First Bank Announces Final Winners Of "Dream It. Do It."

First Bank, the largest community bank based in North Carolina, launched "Dream It. Do It." in April 2017 to highlight its commitment to serving the people of North Carolina and South Carolina. Throughout the contest, the bank awarded a total of $100,000 to individuals to help make their dreams come true—with $25,000 given away every three months to winners selected by a committee of First Bank employees in partnership with various nonprofit organizations.

The final winners are:

Jessica and Kevin Dietzel of Southern Pines, North Carolina , who, after losing their son three years ago, founded Spread Love for Miles, a nonprofit organization that provides support to families of hospitalized children.

The fourth quarter nonprofit partner that helped select those mentioned above was the Northern Moore Family Resource Center, which works to provide resources for families in northern Moore County to develop healthy children and thriving communities. To thank the organization for participating in the campaign and to further support its mission, First Bank made a $10,000 donation.

Spread Love for Miles

In 2011, Miles Dietzel, age 1, was rushed to the hospital after having a seizure. His parents, Jessica and Kevin Dietzel, quickly learned how even the little things can provide a huge comfort and help ease the burden for families dealing with the stress and uncertainty of a sick child.

After Miles died in May 2015, the Dietzels decided to turn their grief into hope for other families. They began collecting money and donations from local businesses to create care packages for the families of children in the pediatric intensive care unit at UNC Children's Hospital. The packages were so well received that, in 2016, they officially formed a 501(c)(3) nonprofit called Spread Love for Miles to further support families with children undergoing extended hospital stays.

The Dietzels have been awarded $5,000 to support the ongoing efforts of Spread Love for Miles.

"This prize is going to be a game changer for a new and small nonprofit like ours," said Jessica Dietzel. "We're going to be able to help a lot of families in the hospital get a little bit of comfort when they are in some of the most trying times of their lives. We'll also be able to jump start some of our other programs and get much needed equipment for use in therapy and provide increased quality of life to local families whose needs are either not covered by their insurance or are not currently insured."

The Blue Blazers

In 2014, James McLean of Laurel Hill, North Carolina, created "The Blue Blazers," a program for boys at Carver Middle School in Scotland County that helps them learn the importance of citizenship, teamwork, dedication and a strong work ethic. Since its founding, more than 60 young men have been invited to join the program, participating in monthly community service projects such as an annual Christmas toy drive and cleaning up litter, and interacting with positive role models. They also learn life skills, such as the importance of a firm handshake, accountability and practicing courtesy. Each member receives a namesake blue blazer at no cost.

McLean has been awarded $10,000 to enhance the program's community outreach, provide additional enrichment and learning activities for members during the summer and to purchase more blazers to accommodate the program's growth.

"At this particular moment, I am overwhelmed! I would like to thank First Bank for believing in our dream and supporting our vision," said McLean. "Thanks also to Dr. Ron Hargrave, the superintendent of Scotland County Schools; our principal, Dr. Mary Hemphill; the JOY Ministry; and my wife, LaTonya, for supporting us through the years. I am also thankful for mentors that share our vision of being 'influential for change' in the lives of young folk. First Bank has planted a seed in my guys that will eventually grow and produce transformation within our community. I am humbled and appreciative for their recognition of the Blue Blazers."

The Linden Lodge Foundation

Marianne Kernan knows what a difference living and working in a supportive community can have on people with serious mental illness, as well as their families. As the chairwoman of the Linden Lodge Foundation, she sees daily how lives can be transformed when individuals are nurtured and taught to thrive.

Nestled on nearly 7 acres in Moore County, North Carolina, the Linden Lodge has a house to accommodate six residents and a staff member and provides its residents a judgment free place to live, work and learn. The campus also includes a nursery and a building for art and music therapy, paths for walking and spaces for peer support meetings. For several years, Linden Lodge has hoped to build a small, standalone house where residents can work out and practice physical wellness, an important part of their treatment plan.

Kernan has been awarded $10,000 which will be used to begin construction on the small house.

"Our mission at Linden Lodge is to provide those with a serious mental illness the opportunity, both mentally and physically, for the fulfilling life that we all desire," she said. "In so many cases, the physical wellness component is not available or affordable to either our residents or others in our community. We are so grateful to First Bank for assisting us in pursing our vision of an on-campus facility for those in need."

Dream It. Do It. Campaign Success

During the "Dream It. Do It." contest, which ended on March 31, 2018, more than 3,300 entries were submitted from more than 500 cities and towns across the Carolinas. In addition to the $100,000 awarded to individuals, First Bank also awarded $10,000 each to four nonprofit partners for their help in selecting the winners. This included Asheville-based Mountain BizWorks (NC), Kids Making It of Wilmington (NC), Community Housing Solutions of Guilford County (NC), and the aforementioned Northern Moore Family Resource Center.

"First Bank is honored that so many people from across North Carolina and South Carolina chose to share their dreams with us," said Michael Mayer, president and CEO of First Bank. "We are pleased that we were able to help bring the dreams of 10 individuals a bit closer to reality over the past year, especially since we know many of them will have a long-lasting impact in their communities."

To view the winning submissions you can visit www.localfirstbank.com/dreamitdoit.

