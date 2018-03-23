First ATL Tech Gives Back Event of 2018 To Be Held April 12th

Since its inception last year, ATL Tech Gives Back has engaged 500+ attendees from technology companies ranging from enterprise to startup in volunteer projects with five community nonprofits.

"At Cox, we are committed to building a better future for the next generation," said Cox Enterprises Corporate Responsibility Manager Ty Hodge. "ATL Tech Gives Back is one way we partner with local startups and technology companies to improve the community and the lives of those who, like us, call Atlanta home."

On April 12, participants will have the option to work with one of four nonprofits: Park Pride, Global Growers, MedShare or the Wylde Center.

"As we enter into our second year of Tech Gives Back events, we've been thrilled by the overwhelming response from the Atlanta startup and tech community," said Jacey Lucus, Community Bucket's Board President. "From our presenting sponsor, Cox Enterprises, to additional sponsors and partners, to our enthusiastic volunteer participants, everyone involved has shown up 100 percent to make Tech Gives Back an impactful event and truly make a demonstrable change for these nonprofits."

The schedule for the day is as follows:

Volunteers meet at service project location: 12:45 p.m.

Service project: 1-4 p.m.

Social gathering at The Brass Tap: 4:30-6 p.m.

Cox Enterprises is the presenting sponsor of ATL Tech Gives Back. Atlanta Tech Village, the country's fourth-largest startup hub, is also a sponsor of the April event.

Tickets for ATL Tech Gives Back are $10 and include admission and supplies for volunteer project, food and drinks at social, a t-shirt, and an additional donation to the partner non-profits. Teams of 15 or more can obtain a 10 percent discount by contacting projects@communitybucket.com.

For more details on ATL Tech Gives Back, please visit the event website here. Participants are invited to join in on the conversation via #ATLTechGivesBack on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Community Bucket:

Community Bucket is all about improving Atlanta – encouraging more volunteerism, creating more interesting ways to meet people, and tapping into the power of crowds to create positive change. Community Bucket started in the Summer of 2012 with a clear and simple mission – Service Made Social – and the vision to transform how the millennial generation connects in this city. The organization just celebrated its' 5th anniversary, and has since exceeded 12,000 service hours with more than 2,500 passionate volunteers. To learn more or get involved, visit communitybucket.com.

About Cox Enterprises:

Cox Enterprises is a leading communications, media and automotive services company. With revenues exceeding $20 billion and approximately 60,000 employees, the company's major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications (cable television distribution, high-speed internet access, telephone, home security and automation, commercial telecommunications and advertising solutions); Cox Automotive (automotive-related auctions, financial services, media and software solutions); and Cox Media Group (television and radio stations, digital media, newspapers and advertising sales rep firms). The company's major national brands include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Manheim. Through Cox Automotive, the company's international operations stretch across Asia, Australia, Europe and Latin America.

About Hypepotamus:

Fueled by the same entrepreneurial spirit that drives the folks we cover, Hypepotamus generates awareness about the south's innovative tech & creative community to retain local talent by connecting them with opportunities. Hypepotamus.com is the go-to source of news, events, job listings and resources for the flourishing southern tech industry. We showcase the students, innovators, companies and venture capitalists that are proud to call it home.

