First-Ever Afghan Artisan Rug Pop-up Coming to NYC

This first-ever sale of its kind begins with an exclusive one-day private sale for rug wholesalers that is slated to feature opening remarks from the Honorable Mr. Selgai Sajad, Consul General of Afghanistan in New York and Ms. Najlla Habibyar, the woman leading the project in Kabul. The sale will be open to the public from Friday, Nov. 1 – Sunday, Nov. 3. On Friday and Saturday at 12 p.m., James Opie, author and Afghan rug expert will present a talk on Afghanistan's rich history creating vibrant rugs.

Afghanistan remains the world's leading source of high-quality, hand-knotted rugs as the trade in Turkey, China and Iran has been sidelined by global politics and economics. Many of the top-selling rugs in the U.S. are made in Afghanistan but are often mislabeled as coming from other countries owing to the many hands they pass through to get here. This effort sets up Afghanistan weavers, most of whom are women, to reclaim "Made in Afghanistan" on their creations.

Each manufacturer relies on hundreds of weavers who often are part of their own extended families. Rug-making is one of the few ways Afghan women have of earning household income. They use knotting techniques that vary from one ethnic group to another, but have been handed down from mothers to daughters across generations.

The Afghan Artisan Rug Pop-up has been organized by the Kabul Carpet Export Center ( www.kcec.af ) to help promote the sales of Afghan rugs. The Kabul Carpet Export Center is made possible by the generous support of the American people through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

As part of its empowerment efforts, KCEC just reached an agreement with Label Step , a fair trade non-profit committed to the well-being of weavers and workers in the handmade carpet industry.

"KCEC is acting as a bridge between international buyers and carpet producers to create an effective way of supporting the women who are the backbone of the carpet industry. Without these women, there would be no carpets," says Ms. Habibyar. "This is not only their livelihood, but their form of artistic expression. The beauty they create on their looms is their way of challenging the harsh difficulties they face every day."

Nearly all the dyestuffs used in Afghan rugs are natural; most are sourced locally. Onion skins are used for a golden range of earthy colors. Walnut husks yield rich browns. Pomegranate skins bring yellow. Madder root makes deep reds. Though rugs are now shipped by air freight rather than by caravans, the timelessness of their artistry remains unchanged.

Event Details

The public sale runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and until 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Metropolitan Pavilion, 123 W. 18th St., second floor. Entry is free. Prices range from $1,500 for a 6 ft. x 9 ft. rug to $2,250 for an 8 ft. x 10 ft. rug. Special orders will be available, with an expected production time of at least four months. For those wanting home delivery of rugs they purchase in the New York metropolitan area, a service will be available for a fee.

For more information go to AfghanRugPopUp.com . For photos, click here.

