Fine Line Accelerator™ Announces Team And Partners

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine Line Accelerator's™ team has worked for and with clients such as Sara Lee, MGM Resorts International, Small World Toys, My Food and Family, BMW, Disney Consumer Products, 20th Century Fox, Digital Domain and American Express at various stages of their business evolution.

For over two decades, Fine Line Accelerator's proven expertise has delivered Fortune 500 planning and strategy with the agility to create hyper-targeted programs and campaigns to grow businesses.

FineLine's team includes:

Debra Fine , CEO: https://www.linkedin.com/in/debrafineceo

, CEO: https://www.linkedin.com/in/debrafineceo Karla ilarde, EVP, https://www.linkedin.com/in/karlailarde

Hillary Gadsby , Consultant-Sponsorships, Events, Social Media https://www.linkedin.com/in/hillarygadsby

, Consultant-Sponsorships, Events, Social Media https://www.linkedin.com/in/hillarygadsby Roy Kim , Consultant, Legal, Finance and Operations

, Consultant, Legal, Finance and Operations Howard Bennett , Consultant, Business, Sales & Product Strategist

Recently named partners include:

The Blaine Group, Inc.- http://www.blainegroupinc.com/what_we_offer02.html

Boss Talks by Stiletto Gal- http://www.stilettogal.com

Holly & Company-https://finelineaccelerator.com/about/our-team/

To learn more, go to https://finelineaccelerator.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: Devon Blaine

The Blaine Group Inc.

310.360.1499

devon@blainegroupinc.com

SOURCE Fine Line Accelerator

Related Links

https://finelineaccelerator.com

