Fintech and Debit Cards Market Report 2019 - Skirmish Between Banks and Fintechs over Financial Planning Apps

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fintech and Debit Cards: Battling for Consumers' Attention" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report explores consumers' use of financial planning apps from fintech companies and its impact on financial institutions.

Consumers looking for help to manage debt, track their spending, create savings, or make inexpensive stock trades are in luck. The number of apps available to help them manage every aspect of their finances is growing seemingly exponentially. Many of them from financial technology companies, fintechs, that seek to disrupt the traditional banking industry; and many of these apps rely on access to users' banking data that users prefer to have updated automatically rather than type it in manually. Without mandated security standards like the open banking standards in the European Union, data ownership and the protection of that data are in question.

This new research report analyzes this new market, reviews a variety of apps budgeting, coupons and rewards, saving, and investing, and offers advice to banks and credit unions on ways to avoid disruption by the fintechs.



The market for personal financial planning apps has matured in the last couple of years. The quality of the advice and interactions with users has really improved. These apps depend on getting the individual consumers' banking data, however, and that is raising questions about data ownership and security here in the United States, where open banking hasn't been codified.



Highlights of the research report include:

Market trends in consumer financial planning apps

The use of banking data needed to feed the planning apps

Fintechs' consideration of banking charters not only to provide financial advice but also to manage the accounts, gather deposits, and issue credit

A review of 14 apps focused on spend tracking, savings, or investing

Why banks and credit unions could be better providers of these apps with the right solution

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary Introduction: Fintechs, Bank Accounts, and Debit Cards Getting into Banking Through the Debit Card Back Door Banking Without a License Open Banking American Style Review of Market Solutions Budgeting and Spend Tracking Apps Couponing and Rewards Savings Apps Money Investing Apps Conclusion: Fintech Challengers are a Threat, but Financial Institutions Have the Upper Hand References

Companies Mentioned



Acorns

Albert

Amazon

Apple

Betterment

BMW Bank of North America

Citigroup

Digit

Dosh Every Dollar

Facebook

GasBuddy

Mint

Nelnet

Qapital

Robinhood

Sallie Mae Bank

Simple

SoFi

Square

Stanford Federal Credit Union

Stash

Trim

WEX Bank

You Need a Budget

