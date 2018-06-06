First Agency Exclusively Focused on Facebook Marketing Launches in Ohio

MEDINA, Ohio, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MapForward Digital, an Ohio-based Facebook-first marketing agency, announced its official launch today after more than a year of successful beta customer engagements. The firm is exclusively dedicated to helping businesses and brands grow by leveraging Facebook's expansive platform. Co-founded by corporate advertising and communications veterans, Eric Stasiowski and Larry Herbert, MapForward Digital is a full-service agency solely dedicated to – and trained on – bringing clients advanced targeting, relevant creative, budget spend optimization and analytics-based insight to their advertising campaigns on Facebook.
"Facebook – and its owned platforms of Instagram, Facebook Messenger and Facebook Marketplace – have tremendous scale and reach. But fully leveraging them requires advanced skills and dedicated resources," explains co-founder and president, Eric Stasiowski. "Larry and I have worked for large, multi-national and Fortune 500 companies. We found that many of them simply don't have the bandwidth or experience in-house to manage multiple Facebook campaigns in a dynamic state. Similarly, their agencies often haven't invested in the time or training to provide expert Facebook counsel to clients. So, we believe there's a gap and that's where MapForward Digital and our Facebook-first model comes in."
Diverse B2B & B2C Client Mix; Variety of Campaign Objectives Supported
Established in March 2017, MapForward Digital has worked with companies spanning a wide array of industries, including manufacturing, wholesale distribution, sports and entertainment, home improvement, professional services and non-profit sectors. Campaigns range from general brand awareness and customer engagement to lead generation and direct eCommerce sales.
"Today, only eight percent of businesses that have a Facebook page advertise with any regularity," notes co-founder and chief creative officer Larry Herbert. "We believe the fundamental market dynamics are not only strong, but woefully under-served today. We're talking about a mindset shift here – Facebook has powerful tools that can impact customer touchpoints at every stage of the sales funnel and MapForward Digital is uniquely qualified to help clients be successful in this space."
