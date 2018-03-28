First Customer Win for Federal-Mogul Powertrain's New Product Group Controlled Power Technologies

"I am proud to make this announcement as the culmination of over two years' intense engineering work with the customer," said Nick Pascoe, Managing Director, Federal-Mogul Controlled Power Ltd. "At the time of our acquisition by Federal-Mogul Powertrain in November 2017 the company pledged its commitment to invest in manufacturing and route to market, accelerating the transition of our high performance technologies to volume production. We are now seeing the results of that commitment."

"While Federal-Mogul Powertrain remains focused on its current products and capabilities for internal combustion engines, CPT's technologies significantly add to our existing core competence," explained Rainer Jueckstock, Chief Executive Officer, Federal-Mogul Powertrain. "CPT's product portfolio provides an excellent opportunity for additional business growth. It enables us to enter into exciting new projects and partnerships with OEMs working to reduce CO 2 emissions and develop hybridized powertrains. This is the first example with more to come."

CPT´s innovative electrification and hybridization products enable the integration of electric motor-generators for stop-start and various other hybridization applications. In addition, the portfolio includes exhaust-driven electrification technologies, combustion engine e-boosting and fuel cell e-compressors. The products are suitable for use across a diverse range of drivetrain configurations and electrical architectures for the reduction of powertrain emissions while enhancing performance.

Federal-Mogul LLC is a leading global supplier of products and services to the world's manufacturers and servicers of vehicles and equipment in the automotive, light, medium and heavy-duty commercial, marine, rail, aerospace, power generation and industrial markets. The company's products and services enable improved fuel economy, reduced emissions and enhanced vehicle safety.

Federal-Mogul operates two independent business divisions, each with a chief executive officer reporting to Federal-Mogul's Board of Directors.

Federal-Mogul Powertrain designs and manufactures original equipment powertrain components and systems protection products for automotive, heavy-duty, industrial and transport applications.

Federal-Mogul Motorparts sells and distributes a broad portfolio of products through more than 20 of the world's most recognized brands in the global vehicle aftermarket, while also serving original equipment vehicle manufacturers with products including braking, wipers and a range of chassis components. The company's aftermarket brands include ANCO® wipers; Beck/Arnley® premium OE quality parts and fluids; BERU®* ignition systems; Champion® lighting, spark plugs, wipers and filters; Interfil® filters; AE®, Fel-Pro®, FP Diesel®, Goetze®, Glyco®, National®, Nüral®, Payen®, Sealed Power® and Speed-Pro® engine products; MOOG® chassis components; and Abex®, Ferodo®, Jurid® and Wagner® brake products and lighting.

Federal-Mogul was founded in Detroit in 1899 and maintains its worldwide headquarters in Southfield, Michigan. The company employs nearly 55,000 in 24 countries. For more information, please visit www.federalmogul.com.

*BERU is a registered trademark of BorgWarner

