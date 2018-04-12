Hot Dog Eating Champion "KOBI" to Demonstrate Ramen Eating at "First Annual EastMeetEast Singles Ramen Eating Competition" in NYC

NEW YORK, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EastMeetEast dating website and app will hold the first annual "EastMeetEast Singles Ramen Eating Competition" on Monday, April 23rd at 12:30pm ET. at the world-famous Gotham West Market. Demonstrating how to gobble up Ramen noodles as quickly as possible and judging the competition is six-time Nathan's Coney Island Hot Dog Eating Champion and eight-time Guinness World Record holder, Takeru Kobayashi.

EastMeetEast is a successful website and app for creating happy, passionate, and fulfilling relationships. Thanks to EastMeetEast's high matching ratio among the Asian population in North America, 29,079 individuals have found partners through the site so far.

"We wanted to do something fun and exciting to bring singles together in a non-traditional way," says EastMeetEast Founder Mariko Tokioka. "Having Kobayashi judge the competition and demonstrate is the icing on the cake. He not only brings his expertise to the event, but an exhilarating and dramatic flair wherever he goes. The excitement surrounding him is palpable."

Kobayashi is known for his trademark body wiggle, referred to by some as the "Kobayashi Shake", to force food down his throat and settle more compactly in his stomach. With this and other signature moves, he has single-handedly transformed competitive eating into public obsession, as witnessed in the documentary about him, Hungry."

EastMeetEast will provide an all-expense paid dream-date in New York City for the winner. "We're thrilled to provide a dream-date to the winner. You never know—maybe eating Ramen can bring people together too!" says Tokioka.

The event is free to attend and open to the public, but tickets are limited. Watch the promotional video and RSVP here. To reserve a limited number of Media VIP passes, please email.

EastMeetEast will be streaming the competition LIVE on their Facebook page the day of the event.

About Takeru Kobayashi: Takeru Kobayashi is a Japanese competitive eater. He is a six-time Nathan's Coney Island Hot Dog Eating Champion and eight-time Guinness World Record holder.

