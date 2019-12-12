First ENT Spa in the Country Opens in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients seeking innovative methods to treat their sinus and allergy issues can experience a new way to wellness at BreatheMD in Houston's Upper Kirby district.

Led by Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, an ENT specialist double board certified in Otolaryngology and Sleep Medicine, BreatheMD aims to raise the standard of ENT care with an emphasis on patient comfort and continued wellbeing, without the typical hassles of a doctor's visit. Patients are greeted with a calming eucalyptus towel and a cup of tea before BreatheMD's licensed staff provide unique therapies to relieve congestion, sinus tension, colds and allergies. In between treatments, patients may relax in a zero-gravity chair or the infrared sauna.

BreatheMD is the first and only clinic in the country to utilize Bowden's revolutionary approach to sinus treatment, which includes steam inhalation, facial percussion and deep facial massage to alleviate sinus congestion. The signature treatment, coined as 'sinus therapy', is modeled after chest physiotherapy, a practice used to clear the breathing passages of cystic fibrosis patients.

The practice aims to serve those people who have become frustrated not only by recurring sinus issues but also the clinical coldness of doctor's office visits, Bowden said.

"I know what it's like to have to fight for parking and then wait hours for the doctor, only to have the actual appointment last just a minute or two," she said. "Here, I want people to feel comfortable and know they're being heard by a medical professional."

Regular treatment can help stave off future sinus issues, Bowden said, noting she hopes her new take on medicine will encourage patients to make sinus therapy a regular part of their wellness routine.

BreatheMD's innovative therapeutic services also include medical massage, sinus facials and infrared sauna therapy. Infrared light has been shown in numerous studies to have anti-inflammatory benefits in the body, and BreatheMD is the only ENT office in the country to offer infrared sauna therapy to treat sinusitis. To supplement the wellness approach of the clinic, Dr. Bowden has researched all noninvasive technologies available for skin and body improvement, offering Thermage®, a clinically proven, radiofrequency skin-tightening treatment; EmSculpt®, the world's first non-invasive procedure to build muscle and shrink fat without needles or anesthesia; and EmSella®, an effective treatment for urinary incontinence in men and women without surgery or medications.

"We want people to feel better, and to look forward to coming to the doctor," Bowden said.

Individuals looking to find relief from sinus congestion and chronic allergy symptoms problems can visit BreatheMD, which is located at 3600 Kirby Drive, Suite F in Houston. Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Those with sleep problems can also visit Dr. Bowden's second practice, Breathe Sleep & Wellness, which will open in 2020. For more information, visit breathemd.org.

Contact: rebekah@designatwork.com

SOURCE BreatheMD

Related Links

https://breathemd.org/

