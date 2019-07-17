Fine Line Accelerator™ Announces Team And Partners
Fine Line Accelerator
Jul 17, 2019, 06:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine Line Accelerator's™ team has worked for and with clients such as Sara Lee, MGM Resorts International, Small World Toys, My Food and Family, BMW, Disney Consumer Products, 20th Century Fox, Digital Domain and American Express at various stages of their business evolution.
For over two decades, Fine Line Accelerator's proven expertise has delivered Fortune 500 planning and strategy with the agility to create hyper-targeted programs and campaigns to grow businesses.
FineLine's team includes:
- Debra Fine, CEO: https://www.linkedin.com/in/debrafineceo
- Karla ilarde, EVP, https://www.linkedin.com/in/karlailarde
- Hillary Gadsby, Consultant-Sponsorships, Events, Social Media https://www.linkedin.com/in/hillarygadsby
- Roy Kim, Consultant, Legal, Finance and Operations
- Howard Bennett, Consultant, Business, Sales & Product Strategist
Recently named partners include:
- The Blaine Group, Inc.- http://www.blainegroupinc.com/what_we_offer02.html
- Boss Talks by Stiletto Gal- http://www.stilettogal.com
- Holly & Company-https://finelineaccelerator.com/about/our-team/
To learn more, go to https://finelineaccelerator.com
SOURCE Fine Line Accelerator
