Fire-resistant Fabrics Market to grow by USD 1.18 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gunei Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corp., Indorama Corp., Kaneka Corp., Milliken & Co., PBI Performance Products Inc., Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and TenCate Fabrics EU are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the growth in the chemical and oil and gas industry, the growing demand for fire-resistant fabrics in the automotive industry, the increasing demand for flame-resistant fabrics for stage drapery will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Fire-resistant Fabrics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Fire-resistant Fabrics Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Industrial Protective and Mining Clothing



Transport



Defense And Firefighting Services



Others

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

Fire-resistant Fabrics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the fire-resistant fabrics market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gunei Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corp., Indorama Corp., Kaneka Corp., Milliken & Co., PBI Performance Products Inc., Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and TenCate Fabrics EU.

The report also covers the following areas:

Fire-resistant Fabrics Market size

Fire-resistant Fabrics Market trends

Fire-resistant Fabrics Market industry analysis

The growth in the chemical and oil and gas industry is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high cost of fire-resistant fabrics may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fire-resistant fabrics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Fire-resistant Fabrics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist fire-resistant fabrics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fire-resistant fabrics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fire-resistant fabrics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fire-resistant fabrics market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Industrial protective and mining clothing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Transport - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Defense and firefighting services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

and - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 China - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 India - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Gunei Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Huntsman Corp.

Indorama Corp.

Kaneka Corp.

Milliken Co.

PBI Performance Products Inc.

Solvay SA

Teijin Ltd.

TenCate Fabrics EU

Appendix

Scope of the report

Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

