobile browser for consumers, has announced plans to take back your rights to democratize and decentralize web search – by taking on a little company called Google.

Findy co-founders Aaron Rosenthal and Jason Phillips saw an opportunity to declutter and un-sponsor the web experience, refining the way users search, explore, and discover. "We reverse-engineered the Internet," said Rosenthal. "And Google is gonna hate us."

Powered by community-driven AI, the result is a robust, distraction-free browsing experience that allows users to discover and consume content like never before. "Not sure why someone has not done this before," reads a user review. Another reads, "How did I ever live without this app?"

With the ability to digest hundreds of web pages at once, Findy simultaneously searches classified sites such as Craigslist, eBay, LetGo, and OfferUp to deliver the most accurate, real-time results in an easy-to-manage, "Pinterest-like" structure. But unlike Craigslist, Google, or Pinterest, you're not seeing ads, duplicates, scams, or sponsored results. And the real kicker? Findy doesn't want your data. Like, at all.

Here's what Findy does:

Searches thousands of sites and marketplace listings at once.

Eliminates ads, duplicates, and sponsored results.

Enables faster content while your data remains private on your device.

Community-powered means it gets smarter and faster as more users engage.

Deep links allow you to search across your favorite apps.

Start, stop, and re-engage your searches at any time.

In an industry controlled 90 percent by Google, Findy is preparing for its first major release and is giving users an unbiased search option. "Some would consider this control a monopoly," said Phillips. "But we see this as an opportunity, and we have the data to prove it."

About Findy:

Findy is the world's first search engine powered by your phone, bridging websites and apps together to make it easy to find what you want – search results that adapt to your choices, tastes, and interactions. Findy eliminates the extra work of having to hop from site-to-site and provides centralized results free of ads and duplicates. Findy is available on iOS and Android in North America with plans to expand worldwide. For more information, visit: https://app.findy.com .

