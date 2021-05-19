Fire-resistant Fabrics Market to grow by USD 1.18 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
The fire-resistant fabrics market is set to grow by USD 1.18 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gunei Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corp., Indorama Corp., Kaneka Corp., Milliken & Co., PBI Performance Products Inc., Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and TenCate Fabrics EU are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the growth in the chemical and oil and gas industry, the growing demand for fire-resistant fabrics in the automotive industry, the increasing demand for flame-resistant fabrics for stage drapery will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Fire-resistant Fabrics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Fire-resistant Fabrics Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Industrial Protective and Mining Clothing
- Transport
- Defense And Firefighting Services
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
Fire-resistant Fabrics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the fire-resistant fabrics market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gunei Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corp., Indorama Corp., Kaneka Corp., Milliken & Co., PBI Performance Products Inc., Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and TenCate Fabrics EU.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Fire-resistant Fabrics Market size
- Fire-resistant Fabrics Market trends
- Fire-resistant Fabrics Market industry analysis
The growth in the chemical and oil and gas industry is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high cost of fire-resistant fabrics may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fire-resistant fabrics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Fire-resistant Fabrics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist fire-resistant fabrics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the fire-resistant fabrics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the fire-resistant fabrics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fire-resistant fabrics market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Industrial protective and mining clothing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Transport - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Defense and firefighting services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- China - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- India - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Gunei Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
- Huntsman Corp.
- Indorama Corp.
- Kaneka Corp.
- Milliken Co.
- PBI Performance Products Inc.
- Solvay SA
- Teijin Ltd.
- TenCate Fabrics EU
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
